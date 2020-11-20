The Taylor men’s basketball team returned to the court Thursday night after a nearly three week layoff. Host Indiana Tech used a 15-2 run midway through the second half to take control of the game before handing the Trojans an 88-74 defeat in Fort Wayne.
CJ Pehna scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead TU. Jason Hubbard added 12 points, four boards and four assists while James McCloud chipped in 10 points and Vincent Miranda had nine points.
