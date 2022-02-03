Kate Ramey

Mississinewa basketball, track and field

Parents: Amy Ramey, Bent Ramey

Favorite teacher (All-time): Mrs. Arbo

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite food: Orange chicken

Favorite musical group: Big Time Rush

Favorite movie: Grease

Dream car: Black Z71

Dream job: Paramedic

Favorite team: Notre Dame

Favorite athlete: Amy Bradford

Role Model(s): My mom

Extracurricular: Band

Future plans: Go to IU for social work or paramedics 

Best high school memory: Playing pep band for basketball games

