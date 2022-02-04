Marcus Bounds Jr.

Marion football and wrestling

Parents: Tomika Guy

Siblings: Rayauna Rawls, Zaiden Guy, Jerontay Guy

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite food: Asada

Favorite musical artists: Polo G, NBA Youngboy

Favorite movie: Friday

Dream car: Hellcat

Dream job: Real estate

Favorite team: Marion Giants

Favorite athlete: Paul George

Role Model(s): Mom, Grandpa

