Lucas Hasty

Oak Hill football, basketball and track

Parents: Rick and Jackie Hasty

Siblings: Brooke and Jenessa

Favorite teacher (All-time): Mrs. Fagan (6th grade)

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite food: Crunch wrap

Dream car: Bugatti

Favorite team: Penn State

Favorite athlete: Zach Wilson

Role Model(s): My dad

Extracurricular: FFA, FCA

Future plans: Undecided

