Eastbrook’s girls basketball team gave a glimpse of potential Tuesday night that has coach Jeff Liddick excited with anticipation for the 2020-21 season.

The Panthers employed the same type of aggressive defense that keyed last year’s Class 2A sectional 39 championship, forcing Eastern into 22 turnovers and out-rebounding the visiting Comets by 20.

What Eastbrook showed on offense is something only two Panther teams have done in the last 20 years.

In just her second varsity game, freshman Sophia Morrison set a career-high with 26 points and three other Panthers scored in double figures as Eastbrook ran away with an 81-27 win.

Morrison missed her first shot of the game then connected on 10 of her next 11, including four-straight 3-pointers.

Collectively, Eastbrook made 31-of-47 (66%) from the field and 6-of-12 from long range.

“I saw a lot of confidence from the start of the game tonight on both ends of the court, but particularly on the offensive end,” Liddick said, noting confidence was missing in Eastbrook’s 45-25 loss to Blackhawk Christian on Nov. 5.

Liddick said he discussed how to build confidence in his team with assistant coaches Susan Zent and Alicia Griffin, then went to work in practices Friday and Monday simply working on shooting.

“We know they can shoot, we’ve got to get them to a point when they take a shot they know it’s going in, not hope it’s going in,” Liddick said. “We broke the shot down and you could see it throughout practice the girls were gaining that confidence and tonight it really showed.

"Obviously, in practice we’re doing something right to create that confidence and we want to continue to do that," he continued. "Our mantra is let’s be better the next time we step on the floor than we were the time before.”

Eastern held 6-4 lead after junior Jacey Richmond’s 2-pointer with 4:40 to play in the first quarter, but the Comets wouldn’t score again until just over a minute remained in the first half.

Morrison’s first triple put Eastbrook on top, 7-6, and ignited a streak of 37-consecutive points. Eastbrook led 16-6 after one then scored 30 points in the second quarter to lead 46-7 at halftime.

Only three times last season did Eastbrook more than 46 points in a game.

The Panthers connected on 10-of-11 field goal attempts in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 72-21 entering the final eight minutes.

Eastbrook played without senior starter Lexi Binkerd and reserves Gabby Scott and Lily McLaughlin, who are all quarantined due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Sophomore Sehdah McKim stepped into a starter’s role and delivered 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Senior Rachel Manning scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter while junior Kristin Goff scored 11 points and pulled down four rebounds.

Freshman Olivia Howell and junior Johwen McKim scored eight-points apiece and McKim dished out 10 of Eastbrook’s 18 assists in the game.

After a 25-turnover game against Blackhawk Christian, Eastbrook had just nine against Eastern.

The Comets made just 9-of-29 field goal attempts, 6-of-21 from distance, and 3-of-8 free throws.

Liddick said the Panthers closed out on Eastern’s shooters much better than they did against Blackhawk.

“I thought our defense against Blackhawk, we were just kind going through the motions, instead of moving on the pass we were moving on the catch … our close outs were awful,” he said. “I can’t wait to go back and watch film just to see the difference. We had someone there on the catch, getting out on the ball and really challenging them, not giving many open looks. They had some but not like against Blackhawk.”

Eastbrook’s 81 points is the top offensive output for a team coached by Liddick, who is now in his ninth season. It also equaled the most points scored by any Panther team in the past two decades and joined the team coached by Sue Jackson who won 81-30 at Wes-Del on Jan. 26, 2012 and Craig Plummer’s team that topped Elwood, 81-73 in overtime on Dec. 3, 2002.

The Panthers (1-1) will now play seven of their next eight games away from their home floor, beginning on Nov. 18 at Northfield. Eastbrook’s next home game is against Muncie Burris on Dec. 5.