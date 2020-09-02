Madison-Grant volleyball started their chase for a Central Indiana Conference championship with a hard-earned win at county-rival Eastbrook on Tuesday.
The Argylls swept past the Panthers 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 to win the CIC opener for both teams.
Katie Garringer put down 11 kills, Azmae Turner added nine kills and five blocks while Alexis Baney finished with seven kills to lead M-G’s attack. Grace Holmberg and Daya Greene picked up 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Gabby Rudy dished out 23 assists and served seven aces. Turner also had four aces.
Lexi Binkerd had five kills and three blocks while Kayleigh Gross finished five kills, seven digs, two blocks and two aces to lead the Panthers. Suzanne Storey picked up 10 digs and Ava Walters had eight digs and 13 assists.
The Argylls topped the Panthers, 25-18, 25-15 in the JV match.
Eastbrook (6-6, 0-1 CIC) travels to Mississienwa on Thursday.
Madison-Grant (6-3, 1-0) goes to Anderson on Thursday then will host Mississinewa on Wednesday.
Tipton 3, Oak Hill 0
The Blue Devils swept past the Golden Eagles, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Julianne Gosnell had nine kills and five points to lead Oak Hill. Alivia Shaw scored five points, handed out 14 assists and had seven digs. Alyssa Thompson finished with six kills and Mia Edwards picked up 16 digs.
Oak Hill (1-9) visits Southwood on Thursday.
Bluffton 3, Marion 1
The Giants played tough but dropped a 25-19, 25-18, 26-28, 25-16 decision at Bluffton on Tuesday.
Issy Leach and Isabelle Bento each recorded seven kills while Lucia Persinger added four and Aniyah Rogers had there for the Giants. Leach also had 15 digs and three aces. Alaina Wesling picked up 27 digs and two aces while Sophea Phuong added 12 digs. Persinger dished out 22 assists.
The Giants (3-4) host Kokomo on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0
The Argylls bounced back from their first loss of the season by winning four matches in straight sets and receiving a walkover against Taylor on Tuesday.
Nick Evans earned a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles, Jackson Manwell took a 6-4, 7-5 decision at No. 2 and Clayton Hull got the walkover win at No. 3.
Jace Gilman and Lance Wilson captured No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-4 while Myer Miller and Corbin Fox won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Madison-Grant (7-1) travels to Blackford on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Oak Hill 5, Mississinewa 4
Tegan Phillips scored three goals while Carlee Biddle and Kristen Travis added a goal apiece for the Golden Eagles at Mississinewa on Tuesday. Biddle and Gillian Martinez each had an assist while Sierra Bakehorn made eight saves in goal for the Eagles.
Alayna Webb scored a hat trick for the the Indians with two of her three goals coming on assists by Audrey Spencer. Spencer also found the net for Ole Miss. Savannah Herrera made 13 saves in net for the Indians.
Oak Hill (2-4) travels to Tipton on Tuesday.
Mississinewa (0-4-1) travels to Whitko on Saturday.
Eastbrook 8, Blackford 0
Sarah Foulk scored four goals, giving her 22 through five matches this season, while Sehdah McKim, Johwen McKim, Naomi Diller and Emmerson Chellis all scored a goal apiece for the Class A No. 5 Panthers on Tuesday in Hartford City.
Kendra Edgell had two assists and Chloe McDaniel added one for Eastbrook. Gabby Scott made six saves in goal.
Eastbrook (4-1) hosts Yorktown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Homestead 8, Marion 0
The Class 3A No. 11 Spartans shut out the Giants on Tuesday.
Marion (1-4) travels to Anderson on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Eastbrook 1, Blackford 1
No details were reported.
The Panthers (4-1-1) hosts New Castle on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Oak Hill 195, Wabash 206
Hope Mygrant fired a 42 to earn medalist honors at Honeywell Golf Course on Tuesday and lead the Golden Eagles past the Apaches.
Holly Gillespie finished with 46, Bailey Dewitt had 50 and Savanna Saylor shot 57 to round out scoring for Oak Hill.
Oak Hill travels to Manchester on Thursday.
Yorktown 197, Muncie Central 297, Marion Inc.
Savannah Grieve shot a 47, which included an eagle on No. 4 at Meshingomesia, to lead the Giants Tuesday evening. Bayley Grieve added a 54 and Jessica Wilson finished with 61 for Marion.
The Giants host Eastbrook at Elwood on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Cross country
Girls
Eastern 15, Madison-Grant 50
Emma Ewer finished eighth and Lacey Mayfield was 11th to lead the Argylls
Boys
Madison-Grant 25, Eastern 34
Kaden Howell (20:27) finished third, Gavin Kelich (20:45) was fourth and Chad Harbert (20:58) was fifth as the Argylls races past the Comets on Tuesday.
Madison-Grant will compete in the Marion Invitation at Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.