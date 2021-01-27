The 2020-21 girls basketball season will certainly be one for the history books. It was a season that challenged administrators, coaches, players and fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adaptability and perseverance are two primary traits athletic departments around Indiana had to employ in order to make a season possible and make it as safe as possible for student-athletes and their instructors, in classrooms and competitions alike.
Even though the field for the 46th-annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament was set on Sunday, adaptations are still being made.
And at least three seasons have ended before teams stepped foot on a sectional court.
Unfortunately, the Marion Giants are one of those teams.
The Giants were poised to meet McCutcheon Wednesday (Feb. 3) in Class 4A sectional 7 at Harrison (West Lafayette) after the tournament pairings were announced on Sunday.
However, the seven-team tourney was reduced to six when Lafayette Jeff sent a memo out Tuesday announcing it had to withdraw due to issues pertaining to COVID-19, which required the team to quarantine.
The move to drop out by Jeff meant Kokomo essentially received a bye from Wednesday’s game into the semifinals, but the rest of the field remained as drawn.
Until Wednesday.
The Giants played at Lafayette Jeff last Friday and through contact tracing were potentially exposed to COVID-19, meaning they have to quarantine as well and will not play in the tournament.
Jeff also played at Richmond on Saturday, so Red Devil players were also subject to potential exposure and forced to drop out of the tournament.
Now, the three North Central Conference schools — Marion, Lafayette Jeff and Richmond — have all had to withdraw from this year’s girls basketball state tourney.
“It’s frustrating, but this is what it’s come to now with everything that’s going on,” said Marion girls basketball coach Jerry Freshwater. “It’s better to be safe than sorry. At least we caught if before sectional got started, but it’s sad for the girls.”
With sectionals set to begin on Tuesday, the three NCC teams might not be the only schools that have to drop out.
Grant County’s other four teams are still set for sectional games beginning on Tuesday, and following is a brief preview of those other two sectionals
Class 3A Sectional 23 at Norwell
The host and No. 5 Knights enter the tournament as defending champions of sectional 23 and should be considered a heavy favorite to repeat.
Action at Norwell begins Tuesday with a single game pitting Oak Hill (7-14) against Bellmont (13-5) at 7 p.m. The winner advances into a semifinal game against Eastern (0-19) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
Mississinewa (5-13) meets Heritage (9-11) at 6 p.m. in the opening game of two on Wednesday, with Norwell (18-5) and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-11) following at 8 p.m. Norwell topped Luers, 58-49, on Tuesday. The winners from Wednesday’s games meet in the 8 p.m. semifinal on Friday.
The championship game of sectional 23 is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 39 at Taylor
Eastbrook enters sectional 39 as the defending champion and is one of the favorites in a relatively balanced field.
Host Taylor (8-5) drew into the opening game of the tournament and will square off with Blackford (8-8) at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s only game. The winner earns a semifinal match up with Eastbrook at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The first semifinal matchup pits Madison-Grant (8-13) against Tipton (14-7) at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils upended the Argylls, 64-19, on Jan. 6 in Fairmount.
The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 6.
The champion of Class 3A sectional 23 earns a spot in the first semifinal of the Bellmont Regional on Feb. 13 opposite the champion from Norwell. The second semifinal will feature winners from the Twin Lakes and New Castle Sectionals.
The champion from 2A sectional 39 advances to the Frankton Regional to meet the sectional champ from Alexandria in the second semifinal. The first semifinal features the champions from the Manchester and Fountain Central Sectionals.
Semi-states are scheduled for Feb. 20, with LaPorte and Logansport hosting the Northern championships and Jasper and Jeffersonville hosting in the Southern half of Indiana.
The state championship games for all four classes will take place in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Feb. 27.
