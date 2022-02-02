Chad Harbert

Madison-Grant cross country, basketball, baseball and track

Parents: Gary and Julie Harbert

Siblings: Erin Harbert

Favorite teacher (All-time): Mr. Herniak

Favorite school subject: Athletic assistant

Favorite food: Ribs

Favorite musical group: Hillsong United

Favorite movie: Cars

Dream car: Tesla Model X

Dream job: Athletic trainer

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox

Favorite athlete: Hunter Renfroe

Role Model(s): Parents

Extracurricular: FCA, FFA, National Honor Society, Champions Together

Future plans: Attend IWU to study exercise science

Best high school memory: Steven Frye beating Butche in the first 800 of CIC XC race; Winning CIC, Madison County and sectional in baseball.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.