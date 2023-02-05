HARTFORD CITY — Eastbrook has been one of the top defensive teams in Indiana high school girls’ basketball over the past two seasons and the Panthers’ prowess for putting the clamps on an opponent was paid off with a sectional championship Saturday night at Blackford High School.
For the the third-straight tournament game, the 2A No. 12 Panthers held an opponent scoreless for an entire quarter, and the 8-0 advantage Eastbrook earned in the third quarter over Tipton proved essential in a 36-30 win over the Blue Devils in the sectional 39 title tilt.
Eastbrook was allowing under 30 points per game for the season, which ranked fourth in the state among any class.
The Panthers held the Blue Devils to their season-low total - well below their 47-point average - in winning the third sectional championship under coach Jeff Liddick, who is in his 11th season leading the program.
It's Eastbrook's first sectional title since 2019-20, and the eighth in program history.
“Anytime you can win a sectional it’s special. Right now we’re one of 16 teams left and that’s a pretty big accomplishment,” Liddick said after carving off a piece of the net. “To do it in the way that the girls did it, battling from start to finish and never getting down on themselves or each other, continuing to fight, they just handled some extremely hard situations very well tonight and I’m so proud of them."
The primary objective of Eastbrook’s defensive game plan was trying to contain Tipton’s 6-3 senior post player, Ashlee Schram.
Schram led the Blue Devils at 14 points per game this season and her 22-point, 16-rebound effort was a big reason why Tipton erased a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and earned 44-42 over win No. 7 Blackford in the semifinals Friday night.
Much of the responsibility for guarding Schram fell on Eastbrook’s 5-10 senior, Karmen Swindall, and 5-9 sophomore, Mia Bustos, but they had plenty of help.
“Just dig in,” said junior guard, Sophia Morrison, of the Panthers’ strategy for defending Schram. “Their two best guards, (Hallie) Wolfe and (Kaiya) Money, we stayed tight to them … but their other two guards, we dug in from those people and double teamed.”
At times Schram faced a swarming triple-team from the Panthers. Still, the IU-South Bend commit scored 19 points, and collected eight rebounds (3 offensive). She made 5-of-7 field goals, including one from 3-point range, and 8-of-10 free throws. Schram scored her team’s last eight points, including 6-of-6 from the line, in the final 2:20 of the game.
“We wanted to try and have someone behind her, then have one of us coming in front so we could try to tap it away or at least have someone there to help,” said junior guard Audri Prater, who led Eastbrook with 11 points and eight rebounds. “Obviously she’s much taller than us so having a person behind to help definitely helped us with the rebounding.”
Eastbrook won the rebounding battle, 22-15, and held a 7-4 advantage on the offensive glass.
Defending Schram was only part of the challenge the Panthers faced as the Devils’ junior guard tandem of Wolfe (11.2 points per game) and Money (10.6 ppg) were both capable scorers.
Wolfe led Tipton with 62 3-pointers and was shooting 41% from long range for the season, but she was hounded by Panthers’ junior Olivia Howell from opening tip to final buzzer and went scoreless on 0-for-11 shooting.
Morrison drew Money (44 threes, 39% from long range) as her primary defensive assignment and limited her to four points on only three field-goal attempts.
Tipton edged out to an 8-5 lead at the first quarter break and held a 15-13 advantage with 1:59 to play in the first half when Schram made two free throws. But the Blue Devils wouldn’t score another point until Allison Powell’s basket with 7:25 to play in the game, almost 11 minutes of game clock after Tipton’s previous field goal.
Howell tied the score with a bucket about 15 seconds after Schram’s free throws, then connected on a 3-pointer with under 15 seconds to play in the first half to send the Panthers to intermission with an 18-15 lead.
Eastbrook extended to a 26-15 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils scored the first seven points of the final stanza to close within four with just over four minutes remaining..
Morrison pushed the lead back to seven (29-22) by turning an assist from Swindall into a 3-point play with 3:37 remaining and the Panthers maintained at least a five-point cushion until Schram’s free throws with 8.5 seconds left pulled the Devils within 34-30.
Junior Kortney Goff knocked down two from the foul line with 6.9 seconds remaining to ice the sectional title for Eastbrook.
Prater made her first two 3-point attempts, one in each of the first two quarters, then scored five points in the final two minutes, including 3-of-4 from the line, to help thwart Tipton’s comeback attempt. She averaged over 11 points through Eastbrook’s first six games this season, but reached double-figure points for the first time in a nine-game span since she had 14 at Wabash on Jan. 11.
“We’ve been waiting on Audri to get out of the slump she’s been in, in games,” Liddick said. “We don’t see that slump in practice or during drills. During games I think she’s been pressing a little bit on those shots, maybe aiming a little more than shooting. Tonight she got the ball in her hands, had confidence, and shot it. When she hit that first one you could see the confidence comeback in her eyes and I think it carried over to the defensive end.
“The job that we gave her tonight was anytime Schram catches it in the post, you’re going to dig it out from the backside and get it out of her hands,” he added. “She did an amazing job on the defensive end, then when Estah (McKim) came in and relieved her, she did the same thing.”
Morrison finished with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Howell scored seven points, collected five rebounds and dished out three assists. Goff finished with four points and five rebounds. Bustos and Swindall each scored two points. Swindall had two steals and two assists and Bustos grabbed three rebounds.
“We knew it was going to be a tough task coming in. We knew it was going to take a lot of execution and a lot of handling adversity, both self imposed and adversity beyond our control,” Liddick said. “I felt like the kids did an amazing job throughout the game doing that.”
Eastbrook (19-5) will try to win just the second regional championship in program history, the first since the 1983-84 season, Saturday at Lapel (19-7).
No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic (19-6) meets Fort Wayne Luers (11-13) at 7 p.m. at Lapel on Saturday.
The winners of each game a Lapel will advance to the four-team 2A Northern Semi-State on Feb. 18 at yet-to-be announced location.
Northern Semi-State sites include: LaPorte, Logansport, Huntington North and Frankfort.
The IHSAA will hold a random draw for semi-state pairings and announce the location for each class on Sunday, Feb. 12 during a show on IHSAAtv.org at 3 p.m.
