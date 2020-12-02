The Eastbrook boys basketball team started fast and finished strong Tuesday night in its season-opening game against Southern Wells.
The Panthers raced out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and extended to a 30-13 advantage with under three minutes to play in the first half.
But the Raiders chipped away and eventually edged in front late in the third quarter before the Panthers finished with a 22-point fourth quarter and a 67-58 win.
“I told them in (the locker room), this is the start of a new group, a new wave of basketball,” said Panthers' coach Greg Allison, who is in his third season leading the Eastbrook boys. “In previous years I’m not sure my team wins that game. It’s nothing I did, it’s everything that the kids did. I stood over there and clapped."
“I’m so proud of these kids, they way the battled, the way they compete,” he continued. “They made plays at the end.”
Eastbrook threatened to run away and hide in the first half, but 12 turnovers and 4-of-11 shooting from the free throw line, including 2-of-8 in the second quarter, let Southern Wells hang around.
The Raiders seized momentum with a 12-1 run over the final 2:07 of the second and trimmed Eastbrook’s 17-point lead to just 31-25 by intermission.
The visitors closed within 33-32 less than four minutes into the third quarter, but junior Levi McElhaney made a 3-pointer and junior Braxton Bowser scored a two to keep the Panthers on top, 38-32 with three minutes to play.
Southern Wells then put together a 9-0 run and took its first lead at 39-38. The Raiders extended to a 47-42 advantage with 20 second remaining in the third quarter.
But senior Bryce Dmyszewicz drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the Raiders’ lead to two and started to sway momentum back to the Panthers entering the final eight minutes.
Will Rickerd’s two pointer 40 seconds into the final period gave Southern Wells a 49-45 advantage, but nearly three minutes passed before the Raiders scored again.
Junior Jaxson VanBelkum’s driving layup started a 9-0 run for Eastbrook with just over seven minutes to play and his two free throws a minute later evened the score at 49-49.
McElhaney came up with a steal on one end and drained 3-pointer seconds later to put the Panthers on top for good at 52-49. McElhaney made another steal that led to another layup for VanBelkum and Eastbrook led by five with 4:40 remaining.
After Rickerd made two free throws, McElhaney scored on an assist from Jett Engle then made his third steal in less than three minutes and converted a breakaway layup to increase the Panthers’ lead to 58-51 with 2:30 to play.
Rickerd’s 3-pointer pulled Southern Wells within four, but VanBelkum swished home two free throws and Engle assisted another bucket by McElhaney with 1:35 remaining to extend Eastbrook’s lead to eight.
Engle iced the game by making 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 37 seconds.
Over the final eight minutes, Eastbrook made 6-of-11 shots from the field, 1-of-2 from long range, and 9-of-10 free throw attempts.
The Panthers had 17 turnovers in the game, but just one in the fourth quarter. VanBelkum atoned for his errant inbounds pass by immediately taking a charge and regaining possession for Eastbrook.
“VanBelkum takes a charge, which has never, ever happened, and he will admit that to you,” Allison said with a smile before noting that play along with Dmyszewicz’s 3-pointer and McElhaney’s play in the fourth quarter as key moments in the contest.
“I’m happy for them. They competed. It shows a lot about our kids,” he continued. "Things didn’t go their way. We didn’t necessarily end the second quarter great. Didn’t play the third quarter all that well but they kept coming. That shows a lot about the character of my kids.”
VanBelkum and McElhaney combined for 17 of the Panthers 22 points in the fourth quarter. VanBelkum scored eight of his game-high 19 while McElhaney added nine of his 14 points in the final eight minutes.
Bowser and Engle finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, to give the Panthers four players in double-digit scoring. Bowser pulled down 10 rebounds and Engle dished out four assists.
Junior Isaac Rans scored three points and had 10 rebounds, junior Tyler Harness added five points and Dmyszewicz ended with three.
Rickerd led Southern Wells with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Raiders had three other players finish with nine points apiece.
Eastbrook’s 67 points is its highest scoring output in Allison’s tenure and the most points in a game by the Panthers since a 78-54 sectional win against Taylor on March 2, 2018.
The win is just the fifth for Eastbrook under Allison, but he believes the Panthers took an important step along a learning curve and gained a boost of confidence by fighting off Southern Wells.
“Something I talked to my staff about at halftime, how do we handle some success. It’s different learning how to win a ball game,” he said. “Hopefully tonight we took a step in the right direction … I think success is coming for this group. We’ve got to handle it in a positive way.
“It’s huge for our kids to recognize their hard work is paying off,” Allison added. “We talked about getting off to a strong start and we definitely did. It was little emotional for me at the end. I had to gather myself a little bit.”
Eastbrook hosts Eastern Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.