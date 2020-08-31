Lawrence North's senior quarterback Donaven McCulley played like a future Big Ten quarterback and Indiana University-recruit, and a plethora of weapons at his disposal was far too much for Marion to handle on Friday in Dick Lootens Stadium.
McCulley, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound dual-threat, completed 17-of-21 passes for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also rushed four times for 18 yards and another score as Class 6A No. Lawrence North dominated the Giants, 70-14. LN scored six touchdowns on the ground and added a defensive TD late in the game.
“It’s not just the quarterback, the guy’s got a great surrounding cast,” Bell said. “They’ve got good receivers, they’ve got a good offensive line. They are better than they were last year. You watch the passing game and watch the blocking they’re just a good football team."
Senior Zaimar Burnett provided nearly all the highlights for the Giants. He carried just four times in the game, but broke loose for touchdown runs of 73 and a 75-yards.
Junior tailback Khalid Stamps, Marion’s leading rusher last season, saw his first action of the season five times for 75 yards, a 54-yard run included.
Friday’s county scores
Delta 42, Eastbrook 24
Class 4A No. 15 Delta scored twice in the final eight minutes to knock off the Class 2A No. 1 Panthers for the second-straight season. The Eagles out-gained the Panthers, 505-376 on offense.
Jett Engle connected with Hayden Raikes on a 46-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and Jason Hale added a pair of short TD runs in the second for the Panthers as the game was tied, 20-20 at halftime.
Delta scored an early second-half TD and added a safety a few minutes later to go in front 28-20, but Eastbrook tied it on a one-yard touchdown plunge by Engle and two-point conversion run by Isaiah Dalton.
Alden Miller picked up 99 yards on 23 carries for Eastbrook and Dalton rushed 10 times for 74 yards. Engle carried 10 times for 37 yards and was 4-of-6 passing for 106 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Eastbrook (1-1) opens Central Indiana Conference play at Mississinewa on Friday.
Southwood 35, Oak Hill 13
The Class A No. 5 Knights jumped on to a 21-6 halftime lead en route to moving to 2-0.
Clay McCorkle passed for 132 or Oak Hill’s 222 total yards. Kian Hite hauled in four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown while Tristen Hayes caught three passes for 46 yards. Mason McKinney and Gabe Anderson each caught one pass for 13 and seven yards, respectively.
Kyle Turanchick had 16 carries for 57 yards while Blake Fox had seven carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Oak Hill (0-2) opens CIC play at Elwood on Friday.
Madison-Grant 52, Cloverdale 22
Tanner Brooks scored three touchdowns, Clayton Powell and Trey Vetor scored two times each and Brad Hasty added another score as the Argylls opened their season with an impressive win over Cloverdale.
Madison-Grant (1-0) hosts Alexandria on Friday to open CIC play.
New Haven 22, Mississinewa 14
The host Bulldogs took a 6-0 lead to halftime, but it was quickly erased when Carson Campbell returned the opening kickoff in the second half for the Indians’ first touchdown of the season. Andre Sallade’s PAT put Ole Miss on top, 7-6.
New Haven scored with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter to regain the lead, then tacked on another score with 9:05 to play to move in front 22-7.
Campbell caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Landry Rock with 3:34 remaining for the final scoring in the game.
Rock completed 8-of-17 passes for 140 yards and the TD to Campbell. Campbell caught five balls for 124 yards. Campbell also carried 10 times for 12 yards rushing. Luke Bennett led Ole Miss with 16 yards on seven carries.
Girls golf
M-G captures CIC
Madison-Grant had all four of its girls shoot 95 or better on Saturday to win the Central Indiana Conference championship on Saturday at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Anderson.
Abbie Hostetler shot 87 to finish as the individual runner-up and lead the Argylls to a winning score of 367. Allie Hostetler ended with 92 and Allie Vetor had 93, to finish sixth and eighth, respectively, and with All-CIC honors. Nancy Chapel added 95, good for 11th and honorable mention all-CIC recognition.
Oak Hill’s Hope Mygrant fired a 77 to earn medalist honors and lead the Golden Eagles to runner-up as a team with a 372. It was Oak Hill’s lowest collective round in four seasons. Holly Gillespie added a 90 to finish fifth and earn All-CIC honors while Abby Malott had 102, Bailey DeWitt shot 103 and Savanna Saylor had 116 for the Eagles.
Maggie LaBarr shot 89 and Ashtynn Brubaker had 92 to finish with All-CIC honors with fourth and seventh-place finishes, respectively. Mississinewa shot 394 and finished third. The Indians also had Anabella Pannell shoot 99, which was 15th and honorable mention. Shaylee Nottingham added 114 and Emma Miller finished with 133.
Eastbrook’s Abbey Cansler earned All-CIC with an 89 and third-place individual effort while Hayley Jarck added 94 to finish 10th and honorable mention to lead the Panthers to fifth overall. Andrea Spurlock carded a 105, Savannah Goble shot 118 and Ella Turney had 125.
Marion at Lebanon Invite
Savannah Grieve shot 110, Bayley Grieve had 113 and Jessica Wilson had 137 for the Giants at Lebanon Invitational on Saturday.
No other details were reported.
Boys tennis
Ole Miss wins Invite
Mississinewa kept its unbeaten season intact and captured the Mooresville Invitational on Saturday with a pair of wins.
The Indians topped Linton-Stockton, 4-1, to open the day then downed the host-Pioneers, 3-2, to earn the championship.
