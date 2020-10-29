Round two of the 48th-annual IHSAA football state tournament brings sectional semifinal week under Friday night lights.

A pair of teams from Indiana’s Summit City make a trip into Grant County to call on Marion and Oak Hill while Eastbrook and Madison-Grant venture to Tipton County, all to play for a spot in next week’s sectional championship games.

The "book by the cover" theory applies to both Fort Wayne South, who visits the Giants, as well as Fort Wayne Concordia, the Golden Eagles' opponents.

South’s win over New Haven in the opening round was just the second for the Archers this season. Meanwhile, Concordia received a forfeit over a COVID-stricken Peru team to move its record to .500.

However, both the Archers and Cadets play in the ultra-competitive Summit Athletic Conference and have been seasoned with trials by fire on a weekly basis.

Eastbrook, ranked No. 2 by both the Associated Press and Indiana’s coaches in the Class 2A polls, visits Tipton, ranked No. 6 by the coaches and No. 11 by AP.

Madison-Grant travels to Sharpsville to meet preseason scrimmage partner, Tri-Central, who’s lost just three times in 2020.

Following are brief looks at all four contests involving Grant County schools.

Fort Wayne South (2-8) at Marion (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

In moments immediately following their 49-28 win over Mississinewa to open up Class 4A sectional 20, the Giants started thinking about road tripping to New Haven for their semifinal game.

That is, until through the magic of social media, they learned that South held a two-score lead over the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter which eventually turned into a 30-20 win for the Archers.

“The team that had the least amount of turnovers in the mud, the team that can run the ball a little bit won,” said Marion coach James Bell after watching video of the contest. “South Side ran the ball a little bit better.”

What Bell has also seen on video from South is a team that runs multiple offensive sets - from the Wing-T to spread formations - and a variety of athletic playmakers for the Archers to employ.

Against New Haven, senior receiver Javonte Malone turned six carries and three catches into 162 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Roosevelt Norfleet also rushed for a pair of scores while the Archers’ defense recorded nine tackles for loss, six sacks and forced three turnovers.

“We’ve got to be fundamentally sound and we’ve got to understand how we’re being attacked on defense,” Bell said before putting the Giants through practice on Wednesday. “And at the same time understand how they’re attacking us with their defense.”

Marion’s primary strength all season has been its running game of offense and a ball hawking defense. The Giants ran for nearly 400 yards and five TDs in the win at Ole Miss and forced four Indians’ turnovers, two of which resulted in defensive touchdowns.

“We talked about and work on the same things every week,” Bell said. “It’s just sometimes you might have to do a little bit more of this as opposed to what we did last week. We just have to wait and see what happens when the game starts.”

Fort Wayne Concordia (5-5) at Oak Hill (7-3), 7 p.m.

Despite its .500 record, the state-wide respect for Concordia is reflected in the Cadets being ranked No. 11 in the coaches poll and No. 13 by the AP in Class 3A.

“It’s definitely one of our biggest challenges of the year. They play a whole different type schedule than we do,” said Oak Hill coach Bud Ozmun. “They’re good. You’ve got to ignore that record. It’s a good, solid team. Probably our biggest challenge to date.”

Part of Concordia’s strength lies within its offensive balance.

Senior quarterback Brandon Davis has completed 50% of his passes for just under 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns while senior running back Amir Drew has carried 176 times for 826 yards and five scores. The Cadets also posses five receivers with more than 10 catches and nearly 200 yards or more.

Concordia averages 17.2 points per game and allows 14.7. Ozmun said there is more substance than flash to the Cadets, but they do what they do very well.

“They’re not overly complicated but they execute really well which is a sign of a couple teams in our conference,” he said. “They’ve got good skill guys. All their receivers are six foot to 6-2. We just don’t see that kind of size week-in and and week-out with our schedule. It presents some new challenges for us, but our guys are feeling good. We’ve won a few games in a row and confidence is high.”

The Golden Eagles have won six-straight games and recorded shutouts in their past two.

Ozmun thinks there are a couple key aspects that could help Oak Hill extend its win streak and earn a spot in the sectional 27 championship game.

