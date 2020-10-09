HARTFORD CITY — The Eastbrook girls soccer team struggled to get its high-scoring offense in motion Thursday night in the first half of its Class A sectional 39 semifinal match with host Blackford.
The Bruins surrounded Panthers’ dynamo Sarah Foulk, often with four defenders, and played very physical anytime Eastbrook had possession in its attacking end.
Still, the fourth-ranked Panthers possessed and attacked with great frequency throughout the 80 minutes.
Yet, for nearly the entire first half Eastbrook was unable to put one in the net, but Naomi Diller changed that with just over a minute remaining. The senior sent an arching shot into the upper-left corner from 30-yards away with to give the Panthers a needed momentum boost and 1-0 lead.
Both only grew in the closing 40.
Junior Johwen McKim turned a Foulk assist into an insurance goal less than six minutes in before Eastbrook unleashed a five-goal flurry in final 20 minutes to win 7-1.
“Very physical,” is how Eastbrook coach Jamie Hallis described the first half, “and we haven’t had a game in a week. I think that showed. We came out sluggish.”
Eastbrook managed 11 shots, put five on goal, and had a couple of near misses before Diller took the lid off.
“Blackford did a great job of making it hard on us though,” Hallis said. “They had a lot of people in front of us and if we got a breakaway they got a ton of people back as quickly as they could. They definitely made us work.”
Eastbrook’s consistent and sometimes relentless attack wore the Bruins down. The Panthers' stamina, depth helped put the game away.
Foulk helped create each of her team’s first two goals, then sent two into the net only 24 seconds apart to make it 4-0 with 19:22 remaining. She assisted on Eden Brown’s goal two minutes later then finished off a hat trick with a long-range shot and 11:20 to play.
Sehdah McKim capped Eastbrook’s scoring with just over five minutes to play.
Hallis said she and Foulk had argued earlier in the day about where the senior standout should be positioned.
“She loves being up front and that’s her position. I love her in the middle,” Hallis said. “I think when she’s in the middle, especially with, Naomi and Rachel (Manning) or Chloe (McDaniel), when I have those four in the middle and they’re working together, they find people. They slide it to people and they play beautiful soccer.
“They started looking for each other, stopped trying to go right down the middle. They hit some pretty good (passing) lanes tonight. We’ve been talking about that. I feel like they did that a little more in the second half.”
While the Panthers’ offense took a half to get going, the defense limited Blackford's opportunities and held the Bruins to only four shots. Senior Layne Pennington scored the Bruins’ goal with only 13 seconds remaining.
“Very happy with my defense tonight. I felt like everybody that played did very well,” Hallis said, “My two center backs, Bekah Hammond and Estah McKim, they don’t get enough credit. They’re solid every single game.”
Hallis also noted juniors Elizabeth Baker and Katie Voris for outstanding games in the Panthers’ back end. Gabby Scott made three saves in goal.
Eastbrook will try to win its fourth-consecutive sectional championship on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Manchester. The Squires topped Wabash, 4-2 in the first semifinal on Thursday.
The Panthers and Squires are familiar opponents. Eastbrook scored a 4-2 win at Manchester on Sept. 10.
Hallis likes having some familiarity in the next matchup, but knows her side will face a motivated effort from Manchester.
“I think it’s a double edged sword. I’m glad when we know what we’re facing. It’s hard when we’ve beat them,” she said. “I definitely think they’re going to be out to get us, ready to take us. We won’t be able to come out flat like we did tonight. We’ll really have to work and be mentally prepared for Saturday.”
