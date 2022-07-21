The sign at the entrance to the ball diamonds at Lincoln Field clearly states the objective of the Marion Babe Ruth Baseball and Girls Fastpitch softball: “Rebuilding Tradition.”
The big purple banner with gold letters trimmed in white also has a picture of the familiar Giant mascot of Marion High School, where the legacy of baseball has been prominent.
Lately, though, finding success isn’t done through wins and losses, it’s done through showing growth and improvement from the beginning to the end of the spring high school season.
Rebuilding the tradition that has led to state championships and produced numerous college baseball players has become a driving force for Mark Fagan, who’s been the Giants varsity baseball coach for the past two seasons, and is completing his first summer as commissioner for Marion Babe Ruth.
By all accounts, it’s been a successful summer at Lincoln Field, where the final games of the regular season were played earlier this week and the tournament is set to begin on Monday at 6 p.m.
But for Fagan, his wife Tammy and son JD, who were busy manning the concession stand Wednesday evening as the games were being played, the work is essentially only starting towards the goal that’s been set.
“It’s been a lot of work, a lot more than we were expecting,” Mark Fagan said during a brief break, before he started picking up and bagging some of the empty bottles and wrappers that didn’t find their way into a trash bin as the action started to wind down. “The grounds part wasn’t it. The computer work and the paper work was a lot more than we expected.
“Outside of that, we’ve had a great summer. For the most part, I think everybody has had fun.”
And providing a fun and safe environment for baseball to grow and flourish is at the top of the priority list for Fagan, as it was for previous commissioner Tino Mitchener, who stepped down after last summer.
As the end of year one comes to its close, Fagan has also started looking towards next year and down the road even further as to needs for Lincoln Field.
Recently, Marion Babe Ruth started the fundraising process to raise money to get scoreboards installed on all the fields.
Anyone that wishes to help get the scoreboards going can donate in a variety of ways.
Most easily it can be done at the Lincoln Field concession stand starting on Saturday and Sunday with an 8-and-under coaches pitch tournament being held or during next week’s little league tournament.
Also, the annual Fireman’s Tournament will take place July 30-31.
Fagan has plans to host a Pitch, Hit and Run competition on Aug. 13 open to kids from all schools in Grant County. Cost will be $5 per entrant. Winners from each age division will receive medallions and Fagan plans to purchase plaque’s and put the winner’s names up each summer as part of a new tradition he’s starting.
Direct donations can be made to the scoreboard fund through a link on the organizations Facebook page. Checks should be made out to Marion Babe Ruth Baseball and Girls Fastpitch Softball. Donations can also be mailed to Fagan at 2104 Morrow Road, Marion, Indiana, 46952.
All proceeds will go to fund the needs of Marion Babe Ruth.
“We’d like to have two more portable pitcher’s mounds to where we can take out the mounds here and be able to play softball and or coaches pitch on all of them,” Fagan said. “In 10-minutes time we can take the portable mounds out on the field, nail them down and then we can play little league.
“That would be our big priority to raise money outside of the scoreboards. We could play softball and coaches pitch and little league on every field,” he added. “The more tournaments we can put on, the more money we can raise to get things cleaned up and going in the right direction.”
And clearly, things are starting to go in the right direction, but there’s still a ways to travel.
Rebuilding Marion’s baseball and softball tradition, from bottom to top, is something Fagan is fully invested in.
When asked about the favorite part of his first summer running the show at Lincoln Field, Fagan didn’t hesitate with his answer.
“Everybody showing up every night,” he said. “Each kid got to play 18 to 20 games out here so that’s dedication from not only the kids, but the parents.
“The kids coming up and calling me coach at the end of the night, that’s the best thing there is man,” Fagan added. “We’re just trying to keep them here and trying to keep everybody together where hopefully we’ll build a tradition again.”