“We have to be able to move the ball early. They’re a pretty stout defense up front so we’re going to mix (run and pass) more than we have here recently,” he said. We’re a run-oriented team and if we get up we can stay with the run. … If we get into a little more of a bind than we’ve seen the last few weeks, we’re going to have to come off of our run and be a little more balanced. I do feel like we’re capable of getting that done.”

Eastbrook (9-1) at Tipton (7-2), 7 p.m.

“Explosive” is how Eastbrook coach Jeff Adamson described Tipton, and the Blue Devils’ 40 point per game average backs up his claim.

The two teams met in a Class 2A sectional 36 semifinal last season, and the Panthers ran past visiting Tipton 34-7.

Missing from the Blue Devils’ offense that night was quarterback Sam Edwards, who injured a knee the week prior. Edwards has had a stellar senior campaign, completing 67% of his passes for more than 1,500 yards for 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

“He’s very, very accurate,” Adamson said of Edwards. “They’ve got a few bubble screens thrown in there but they’re throwing quite a few deep passes and intermediate 12-, 15-yard passes that are getting first downs.

“All of the receivers are very concerning after they catch. They’re just good open field runners, good athletes.”

Senior Drew Pearce (31 catches, 473 yards, 7 TDs) and junior Nate Powell (25-424-3) lead Tipton’s receivers, but seven different players have caught touchdown passes and three others have between 150 and 200 yards receiving.

Sophomore Eli Carter has 848 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, senior Will Sayers has 309 yards and Edwards has rushed for 298. Collectively, Tipton has rushed for 1,674 yards, at nearly seven yards per carry, and scored 30 touchdowns on the ground.

“It’s gonna be one of those nights where it would be good to keep that ball out of their hands,” Adamson said. “A big part of our game plan every week is being able to keep the ball away from our opponent a little bit, it’s just a totally different thing this week.

“In our conference we don’t see teams that throw the ball quite as much as Tipton,” he added. “We don’t see teams that are maybe as athletic and quick as Tipton, so it’s just a different kind of ball game for us.”

While Eastbrook doesn’t throw with near the frequency of Tipton, junior quarterback Jett Engle has completed nearly 74% (39-for-53) of his passes for 865 yards and 15 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

The Panthers will still rely on on old faithful, a running game that has more than 2,600 yards and 43 touchdowns behind their offensive line to combat the Blue Devils explosiveness.

“I think if there’s any advantage, I think we have it on the offensive and defensive lines,” Adamson said. “I think we’re similar in size, but our guys look a little bit quicker and a little bit bigger across there.”

Madison-Grant (2-5) at Tri-Central (7-3), 7 p.m.

Argylls’ coach Brady Turner had one goal for his team following their regular season finale against Eastbrook: get healthy.

“We’re pretty good. We got a bunch of guys back, I think we’re only down one person now,” Turner said. “We’re in a lot better shape than what we were a couple weeks ago.”

Now nearly at full strength, Turner and the Argylls have given their full attention to Tri-Central, more specifically looking for ways to slow down a running game that’s amassed more than 2,100 yards and scored 24 touchdowns on the ground.

Senior running back Holden Rayl leads the Trojans with 1,098 yards on 188 carries with nine touchdowns. Quarterback Mason Pickens has 111 carries for 656 yards and 12 TDs.

“They are very run heavy. (Rayl is) a downhill runner, probably the biggest and toughest back we’ve seen all year,” Turner said. "(Pickens) is a big kid too and runs the ball. They don’t look to throw it a bunch, but when they do it's off of play action and sometimes they like to throw it deep.

“They kind of get you sucked in and run, run, run then they hit you deep,” he added. “But if we don’t stop the run, we’re in for a long night.”

There is some familiarity between the two teams, as M-G and Tri-Central have been preseason scrimmage partners for the past few years.

Turner believes the key to the Argylls advancing to their second-straight Class A sectional 43 title game comes down to execution.

“Not turning the ball over and scoring when we have the football,” he said. “We can’t have any lost possessions on turnovers or penalties put us behind the chains. … They hang on to the ball a long time so whenever we get it we’ve got to capitalize on it.”