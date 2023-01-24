ALEXANDRIA — A strength of Eastbrook’s girls basketball team this season has been its versatility, which gives the Panthers the ability to adapt to whatever a game requires to be successful on a particular night.
The Class 2A No. 11 Panthers' 43-33 win at Alexandria Monday night in a key Central Indiana Conference battle required a large amount of toughness.
“What I was so proud of was our grittiness, our toughness and our willingness to just continually play harder,” said Eastbrook coach Jeff Liddick. “I felt like our effort was good all night, but as the game wore on, our effort just kept going up a notch and we kept battling both mentally and physically.”
Alexandria employed an aggressive, trapping defense throughout the contest and had much success, forcing 21 Panther turnovers - their second highest total of the season - and the Tigers were just the seventh team to hold Eastbrook under 50 points
The Panthers made 12-of-33 (36%) field goal attempts, 6-of-18 from three and 13-of-18 from the free throw line.
Eastbrook’s defense, which allows just over 30 points, forced 17 turnovers and held Alexandria to its lowest offensive output of the season.
“At half-time we had 11 turnovers and we average 11 per game,” Liddick said. “I told them today before we came over here, if we throw it to the corner you better be ready to make a decision in about three-tenths of a second, because if not you’re going to have two girls trapping you and its going to be a difficult situation to get out of. That first half we kept going to the well which led to a lot bad plays for us.
“On the defensive end we turned it up just as much as them and we we were getting the same result as they were doing to us,” he continued. “... For us to play as poorly as we did on the offensive end and still come out with a double-digit victory, it says a lot about our girls’ character.”
Eastbrook took its first lead at 8-7 on two free throws by Sophia Morrison with 38 seconds to play in the first quarter, and that's how the quarter ended.
The second quarter saw Alexandria use an 8-3 run to go up 15-13 just past the midway point, but the Panthers quickly answered with a 9-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish.
After Mia Bustos got free for a bucket to tie the game, Olivia Howell turned a steal into a three-point play opportunity. Howell’s free throw was off, but Audri Prater pulled down the offensive rebound, then drained a 3-pointer a few seconds later to put the Panthers up by five.
Eastbrook’s lead grew to seven on Morrison’s floater with just over a minute to play, but the Tigers made four free throws in the final 46 seconds to pull within 22-19 at halftime.
Kortney Goff and Morrison each connected on a 3-pointer in the first two-plus minutes of the second half, before Estah McKim got a steal and scored her only points of the game a couple minutes later to extend the Panthers’ lead to 30-21.
Alexandria closed within five before two free throws by Morrison and a rebound basketball by Howell in the final seconds sent Eastbrook to the fourth quarter leading 34-25.
Eastbrook missed all three of its field goal attempts in the fourth, but limited Alexandria to only one bucket in the first 7:50 and the Tigers never got closer than seven points.
The Panthers secured their win with a 9-of-12 performance, which included Morrison hit all six of her free throws in the final eight minutes.
Eastbrook’s lead swelled to 41-28 with under a minute to play before Alex sophomore Jacklynn Hosier scored two buckets in the final 10 seconds to reach the 10-point differential at the end.
Hosier, daughter of Tigers’ coach Mickey Hosier, was averaging 24.4 points per game and scored a game-high 23, but the Panthers made it tough for her and her teammates all night.
Hosier was 6-of-16 from the field, 2-of-10 from 3-point range and 9-of-12 from the foul line.
Alexandria shot 10-of-35 (29%) overall and 2-of-17 from long range.
Following Eastbrook’s win over Madison-Grant Saturday night, Liddick said he spent around 20 hours watching film of Alexandria and trying to devise a defensive scheme to try and contain Hosier. In the end, the decision was simple and effective.
“What kept going through my mind is we just need to go out and play our defense. ... We just need to go out and do what we’re good at,” Liddick shared, “and that was our zone tonight.
“(Hosier) scored points, but they were earned. They were extremely tough points,” he added. “The beauty of it was we didn’t let anybody else around her go off.”
Morrison finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals to lead Eastbrook. She was 10-for-10 from the line.
Goff hit three, 3-pointers and finished with 10 points, two boards and a steal. Howell scored seven points, Prater added four and both collected seven rebounds. Howell also had three steals, two blocked shots and an assist. Prater had a steal and an assist.
Alexandria (15-5, 4-2 in CIC) held an 11-10 rebounding advantage in the first half, but the Panthers dominated the glass in the second half and won the overall battle, 27-21. Eastbrook had 11 offensive boards.
“One of the things I wrote on the board in big capital letters was composure and we really hit on that,” Liddick said. “Mickey’s team does a great job of taking composed teams and making them really nervous and out of their element. I talked about that during pregame and again at halftime. There were times we didn’t play composed, but I though overall we played with a lot of composure and a lot of confidence."
Eastbrook’s win sets the stage for a winner-take-all showdown to decide the CIC championship.
Class 2A No. 5 Blackford (18-2, 6-0 in CIC) visits the Panthers (16-4, 6-0) Friday at 6 p.m. to conclude the regular season and settle the conference race.
The same scenario occurred last season and Eastbrook claimed a 51-29 win at Blackford to win its first outright CIC title since 2014-15.
Eastbrook has won the last 11 games against Blackford. The Bruins last win came at the end of the 2011-12 season.
Blackford's last CIC championship was shared with Madison-Grant in 1996-97. the Bruins last outright title was in 1981-82.
“First off, we need to talk about they’re going to come in ready to kick our butt, for sure,” Liddick said of preparing his girls for the CIC title tilt against Blackford. “There’s not a doubt in my mind, that’s their plan. They’re going to come in with a lot of confidence, and they should.
“They play with some of the same type of grittiness and toughness that we do. … We’re going to have to go out play very similar to how we did tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.