Hitting reset is essential to playing good golf. Whether it's after hitting a shot or playing a round - good or bad - what’s most important is what lies ahead.
In that respect, it was easy, or at least somewhat normal for Erik Barnes to turn his attention from the most important moment of his professional golfing life - securing his first PGA Tour card - to earning a spot in the 122nd U.S. Open, which provides him with his biggest opportunity in golf to date, just more than 24 hours later.
“To be honest, I was excited to be what they call ‘tour-bound’ or over that determined threshold number, but I kind of already felt like I was there,” Barnes said Tuesday evening from South Carolina, where he was preparing to compete in the BMW Charity Pro-Am that started on Thursday. “The idea that I was going to play the PGA Tour kind of came to fruition a couple weeks prior.
“Of course I was excited and elated that it was a done deal, but everyday I go to the golf course, it’s the same thing. I’m not focused on the good things and/or the bad things that happened to me the day before, I’m just focused on what’s in front of me because that’s really all I have control over.”
Barnes, a 2006 Marion High School graduate and all-state golfer for the Giants, achieved the first part of his incredible double Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina after finishing tied for 19th at the REX Hospital Open.
While it was far from his best result of the season, Barnes moved into the No. 5 slot on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list. His 881 points pushed him over the fail-safe threshold of 875, which automatically secured his spot in the top-25 and granted his promotion to the top tour regardless what happens through the final 11 events of the season.
Barnes said the heat indexes in Raleigh reached into the 100s during the four days of the tourney, but after he finished up his final round around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, caught a flight to Atlanta just before 7 p.m., drove and hour north and reached reach Roswell, Georgia, the site of his U.S Open qualifier around 10 p.m. and went to bed about an hour later.
Barnes hit the first shot of his 36-hole, U.S. Open qualifier on Ansley Golf Club’s Settindown Course shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. His last stroke, a birdie putt on the 37th hole in a three-man for two open-slots playoff, rattled into the bottom of the hole just before 9 p.m. as darkness fell.
“The 36-hole day for the U.S. Open is considered golf’s longest day, and it is a long day,” Barnes said. “I was at the golf course by 7 o’clock (a.m.) … We could not have gone to the next tee and hit our tee shots. We couldn’t even have even considered playing another playoff hole, so it had to end there or we were going to wake up and do it again the next morning.
“I went in there trying to give full effort, full focus on every single shot. If that total adds up to a number where I get to play in the U.S. Open the next week, then terrific.”
And the shots, did indeed, add up. Barnes carded a six-under par total of 138 (70-68), plus four more for the playoff, to finish tied for third and earn an opportunity to compete in his first major championship tournament.
So how did he celebrate?
“When I tapped in that last putt, I went and got my player information (for the U.S. Open). did about three interviews and jumped in the car.” Barnes said. “I got to Greenville, South Carolina at 1 a.m.”
Barnes admitted that almost any other week, he would skip the Korn Ferry Tour event to head to Brookline, Massachusetts to get his first look at The County Club, where the U.S. Open will be held starting on Thursday.
“I love the BMW, I play with a sponsor of Paragon Micro, who I proudly wear on my left chest every tournament round of golf I play,” Barnes said. “The owner (Jeff Reimer) of that company and I have become very, very good friends, other than just the professional, corporate/player relationship and I play with him in the BMW Pro-am every single year.
“If this was next week in Wichita or in Maine, I 100% would have skipped this and got to Brookline on Friday and spent four or five days just becoming acclimated before the tournament started,” he added. “The obligation of playing the BMW is pretty heavy and (Reimer) is such a good friend of mine I would never not play it.”
Barnes will likely get to Massachusetts a little earlier than he had hoped, as he missed the 36-hole cut in South Carolina on Friday. It’s the first time all season he’s not made the weekend rounds of a Korn Ferry Tour event after making 14-consecutive cuts.
Even though Barnes has never seen or played The Country Club, home of 1999 Ryder Cup matches, which was one of the most fabled and stirring wins by the United States in the event’s history, he’s certain what to expect from the course once he starts hitting shots there.
However, the atmosphere surrounding the U.S. Open is something he knows will be different than anything he’s ever experienced.
“It’s not the golf course, it’s becoming acclimated to everything being on such a larger scale. On the Korn Ferry Tour you go through the same deal,” Barnes said, noting the need to show credentials to go anywhere on the property. “With this event there’s going to be thousands and thousand of people everywhere. It will be on a much larger scale so being able to be there as early as possible is beneficial for me to just grasp the environment.
“Everybody knows how hard the U.S. Open is,” he continued. “It’s hard. It’s narrow fairways, firm fast greens with really nasty rough and tough pin locations. That’s what it is. But it’s not just about golf at this point, it’s how I handle the situation. I won’t really know how I handle it until I get there, so the longer I am there to become acclimated to it, the better.”
And what better way to get prepared for what the PGA Tour has to offer over the next year, though it’s unlikely Barnes will face many tougher fields or courses than what he’ll see at the U.S. Open.
These opportunities are years in the making, over two decades of grinding through practices and rounds and tournaments at all levels of competition. From youth golf through high school, from being a Hall of Fame player collegiately at Austin Peay to earning his first profession win on the Hooters Tour in 2011, and now, after nearly seven full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, earning the chance to play against the best players in the world weekly on the PGA Tour.
Barnes will likely make his first PGA start sometime in September when the 2022-23 season officially begins.
He was understandably emotional Sunday in North Caroline when reporters started asking questions about his advancement and what it meant.
His answer a couple days later was really straightforward.
“I really didn’t feel like I got that emotional until they started asking me about my kids, right,” said Barnes, who along with wife Ashleigh, have two young boys, Jaxton and Tucker. “It’s such a proud moment as a father to be able to tell your kids, and grandkids someday, that I played golf on the PGA Tour. … It’s a goal I’ve had since I was 12 years old.
“To finally have achieved that moment and knowing that I get to play at this level, they can never take that from me,” he continued. “No matter how long it lasts, if it lasts one year or it lasts a decade, I’ll be able to say that I was a PGA Tour member for the rest of my life. … What I kept trying to say in that interview and couldn’t was, it’s such a cliche thing to say, if you believe you can do something, you can do it. It's true.”
