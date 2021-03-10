One of the most endearing and lasting images from the Mississinewa boys basketball team’s 3A sectional 23 championship Saturday night was seeing the reaction of Athletic Director Chanse Young when the final second ticked off the clock.
Young has poured his blood, sweat and tears into the Ole Miss Athletic Department, maybe as much as anyone in the school’s history. He grew up an Indian, had stellar playing days in high school, spent time as a coach and for the last several years has served as AD and perhaps most importantly as a dad.
I shot a video of the final few seconds of play and the celebration that followed at center court and didn’t notice Young’s reaction in the moment. Not until later that night after it was pointed out on social media did I see it.
As is customary for an athletic director of the host school, Young waited by the scorer’s table as the final seconds played out, ready to present the game ball to runners-up and trophy to the champion.
When the final buzzer sounded, and the Indians’ had secured a 49-45 win over Norwell, chaos ensued on Fredenberger Court.
Young took a couple of steps towards the mass of Ole Miss players and students who joined them at mid-court in a celebration 67 years in the making. He stopped, squatted down like a catcher, rubbed his head a time or two and enjoyed the surreal moment.
Sixty-seven years. Not since 1954 had a Mississinewa boys basketball team captured a sectional title.
I recently took a trip back in time through the wonders of the world wide web, specifically looking for some historical information about the year 1954.
That year, coach John Fredenberger, the man who the court at Mississinewa is named after, guided a group led by Indiana All-Stars Larry Hedden and Martin Burdette to a second-consecutive sectional title and still the program’s only regional championship.
In fact, Mississinewa’s last sectional champion boys’ basketball team came within a game of altering the most legendary story in Indiana high school basketball history.
As fate would have it, the Indians lost to Muncie Central in the Fort Wayne Semi-state championship game, a game Ole Miss led in the third quarter. A week later, Muncie Central, a school of more than 1,600 students at the time, earned a dubious place in Indiana hoops’ history as the team that was beaten by tiny Milan, a school of 160 total students, in the state championship game.
Many folks still believe Milan holds the greatest upset in state tournament history, and it is hard to argue that fact. Milan’s accomplishment served as inspiration for the movie “Hoosiers” decades later.
Through my internet time travel, I learned that in 1954 mass polio vaccinations were administered, Dwight D. Eisenhower was U.S. President and Roger Bannister became the first man in history to run a mile in under four minutes.
Sports Illustrated magazine was published for the first time in 1954. Elvis Presley started on his path to becoming the King of Rock and Roll, the Chevy Bel-Air was the most popular car in America and gas was $0.22 a gallon.
LaSalle won the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Bill Vukovich won the Indy 500. The Cleveland Browns were NFL champs, the Minneapolis Lakers won the NBA title and the New York Giants captured the World Series. Sam Snead golfed his way to the Masters’ green jacket and Arnold Palmer won the U.S. Amateur golf championship.
Most important of all, the United States Supreme Court ruled in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case and unanimously concluded segregation in public school violated the 14th Amendment and would no longer be tolerated.
As time wore on since 1954, generations of Mississinewa Indians have traversed the halls in Gas City. Many wore the red and white and battled with all their might on the athletic fields and courts, sharing generational pride and setting an example for future members of the community Tribe.
Ole Miss boys basketball experienced many years of close but not quite enough in that time. But Saturday, years of heartbreak, disappointment and frustration came to a screeching halt.
A lot of joyful tears were shared all around by the Ole Miss faithful, past, present and even future.
“It’s incredible. It’s just hard to describe,” said Young, moments after embracing his son Kreigh, one of the senior players for the Indians, who all got a hug from the AD before they got the trophy. “Just so thankful for the hundreds of people that have invested in the program and in these young men. I’m just proud to be an Indian tonight and I’m excited for these guys.
“I’m overwhelmed with emotion for our community.”
Young admitted there were a few years where a tough loss made him wonder if the streak would ever end.
“Now that it’s here, we’re going to enjoy it,” Young said.
Brandon Swanner, another former Indian who played on some good teams that had their seasons end during the first week of March, beamed with pride as he watched his son Landen accept the champion’s trophy, cut down a piece of the net and pose for pictures with his teammates, friends and family members.
“It’s really a feeling you can’t describe and put into words right now. I’m trying to take it all in,” Swanner said. “I’ve watched this group grow up and play a lot of basketball, since their second or third grade year. I think these guys did it not only for this team, but for all the players that came before them, the coaches that can before them.
“This was for our community as a whole and I’m so proud of these guys.”
A rallying cry for Ole Miss in past few seasons with James Reed as its head coach has been “Our family vs. your team,” and the Mississinewa family all shared the pride and joy of the 2020-21 Indians winning a sectional championship.
“This night is fantastic. I just remember so many disappointing (nights) that we had good teams and hit good Marion teams or we hit a good Madison-Grant team one time,” said David Linn, a 1979 graduate and the official scorekeeper at Mississinewa. “Could'a won, should'a won it was every excuse you could have.
“I told my wife tonight, the Cubs won, they won a World Series and I didn’t think that would ever happen,” Linn continued. “I said, ‘if Mississinewa wins a basketball sectional championship tonight, I can die tomorrow a happy man.’ It’s been that long, but I feel so much pressure off of us.”
Make no mistake however, that this year's Mississinewa boys basketball team owns the satisfaction of bringing to an end the 67-year drought, but is not yet satisfied.
However, regardless of how the New Castle Regional plays out on Saturday, the Ole Miss community will always hold in high regard the 2020-21 Indians.
“There was a lot heroes tonight,” Linn said, reflecting on the sectional championship game. “I look back and think of all the Mississinewa kids that played before them, they wanted this for themselves but they wanted for them also.
“It’s going to be huge (for the future). My grandkids were here and the fact it's history and we got to see history, it’s a great feeling,” he added. “We understand now how Marion feels winning all those sectionals, great program, but it’s fun to finally get one.”
Much fun indeed.
