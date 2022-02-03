Kate Ramey
Mississinewa basketball, track and field
Parents: Amy Ramey, Bent Ramey
Favorite teacher (All-time): Mrs. Arbo
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite food: Orange chicken
Favorite musical group: Big Time Rush
Favorite movie: Grease
Dream car: Black Z71
Dream job: Paramedic
Favorite team: Notre Dame
Favorite athlete: Amy Bradford
Role Model(s): My mom
Extracurricular: Band
Future plans: Go to IU for social work or paramedics
Best high school memory: Playing pep band for basketball games
