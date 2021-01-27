Marion
With the Indiana Department of Health moving Grant County back to the orange advisory level (for the first time since November), Marion Community Schools is putting guidelines in place for wider spectator attendance at school events.
The orange advisory category still includes restrictions on public gatherings, including school events. Because of the risk created when people gather together under our current circumstances, extra-curricular competitions and performances open to the public can present a potential danger to our students and to the entire community. The health and safety of our community is a top priority for Marion Community Schools. Our plans include several different guidelines meant to limit the potential for spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
Until further notice, spectator attendance at events in Bill Green Arena will be allowed as follows:
- Limit of 750 fans (150 spots reserved for season ticket holders, 100 reserved for sale to visiting fans, remaining 500 for sale to Marion fans).
- Masks are required for all spectators, coaches, and student participants (with exceptions for student participants when masks are not possible due to specific activity).
- Social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups will also be required; family household groups are allowed to sit together. Children are expected to sit with their family group at all times.
- Lower level seating is open ONLY to boys basketball season ticket holders; only the east side of the lower level (Sections A and B) will be in use.
- General admission seating for all other spectators will be on upper level only, up to 500, first-come first-serve.
Additional details for home boys basketball games, starting Jan. 29 and until further notice:
- General admission tickets for upper level seating are $6 each.
- ALL attendees must purchase tickets. No free admission for staff or students.
- Presale for this weekend’s home games (1/29 vs. Logansport, 1/30 vs. Fort Wayne Northrop) will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the MHS Athletic Department office.
- Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.
- Tickets / entry at Gate 10 on the east side of Bill Green Arena and Gate 15 on the west side. Doors will open at 5 p.m. (JV game starts at 6 p.m., with the varsity game following at approximately 7:30 p.m.).
- Concessions stands on the top level will be open.
All guidelines are subject to change in accordance with information and expectations provided by national, state, and local health officials.
We want to continue offering our students the opportunities that extracurricular activities provide, and we hope that these restrictions will continue to support that goal. As we try to balance the risks with the benefits that activities provide our students, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and the entire community.
We ask our community to support us by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing any time they are outside of their own homes. Together, we can reduce the spread of the virus in our community. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We need our community’s help to be able to keep our schools open and keep the learning going for our students during the school day and during extended-day activities.
Oak Hill
Ticket policy for the boys game on Friday will be as follows. Players families may pick up/buy tickets for their extended families through Friday’s school day. All-Sports pass holders and 10 event pass holders may pick up tickets through Friday’s school day. We will reevaluate how many tickets are left after Thursday to determine if there will be any available for the public to buy. Tickets will only be available while supplies last. An All-Sports pass will not guarantee your way into the game.
Tickets for the girls game on Thursday night will be available at the gate.
For us to be able to allow fans into the games, it is extremely important that fans wear masks and socially distance with people outside their household.
Mississinewa
Mississinewa will operate at 25% of full capacity for its boys basketball game Friday.
The general public will be able to receive ticket vouchers on Thursday and Friday in the high school athletic office between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Vouchers reserve each person the right to purchase a ticket at the gate entrance. Tickets are $6.
Fans will not be permitted into the game without a ticket voucher.
Students are limited to two vouchers per student and adults are limited to five vouchers per person.
Gold Cards will not be accepted for the remainder of the school year.
