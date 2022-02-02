Chad Harbert
Madison-Grant cross country, basketball, baseball and track
Parents: Gary and Julie Harbert
Siblings: Erin Harbert
Favorite teacher (All-time): Mr. Herniak
Favorite school subject: Athletic assistant
Favorite food: Ribs
Favorite musical group: Hillsong United
Favorite movie: Cars
Dream car: Tesla Model X
Dream job: Athletic trainer
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite athlete: Hunter Renfroe
Role Model(s): Parents
Extracurricular: FCA, FFA, National Honor Society, Champions Together
Future plans: Attend IWU to study exercise science
Best high school memory: Steven Frye beating Butche in the first 800 of CIC XC race; Winning CIC, Madison County and sectional in baseball.
