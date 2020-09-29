Eastbrook senior Sam Spiegel spent most of his first two soccer matches this season playing goalie for the Panthers, as he did his entire junior campaign.
After the first week of the season, Spiegel was moved to a forward position exclusively and the Panthers have greatly benefited all over the pitch ever since.
With county-rival Mississinewa visiting on Monday evening, Spiegel scored a pair of second-half goals to provide the Class 2A No. 14 Panthers with some insurance in their 3-0 win over the Indians.
The game-winner in the evenly-played match was an own goal by Ole Miss nearly midway through the first 40 minutes, but Spiegel found the net with a pair of long-range missiles in the final 17 minutes to help Eastbrook (13-1-1) secure its ninth-straight win and remain unbeaten over its last 12 matches.
The win for Eastbrook’s boys made it a clean sweep as the Class A No. 5 Panthers’ girls opened the doubleheader with a 6-0 win over the Indians.
Ten different players have scored goals for Eastbrook’s boys this season and senior Bryan Popoca, junior Joseph Kerton-Johnson and sophomore Ben Moser have netted six apiece. Spiegel’s two scores against Ole Miss gives him 22 in 11 matches, and he's scored multiple goals in the last eight.
“We can put pressure with Bryan or Bryce (Dmyszewicz) or KJ, Sam up at the top it makes the defense a lot easier. It makes the midfield a lot easier,” said Eastbrook coach Adam Hallis said. “We’re not having to chase people, we’re not having to let balls get sent in. I think that’s what we noticed the were just playing one up top we were just getting balls hit at us.
“With two up top it’s a lot better, a lot smoother,” he added. “And (Spiegel) can just finish. He hit some nice shots.”
Mississinewa’s freshman goalie Micah Sylte and the Indians defense made it for Eastbrook’s attackers to find good scoring opportunities, but a mix-up in front of Sylte led to one of his own defensive backs knocking the ball into the goal to give Eastbrook a 1-0 with 22:28 to play in the first half.
Sylte made 10 saves, but Spiegel sent one past him from about 40 yards away into the upper-right corner with 16:34 to play, then scored again with 13;23 remaining from a little closer and a lot tougher angle with an assist from Dmyszewicz. Sylte got a hand on the high shot but couldn’t keep it from crossing the goal line.
“He made a couple crucial saves in the first half,” Ole Miss coach Jared Reel said of his freshman keeper. “Strikes like those are phenomenal goals. That’s on our defense. I told them at half take away (Spiegel’s) right foot. We give him his right foot, we all know that’s his strong foot. We give him a gift and he punishes us for it.”
Senior Titus Anthony, Spiegel’s replacement in goal for Eastbrook, turned away eight shots in recording his seventh shutout, the eighth clean sheet for the Panthers this season.
“I thought second half we played much better,” Hallis said. “We won the ball a little bit more, we created a little bit more and then Sam does what he does.
“Tytus put in a lot of work in the offseason and he’s a really good number two,” he added.
Eastbrook’s girls scored three goals in each half in their win over the Indians.
Senior Sarah Foulk scored the first of her three goals less than 10 minutes in using an assist from Naomi Diller to give the Panthers a quick 1-0 lead. Foulk now has 39 goals this season to rank second in the state.
More than 25 minutes elapsed before Diller scored her fourth of the season and she added another assist in the second half to five her a team-leading seven helpers.
“She’s always been the one that does all the quiet work that people don’t see,” Panthers coach Jamie Hallis said of Diller, a standout midfielder. “I don’t think people do realize all she does in a game. She owns the middle and keeps our defense from being attacked all the time. She also gets the offense moving and joins in on the offense.
“She had some great though-balls tonight,” she added. “She sees the field very well and sent some beautiful passes today.”
Juniors Johwen McKim and Chloe McDaniel each added a goal in the second half. Johwen McKim, Sedah McKim and Foulk each had assists.
Mississinewa had a couple of good scoring chances but Panthers’ keeper Gabby Scott turned away all three shots she directly faced.
Sophomore keeper Savannah Herrera made eight saves for the Indians.
“I don’t think 6-0 reflects how we played,” said Ole Miss coach Andrea Wilson. “We played better soccer today as far as like looking for each other and better passing. We’re always talking about just because one person is defending someone doesn’t mean somebody else cant come up and help. I felt like we played that all out today.
“We kept fighting. We never gave up,” she added. “Eastbrook is just exceptional, every stinking year. I love their coach, she’s just amazing. … I was really proud of the girls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.