Editor’s note: This story is the first in a three-part series detailing the Meshingomesia Track Club winning the Great American 5000, a distance running race done virtually that covered the distance from San Francisco to New York City.
Making history isn’t easy to do, but neither is the sport of distance running.
But a group of 24 Indiana men, 13 of whom are either current or former Marion residents that all share a passion for running, set a historical precedent earlier this week.
And quite frankly, they made it look easy.
They are the Meshingomesia Track Club. And collectively, they just completed the first-ever Great American 5000 before any of the other 247, 24-person teams who registered to compete in the virtual coast-to-coast distance-running relay race.
“It’s kind of cool how this has all come together,” said TJ Dailey, a 1997 graduate of Marion High School who currently resides in Noblesville. “About four years ago I started a group called the Meshingomesia Track Club. A lot of us grew up out at the country club there. … The base of our group was about 11 (men).”
Included in that base are Dailey’s brothers, Trent and Todd Dailey, and the trio have trained a lot together then raced in the 2018 Boston Marathon. The brothers were also part of a 12-man team that won a Ragnar relay, a 200-mile race in Minnesota last August.
But the Great American 5000 was a different beast and recruiting other members for the Meshingomesia Track Club was a necessity. The Dailey’s connections in the sport and from Marion helped fill out the roster.
“A lot of guys have moved to different parts of the country and developed their own little running groups there that they recruited,” TJ Dailey said. “…We were looking for guys we could trust and we knew take their commitment seriously. We found a bunch of fast guys.”
The commitment to compete in the Great American 5000 wasn’t taken lightly by the group either. It couldn’t be to perform the way they did.
Each man had a simple task for the race, which began on June 14: run as many miles as they could in one hour.
Everyday.
Until they collectively covered the 5,000-kilometer (3,107-mile) distance, or the actual distance between San Francisco and New York City.
The event was hosted and tracked by organizer Sports Backers by using GPS technology worn by each of the runners. A social network for runners called Strava was a mutual meeting spot for teams to track the progress of each other.
Day-after-day, for just more than 16 days, members of the Meshingomesia Track Club collectively logged in the neighborhood of 190 miles.
Being a virtual event, each runner found their own places to log miles every day. It didn’t matter what time of day or where they ran.
“My cheat codes, I ran early because of the heat,” said Trent Dailey, a 1999 Marion-alum and one of the men who still reside here. “I parked at the (Cardinal Greenway) trailhead on Miller (Avenue). An 8.2 mile lap is from Miller to Sweetser on the Greenway (and Sweetser Switch Trail). I was pretty consistent with that being my route.”
TJ Dailey said he used the Monon and Midland Trace Trails in Hamilton County to put in his roadwork.
“A lot of people found their course. They found somewhere they were comfortable with,” TJ said. “As we went on, the humidity over the last week has been obscene. The heat and humidity in the morning , finding a course you’re comfortable with so you can kind of shut your brain off, we set these daily mileage goals. … About five days ago (on Tuesday) we figured out we could finish in less than 16 days, but in order to do that we would have to run 195 miles a day as a team.”
That meant everyone would need to run about a 7-minute, 20-second pace, per mile.
“The first mile or two set the tone,” Trent said. “If I could get myself into a 7:05, 7-minute to a 6;55 pace and it would help me set the tone for the entire run.
“In the run you would settle and get into a rhythm for a few minutes, but it’s a constant battle,” he continued. “Every couple minutes, I’d tell myself ‘I’ve got to keep turning over’ because your body wants to slow down. Once I would get to like five or six miles I’d say ‘I’ve got two miles left, I can do anything for two miles.’”
And day-after-day, each man put in the miles, pulled their weight for the team and the Meshingomesia Track Club gradually ran away from everyone else.
In fact, as of Wednesday afternoon, the second place team was still trying to get through their mileage for the race. The Meshingomesia group finished on Monday, after 16 days and three hours, along with more than 3,100 miles.
“When you all come together and do something special I give a lot of credit to the leadership, and TJ would do a recap everyday,” said Trent, noting TJ was the driving motivational force behind the team’s performance. “The day, total miles, he’d send a picture of where we would be staying.
“He really brought everyone together, and everyone was looking forward to that email every single night,” he added. “It was, what did we do? how did we do? and it would give us motivation for the next day.”
After the team had completed the race, the race organizers asked TJ Dailey to summarize what competing in the Great American 5000 meant to him and the rest of the Meshingomesia Track Club.
He summarized this way.
“It’s the perfect test of the human spirit. You have to be fast. You have to have endurance. You have to have commitment. You have to be durable and you have to be humble. Because if you go out and try to blow it out of the water. You know, run in 5th gear, you’re not going to able to run day two, day three, day four, 15 or 16. You’ve got to know how to do that so it was great.”
Part two of the series on Friday will recap the first eight days of the race for the Meshingomesia Track Club with the final eight days being recapped in Saturday’s edition of the Chronicle-Tribune. TJ Dailey’s daily recaps will be shared along with some of the pics for the group’s stopping points.
