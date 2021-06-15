The end of a school year is always a time when I try to hit the pause button, try being operative here, and reflect on the whirlwind I’ve just experienced.
Needless to say, the 2020-21 school year has been like any other.
The challenges faced by school administrators, teachers, coaches, students and athletes are always inherent with whatever activity each individual pursues. Add into the mix a global pandemic and learning how to best keep everyone involved in schools and sports safe and healthy, the challenge was as monumental as it was unprecedented.
In my humble opinion, we witnessed some of the best of what humankind has to offer.
But it certainly wasn’t always as easy at it might have seemed, just ask any of your friendly neighborhood athletic directors, coaches and trainers.
Fall and winter were filled with Covid exposures, positive tests, contact tracing, quarantine periods for partial and sometimes full teams.
Training and practice disruptions only enhanced the challenge for coaches.
Postponed or cancelled games and meets sent ADs scrambling to fill vacancies left by open dates or lost opponents. Some games were within a few hours of starting when the dreaded phone call from one AD to another brought word that no game would be played that night.
Part of a conversation I shared with Eastbrook boys basketball coach Greg Allison during the Panthers’ preseason media day stuck with me throughout the year, mainly because I watched how quickly his words became factual. Without risking a mis-quote, Allison guaranteed the Panthers preseason and postseason schedules would be vastly different. He’d experienced what he spoke less than 24 hours before, Eastbrook’s scheduled scrimmage at Seton Catholic was cancelled because of Covid.
And we were off and running in basketball season.
Mostly empty gyms and stadiums – along with the few masked patrons permitted to attend – was strange at best, yet definitely topped the idea of having no games.
Still, bottom lines suffered for all athletic departments as the games went on.
Ask anyone who had hands in making the 2020-21 school year and athletic seasons possible, I’m certain they’d do it all again.
Obviously not happily.
But making sacrifices to help teach, mold and grow the kids in our community, state and country isn’t only a profession for those that made this season happen, it’s a passion and calling.
For that we should all be thankful for their dedication, not just now but every year.
Once the games began, competition heated up quickly and an incredible amount of lasting memories were made on the athletic fields.
Eastbrook’s Sarah Foulk narrowly missed her third-consecutive 50-goal season on the soccer pitch, but her 170-career goals and the Panthers’ four-straight sectional titles are marks that will be difficult to match or exceed.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the year, maybe to all except the Marion football team, was the Giants run to the Class 4A final four.
Considering the switch to James Bell as head coach in early summer and the loss of JK Thomas and others to graduation, the Giants winning sectional and regional championships seemed improbable to start the fall. But a hard-nosed, coachable, athletic group found its chemistry and creates a some Giants’ history.
Jalen Blackmon’s history-making achievements were delayed a year because of a knee injury in his junior year. He showed no lingering effects from the malady in leading the state in scoring over the winter.
Along the way Blackmon became the all-time scoring leader in Grant County, Marion High School and North Central Conference history.
Thinking about the emotions of being courtside for Mississinewa’s first boys basketball sectional championship in 67 years still puts a little lump in my throat.
There’s very little the Oak Hill wrestling program hasn’t accomplished in the 35-year reign of Andrew King as coach, but the Golden Eagles authored a whole new page of history over the winter: A New Haven Semi-state team championship, two individual semi-state champs and sending four wrestlers to state in the same season are all new benchmarks.
Spring saw Marion’s Zaimar Burnett come with inches of one state title and hundredths-of-a-second for another just less than two weeks ago.
All five Grant County schools produced track and field state qualifiers and provided my the opportunity to experience the spectacle of a state track meet once again.
Madison-Grant baseball won its first Madison County championship ever, then backed it up with the Argylls’ first CIC and sectional titles in several years. M-G also collected sectional hardware in softball and lost a heartbreaker to Frankton in one of the best softball games I’ve been privy to witness.
I could write on and on about my favorite stories from the past year.
Spring brought about some unexpected and additional challenges for me. A couple of different stays in the infirmary – un-Covid related issues – brought about a bit of a scare and apparently a little needed down time.
My hospital stays also gave me a renewed focus to try and take better care of myself, and I’m taking steps in that direction. Feeling much better physically and mentally right now, too.
Honestly though, the 2020-21 year in sports has been a blur.
I’m sure the semi-slow months of summer for local sports will move just as quickly towards Friday Night Lights in August and the beginning of another school-year cycle.
This past year has been filled with life lessons and great memories, and I’m thankful for each one.
Most importantly though, I want to give my sincere appreciation to those that made the past nine months in sports possible: administrators, coaches, players, trainers and health care workers.
Something most every coach I interviewed in the past nine months shared the most important lesson we can all take away from this year: be thankful for today and enjoy every moment possible.
Scott Hunt is the sports editor for the Marion Chronicle-Tribune and can be reached at shunt@chronicle-tribune.com.
