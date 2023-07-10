Andy Varner cut his teeth and grew his golfing fangs at the Marion Elks Country Club, and Saturday he devoured his old stomping grounds along with the rest of the 45-man field to start the 92nd-edition of the Grant County Amateur men’s golf championship.
Varner unleashed a 12-birdie barrage on the par-72, Elks links and fired a personal, course and tournament record with a dazzling 61.
A nine-shot lead in-tow, Varner claimed his ninth county-am championship with a one-over par 72 on Sunday at Arbor Trace to win the 36-hole event by seven shots over four-time champion, Cody White.
“I told everybody before I started, I’m just gonna try to have fun this year,” Varner said after Saturday’s round. “The past 20-plus years, it was ‘I want to win the tournament.’ This year I just wanted to have fun. It’s not life or death like it used to be for me, it’s just fun. If you can get in that mindset it makes it easy.”
And he made it look easy, particularly on Saturday.
Varner was 5-under par through the first seven holes, but made his lone bogey of the day on No. 8 and eventually turned in 32. An eagle on the par-5 10th got his back-9 started and he followed with birdies on 11, 12, 14, 16 and 17.
“Played solid on the front but made a bad bogey on eight. The I made an eagle on 10 and I thought I’ll post something in the 60s hopefully,” Varner said. “… Just kind of flowed in.
“I hit some good shots, and when I hit bad shots I recovered unbelievably,” he added. “I kind of felt like a magician at some points. Hit it in the junk on four and made birdie. Bad tee shot on 12 and made birdie, hit it in the junk on 14 and made birdie. It was one of those (rounds) that could have been 73 or 4, but it was 61.”
Varner was paired both days with rising Eastbrook junior, Aaron Fulda, who was the 2022 county am runner up and recently finished in the top-40 at the 2023 IHSAA state championship. Fulda fired a two-under par 70 at Elks and added a 74 at Arbor on Sunday to finish fifth.
“It was really cool to watch,” Fulda said of Varner’s 61. “His approach game was so good all day long. He was in trouble a few times off the tee, in the heather twice and stuck it to about four feet. Not much you can do about that. Just didn’t make many mistakes. That's what happens I guess when you shoot a 61. It’s something to strive towards.”
White finished 3-under par as runner up after carding a pair of 70s. His round at Arbor Trace was Sunday's best and equaled by Tanner Day, who finished tied for third in the first flight.
However, White knew entering Sunday the odds of him winning his fifth title were long being nine shots off the lead.
“I played pretty good (Saturday). Today I struggled but I scrambled well. When Andy shoots 61 it’s really hard to come back from,” White said. “Andy is not going to mess up too bad, if at all, so you’ve just got to go out and hope you make everything and get lucky.
“To beat a 61 in a two-day tournament is nearly impossible with a good player like Andy,” he added. “I’m happy with second place. Obviously winning is the goal, but losing to a 61-72, I’m okay with that.”
Varner’s win inches him closer to the top of the list for most county titles in tournament history. With nine trophies, he sits third all-time behind Boyd Toney (12) and Don Humes (11).
Varner won back-to-back championships in 2018-19, then lost by single shots to five-time champ, Todd Chin in 2020, and by one to White in 2021. Last summer, first-time winner, Blake LeFavour, edged Fulda by one and Varner by two.
“It’s awesome. It’s been about 20 years since I won my first one. They’re all good for different reasons,” Varner said. “The course record yesterday and lowest career round, I’ll never do that again, so it was amazing.
“I putted well (Saturday), missed three putts today. I’m glad it wasn’t close. I say that because those could have been mentally exhausting,” he added. “When you’ve got a nine shot lead, you’re allowed to do that a little bit more. Putting, that’s why I haven’t won the last couple years because I’ve had so many putts. They finally fell on the weekend.”
Nick Barnes, who was playing in his first competitive golf tournament in more than a decade, carded a pair of 71s and finished alone in third place. LeFavour shot 71-72 and finished fourth, one shot lower than Fulda.
Long-time tourney veteran, Peter DeLongchamp, shot a one-over par, 72 and edged Chin (71) to win the first flight. Day (70), Mike Bekel (74) and Todd Butcher (74) finished tied for third at 150.
Another long-time tourney vet, Tom Barnes, fired a 74 on Sunday to finish with a 156 total and claimed the second flight trophy over Braden Renbarger (81-78) and Kevin Caudill (83-76) by three shots.
Corbin Fox shot 83 at Arbor Trace and edged Phil Leckron (80) by two shots to win the third flight.
