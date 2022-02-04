Marcus Bounds Jr.
Marion football and wrestling
Parents: Tomika Guy
Siblings: Rayauna Rawls, Zaiden Guy, Jerontay Guy
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Asada
Favorite musical artists: Polo G, NBA Youngboy
Favorite movie: Friday
Dream car: Hellcat
Dream job: Real estate
Favorite team: Marion Giants
Favorite athlete: Paul George
Role Model(s): Mom, Grandpa