Ole Miss dropped just three games in their four match wins against L-S. In singles, John Oliver (No. 1) and Hayden Rowley (No. 3) each won 6-0, 6-0 while Ethan Sample (No. 2) won 6-2, 6-0. Ryan Scott and Riley Fuqua won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Sample (6-1, 6-0), Rowley (6-4, 6-1) along with Scott and Fuqua (7-5, 6-1) earned wins over Mooresville. Oliver dropped a hard fought, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 decision.
The Indians (7-0) travel to Marion on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. first serve.
HS cross country
Oak Hill Invitational
Girls
The host Golden Eagles had all five scoring runners finish in the top-12 to win their own invitational on Saturday with 42 points.
Kinzie Robey led the way by finishing fourth (21:36) and was followed by Kate Hornocker (21:44) in fifth. Sadie Wisner (10th), Leah Highly (11th) and Emma Bledsoe (12th) captured scoring positions for Oak Hill while Mallory Cheek (13th) and Kailynn Wisner (18th) finished in the top-20 of 54 runners.
Faith Chistian (72) and Fairfield (83) were in pursuit of Oak Hill while Madison-Grant (168) ended seventh.
Emma Ewer finished 27th, Sami Meyer was 38th, May Mayfield was 41st, Chelsea Bowland was 42nd and Bailey Freel 44th for M-G.
Chloe Goodrich of Carroll (Flora) finished in 20:30 to win the race.
Boys
Oak Hill swept five of the top six spots to scored 17 points and breeze to the team win.
Sol O’Blenis (16:50), Landon Biegel (17:03) and Owen Jackson (17:25) claimed the top three spots while Lucas Cates (17:57) and Trenton Sweet (18:16) were fifth and sixth. Garrett Geller (8th), Landon Ashley (11th), AJ Austin (12th) and Toby Sneed (15th) finished well but outside of scoring spots for the Eagles in the 70-man race.
Madison-Grant’s Gavin Kelich (19:38) raced to 19th and led the Argylls to fifth place. Chad Harbert (25th), Landon Ormsby (28th), Cole Hasty (29th) and Caleb Ewer (32nd) all scored for M-G.
Junior high
Girls
Biruk Travis and Kora Penrod finished first and second while Audrey Woodard was fourth to lead Oak Hill to 29 points and a win over runner-up Southern Wells (42).
Boys
Oak Hill (50) edged Fairfield (53) for the boys championship. Corban Tippey finished third and Morshawn Cotton was ninth for Oak Hill.
Taylor University Invite
Boys
Mississinewa finished 13th while Marion and Eastbrook both competed with shorthanded rosters and didn’t record team scores Saturday in Upland.
Mississinewa’s Jon Alsup (18:39) led all area runners with a 41st-place finish. The Indians also scored with Sam Bolden (56th), Camden Dorothy (79th), Tony Parish (100th) and Josh Terrell (111th).
Eastbrook’s Thane Syswerda (18:45) finished 42nd with Andrew Bryant (50th), John Lora (60th) and Devon Legg (108th) also competing.
Jonathan Reynolds (20:13) led the Giants in 95th, Mathew Kelley was 99th, Clayton Payne was 160th and Rylan Smithley was 163rd.
Northview (27) edged defending state champ, Fort Wayne Concordia (44), for the team title in the event the saw 18 teams and 186 runners compete.
Girls
Eastbrook (279) finished 10th, Marion (460) was 16th and Mississinewa was incomplete in the girls race at Taylor’s farm course.
Eastbrook freshman Olivia Howell (21:10) finished 20th to lead Grant County’s runners. The Panthers also scored with Bekah Hammond (64th), Josi Goble (66th), Layne Craw (74th) and Ellie Hallis (81st).
Marion’s top three finishers were all freshmen with Emily Luckey (100th), Molley Steenbergh (109th) and Halle Larson (115th). Junior Chloe Hamilton (120th) and sophomore Macey Summers (121st) also scored for the Giants.
Faith Bolden (128th), Kathleen Robinson (140th) and Bria Dawson (147th), all freshmen, competed for Mississinewa.
Girls soccer
Northwestern 5, Oak Hill 1
Kristen Travis scored the lone goal for the Eagles on Saturday.
Oak Hill (1-4) travels to Oak Hill on Tuesday and Marion on Wednesday.
Marion 3, Muncie Central 2
Aliya Willhide, Talia Alsup and Anirah Esparza each scored goals as the Giants won for the first time this season against their NCC rival.
Marion (1-3) hosts Oak Hill at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first match of a girls/boys doubleheader.
Mississinewa 2, Wabash 2
Lia Luchetti and Audrey Spencer each scored a goal and added an assist in the Indians’ draw against the Apaches on Saturday.
Mississinewa (0-3-1) hosts Oak Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Marion 3, Muncie Central 1
The Giants won for a second-straight time and opened NCC play with a win in Muncie on Saturday.
Kyle Coryea scored two goals and Alex Powell had one for Marion. Malik Smith made five saves in goal for the Giants.
Marion (2-3) hosts Oak Hill Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook 4, Woodlan 1
Sam Spiegel scored in the first half while Ben Moser scored all three goals in his hat trick in the second half in the Panthers home win Saturday. Andrew Diller and Joseph Kerton-Johnson each had an assists on a Moser goal.
Eastbrook (4-1) travels to Blackford on Tuesday.
Delta 1, Mississinewa 0
No details were reported.
HS volleyball
Marion Invite
Marion defeated Liberty Christian, 25-8, 25-13 and Fort Wayne South, 25-11, 24-26, 15-3 before falling to Eastbrook, 15-25, 25-23, 15-3.
No other scores for Eastbrook or additional statistics were reported.
Schedule changes
Marion will travel to Bluffton for a match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Oak Hill will host Tipton instead of Taylor, also on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
