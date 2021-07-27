Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.