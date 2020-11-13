A surge in COVID-19 cases around Indiana has started to impact high school sporting events once again and forced athletic directors to prepare for change in a moment’s notice.

Late Tuesday and in conjunction with the Grant County Health Department, schools announced that spectators for winter sports events would be limited to two family members per student-athlete.

However, the policy was re-adjusted again on Wednesday following an announcement by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Nearly every county in the state is currently being classified as orange, a moderate to high community spread, or red, high community spread. Grant County is currently classified as orange, but surging towards red, according to local officials.

Holcomb said he would sign an executive order to increase state-wide restrictions from Nov. 15 through the end of the month.

Part of the restrictions put in place includes limiting attendance to 25 percent capacity for kindergarten through 12th-grade extracurricular activities.

“I’m disappointed that we can’t have more fans than that, but by the same token, I’m grateful that the kids are getting to play, which is what really matters,” said Oak Hill athletic director Ryan Fagan Wednesday afternoon. “All the rest of the stuff after that we’ll figure it out.

“I get it and I’m disappointed too, but I hope our people understand that this is what we have to do and help us be able to stay within those restrictions so we can let the kids play,” he added.

The biggest ramifications for all schools will be the financial impact of not having ticket revenue money from home games.

Madison-Grant athletic director Ryan Plovick said that the ticket revenue from football and boys basketball helps fund all the other sports. Tuesday’s announcement meant Plovick and M-G had to halt their plans for selling season tickets and winter sports passes and start searching for an alternative means to generate some revenue.

“Financially it’s gong to be a major hit to the athletic department,” Plovick said. “It costs us typically $500 to put on an event, and we’re not going to make that money up every night. It is not a good long term solution for us.

“Beginning this weekend we’re asking our folks to volunteer to work our events for us,” he added. “Our scoreboard operator, scorebook, if we can find an (PA) announcer or ticket taker that will do that, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Plovick said Madison-Grant had planned to sell winter sports passes.

“With this latest news we’ve had to take a major step back now,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to offer that to families like we had hoped.”

Mississinewa and Oak Hill have been streaming contests through YouTube on the internet throughout the fall and will continue to do so through the winter. Madison-Grant and Eastbrook are looking into providing streaming services starting this winter.

“We are definitely addressing it. I spoke with Ryan (Plovick) about it,” said Eastbrook AD Greg Kyle. “We did some streaming during football, just on our own. I’m looking at possibly utilizing what the IHSAA offers and going that rout. Knowing that our (attendance) numbers are going way down, it’s providing another opportunity for our fans to see our kids participate.”

Marion High School

Marion Community Schools released its attendance policy for the immediate future late Thursday.

With Bill Green Arena, Marion has the ability to host more spectators, by number, than the other county schools.

The guidelines Marion set forth include allowing each participating student-athlete six tickets to provide to family members. Visiting teams will be allotted two tickets per student participant.

The press release from Marion Community Schools also answered questions surrounding boys basketball season ticket holders.

“Those who have purchased season tickets … will have the choice to request a refund or to keep their tickets in case we are able to reopen attendance later in the season,” the release stated. “If we are unable to lift restrictions, anyone who has not requested a refund will be considered pre-paid for next season, when we hope to be able to return to full capacity.”

Marion is also reviewing its options for streaming services to provide online viewing.

At all venues for high school sports around Indiana, masks or face coverings and social distancing is required.

The bottom line is reducing the spread of COVID-19 is a community effort and the safety and well-being of Grant County’s students is a top priority for all schools.

“(Athletics are) an important part of the interscholastic world,” Kyle said. “To me it’s an extension of the classroom. Our kids need it. It’s important to their lives.”