Senior amateur golf tourney
The 2020 Grant County Senior Amateur golf tournament, sponsored by Hoosier Jiffy Print, will be played Friday, July 10 at Meshingomesia Golf Club.
Entry forms can be found at all local courses and must be turned in by Monday, July 6.
Cost is $35 per player and includes green fees, cart and prize fund. Make checks payable to Meshingomesia Golf Club. No credit card payments will be accepted.
Seniors must be at least 50-years old by July 10, be a resident of Grant County or a member at one of the local golf courses to be eligible for the event.
The tournament will be an 18-hole, stroke-play event and only two carts will be permitted per group.
All pairings will be made by the tournament committee and are final. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m.
Grant County Amateur golf
Entry forms to compete in the 2020 Hoosier Jiffy Print Grant County Amateur men’s and women’s golf tournaments must be completed and turned in by Monday, July 6.
The tournament will be a 72-hole stroke-play event on the weekends of July 11-12 and 18-19.
The opening round will be held at the Marion Elks Country Club then go to Arbor Trace on day 2. The third round will be at Walnut Creek and the tourney will conclude at Meshingomesia.
Entry fee is $75 and includes tournament fee, greens fees and prize fund.
For players that wish to ride, groups are limited to two carts and fees must be paid at each course the morning of rounds.
All rounds are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Pairings and tee times will be set by the tournament committee and are final.
Participants will be divided into flights after the second round.
Entry forms can be found and turned in at any of the participating courses.
Taylor women’s basketball youth camps
The Taylor women’s basketball program has announced plans to replace its overnight camps with a pair of day-camp options in July.
The camps will follow a similar structure of the annual overnight camps and all federal, state and local guidelines for health and safety of the campers regarding COVID-19 will be followed.
A day camp for girls from eight to 18-years old will run from July 27-29 at a cost of $100. The camp sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in Odle Arena. Campers are encouraged to arrive between 9:30 and 9:50 a.m. each day.
A high school day camp on July 30 is open to any girl entering grades nine through 12 in the fall. This camp will also be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Odle Arena. Cost of $75.
For more information on the Taylor Girls’ Basketball Camps, or to register and pay online, please visit TaylorTrojans.com/camps.
IWU women’s basketball youth camps
The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball program will be holding a pair of youth camps as well as a prospect camp later this summer.
The Lady Wildcat Camp (open to fourth through eighth-grade girls) and the Little Wildcat Camp (kindergarten through third grade) will be held concurrently from July 29 through 31. Check in starts at 8:30 a.m. each day for both camps and the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Luckey Arena.
Cost for each camp is $75. A $10 discount is available for campers who register prior to July 3. Families with more than one camp participant will also receive a $10 discount for each additional sibling.
Also available: a pizza pass ($24 – includes 2 slices of pizza, a sports drink and bag of chips each day); unlimited Gatorade ($10 – buys a Gatorade bottle and unlimited refills all week); IWU Camp Basketball ($12) and a variety of snacks.
The Lady Wildcat Camp offers skill development, competitions and a fun environment. Campers will be assigned to similar age groups and skill levels and will receive instruction from current IWU coaches and players.
The Little Wildcat Camp is designed to teach fundamental skills through a variety of stations. Campers will also participate in fun (non-basketball) activities followed by some competitions.
Parents are encouraged to visit any of the gym sites to watch children participate in camp activities.
The Prospect Camp will be help on Aug. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. and is open to incoming freshman through senior girls in high school.
Cost is $50 with a $10 discount for each sibling.
The Prospect Camp will give players an idea of the skills it takes to play at the collegiate level. The camp is patterned after an NBA pre-draft camp where players are assessed to see what skills need to be developed to advance their career. Players will also learn about the recruiting process.
For additional information or to register for any of the three camps, visit www.iwuwbbcamps.com. The line can be found at www.iwuwildcats.com on the women’s basketball page.
IWU men’s basketball youth camps
The Indiana University men’s basketball program will hold its annual youth summer camps July 13-16.
The Mini Fun & Skills Camp (kindergarten-2nd grade) and the Basketball Academy (3rd-9th grade) will run concurrently from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The Advanced Shooting Camp (4th-12th grade) will follow each afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m.
Cost is $80 for the Basketball Academy and Advanced Shooting Camp, with a $10 discount available to each sibling as well as a discount for boys who are registered for both camps. The Mini Skills camp is $70 per participant and also has the sibling discount in place.
To register, visit www.iwucamps.com. Walk-up registrations will also be accepted.
Taylor men’s basketball youth camps
The Taylor University men’s basketball program will host a pair of four-day, day camps in July.
Camp sessions will take place from July 13 through 16 and July 20 through 23 with the following schedule for each session: Drop off (registration on Mondays) from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.; Welcome and daily agenda at 9:30 a.m.; Skill demonstrations by Taylor’s players at 9:45 a.m.; Team practice and skill work at 10:15 a.m.; Half-court games at 11:15 a.m.; Lunch and devotions led by Taylor’s players at 12:15 p.m.; then full-court games and other activities from 1 p.m. to camp is adjourned at 5 p.m.
Cost is $235.
Taylor will also host a single-day camp on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at a cost of $65.
All the camps are open to boys ages 7 to 16 years old.
For more information on the Taylor Basketball Camps, or to register and pay online, please visit taylortrojans.com/camps.
Taylor volleyball youth camp
The Taylor volleyball program has announced plans to host a pair of camps during the month of July. All federal, state and local guidelines for the health and safety of the campers regarding COVID-19 will be followed.
The TU Summer Day Camp, scheduled for July 17 and 18, is open for girls entering grades kindergarten through eighth and will focus on technical skill building and competitive game play. Campers will be separated based on age and will have the opportunity to train with members of the TU volleyball program.
The cost and time slot of the day camp sessions will be based on the age of each individual camper: kindergarten through second graders going from 9 through 10:30 a.m. each day at a cost of $25 total. Third through sixth grades will go from 11:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. for $35. Seventh and eighth will go from 3 through 6 p.m. for $45. All campers will receive a free t-shirt.
The TU Elite Prospect Camp will be held July 31 for girls entering ninth through 12th grades who are interested in playing collegiately. The camp will go from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and include collegiate level practices and training with and against current members of the Taylor volleyball program. Participants will receive skill evaluations, training tips and instruction from the Taylor coaching staff. Cost is $80.
For more information, visit the TaylorTrojans.com/camps, or contact Taylor head coach Erin Luthy at erin_luthy@taylor.edu.
