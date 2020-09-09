Being resourceful has always played an important role in coaching.
In the year 2020, the era of COVID-19, resourcefulness and flexibility are proving to be an essential commodity for teams and coaches. The importance for the Eastbrook girls soccer team and its coach Jamie Hallis was revealed Tuesday night.
The Class A fifth-ranked Panthers entered their home match with Class 2A No. 18 Yorktown missing seven players thanks to the guidelines of contact tracing for the coronavirus. Four of Eastbrook’s girls currently following the 14-day quarantine protocol likely would have been in Hallis’ starting 11 against the unbeaten Tigers.
It was next girl up for Eastbrook and the Panthers playing Yorktown to a 2-2 draw, a satisfying result for Hallis.
“We played this game with what we have, a lot of girls that haven’t had a ton of minutes were out there battling,” Hallis said. “I was so pleased with all of them.”
Hallis sacrificed a bit of Eastbrook’s scoring punch by dropping junior midfielder Chloe McDaniel into a more defensive position with hopes of containing Yorktown’s high-scoring senior duo of Elizabeth Reece and Lea Alexander.
Although the Tigers played with the ball in Eastbrook’s end for much of the match, the strategy mostly worked.
Yorktown peppered the Panthers goal with nearly 30 shots, 21 on goal, and senior goalie Gabby Scott made 19 saves.
“We had people man-marking. We lost Chloe off of offense because she man-marked for most of the game,” Hallis said. “Sarah (Foulk) plays with two of their players down in Indy so we knew about them coming in. We lost some of our offense but (McDaniel) did a great job.
“Rachel Manning played center-back and she had an outstanding game tonight,” Hallis continued. “She had several saves. (Yorktown) got it through several times and they’re a fantastic team. They had it on our end for a chunk of the game. I wasn’t completely sure how our defense would hold up but they did really well.”
Hallis has a luxury that no other coach does in Foulk, who continued to be an offensive dynamo. Foulk entered the game with 22 goals through Eastbrook’s first five matches, but had trouble finding space to operate against Yorktown.
But the future Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat needs little time or space to create scoring chances. Foulk finally had a chance nearly 30 minutes into the first half when senior Naomi Diller played a through ball behind the Tiger defenders and Foulk gained possession then converted a one-on-one opportunity to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead, which is how the half ended.
A bit of misfortune for Eastbrook helped Yorktown tie the score almost 17 minutes into the second half. A handball in front of the Panthers’ goal set up a penalty kick which Reece knocked into the net with the equalizer.
Nearly 10 more minutes elapsed off the game clock when freshman Estah McKim helped create another chance for Foulk. McKim lobbed a pass over Yorktown’s defenders that Foulk tracked down, dribbled into the box and slid a deftly placed shot into the lower left corner of the goal.
But Eastbrook’s 2-1 advantage lasted less than 90 seconds as Reece knocked home a rebound in traffic with 12:18 to play.
Neither team would have another good scoring opportunity the rest of the way and the game finished in a draw.
Eastbrook now stands 4-1-1 despite having a different starting 11 in each of its six matches.
“It’s the curse of COVID, but also the blessing of COVID … I feel like it’s giving more of our girls time on the field and they’ve really stepped up,” Hallis said, noting Eastbrook had to cancel the JV game against Yorktown and might have to do the same twice more this week.
“I think if I have all of them at once it’s going to be really pretty,” she added. “My fingers are just crossed that I’m gonna get to see it at some point this year.”
Eastbrook will host Manchester at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the opening game of a girls-boys doubleheader against the Squires.
AREA ROUNDUP
Girls soccer
Anderson 5, Marion 4 (2 OT)
The host Indians scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to send the match to overtime, then again with only 11 seconds remaining in the second extra session to earn the NCC win over the Giants on Tuesday.
Marion (1-6) travels to Rochester on Thursday.
Tipton 10, Oak Hill 0
The Golden Eagles (3-5) travel to Jay County on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Oak Hill 3, Wabash 0
The Class 2A No. 12 Golden Eagles recorded their fifth shutout of the season Tuesday at Wabash.
Evan Pearce netted all three goals for Oak Hill, one off a Mark Sevier assist.
Oak Hill (7-0-1) visits Eastern (Greentown) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Marion 4, Pendleton Heights 0
The Giants snapped a three-game losing streak with the home win on Tuesday.
Marion (3-6) hosts Richmond Saturday at 2 p.m.
Eastbrook 5, Wapahani 0
The Panthers scored four goals in the first half at Wapahani on Tuesday.
Eastbrook (7-1-1) hosts Manchester at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Marion 5, Indianapolis Tech 0
Vikram Oddiraju won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and the Giants received forfeits at the other four positions to win their NCC opener Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Marion (7-1) travels to Richmond on Saturday to face both the Red Devils and Muncie Central to continue conference play.
Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0
The Argylls dropped only one game in earning a CIC win over Blackford,
M-G (8-2, 1-1 in CIC) hosts Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Northwestern and Bluffton in the Argyll Invite on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Girls golf
Oak Hill 195, Eastbrook 205, Eastern 230
Hope Mygrant shot 41 to win medalist and lead Oak Hill to a pair of wins on Tuesday.
Holly Gillespie finished with 49, Bailey Dewitt added 52, Jaycie Pearce had 53, Abby Malott had 56 and Savanna Saylor shot 62 for Oak Hill.
No scores were reported for Eastbrook.
The Panthers and Golden Eagles will compete in the Grant Four tourney starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Elks Country Club.
Madison-Grant 208, No. Miami 210, So. Wells 244
Abbie Hostetler and Nancy Chapel each shot 51 to lead the Argylls. Allie Vetor finished with 52 and Allie Hostetler added a 54.
Madison-Grant will compete in the Grant Four at the Elks on Saturday at 10 a.m.
HS volleyball
Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0
Eastbrook earned a CIC sweep over visiting Elwood by scores of 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 Tuesday evening.
The Panthers (7-7, 1-2 in CIC) visit Oak Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Women’s golf
Taylor wins Battle at Brookwood
Senior Nicole Jung fired rounds of 70 and 69 to re-set her own school record and lead Taylor to a season-opening win.
The Trojans finished 30 shots clear of runner-up Grace in the 36-hole tournament.
Taylor’s Maddie Thomas carded rounds of 72 and 78 to finish runner-up to Jung.
Taylor will compete in the Players Club Invite starting Friday at noon in Yorktown.
College volleyball
Taylor 3, Huntington 2
The Trojans won for the first time in 2020 with a dramatic 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8 decision over Crossroads League-rival Huntington on Tuesday in Upland.
Amanda Adams put down 25 kills and had 20 digs while Grace Isaacs added 13 kills and 11 total blocks to lead TU. Kacy Bragg dished out 46 assists.
Taylor (1-1) hosts IU-Kokomo at 7 p.m. on Friday.
