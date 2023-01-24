Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.