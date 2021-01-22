The Eastbrook girls’ basketball team rode its stingy defense to a sectional championship in 2020 and is primed for a title defense when the state tournament begins in a little more than a week.
The Panthers used their high-pressure defense to swiftly turn the tide of their game with Southern Wells Thursday night, then locked down the visiting Raiders over the final two-and-a-half quarters to run away to a 65-29 win.
Eastbrook forced five turnovers in the first three minutes of the game and quickly jumped out to an 11-0 lead.
Southern Wells shaved the lead to 13-5 by the first quarter break then gained a bit of inspiration when senior Ashtyn Leas went down with an injury early in the second quarter and scrapped its way into a 16-16 midway through.
“We had a long break there and kind of relaxed and lost our focus,” said Eastbrook coach Jeff Liddick.”i told the girls as we took the floor, regain your focus here and be ready to play because they’re going to come out and play motivated for their teammate that just went down and that’s exactly what Southern Wells did. We weren’t ready for that.”
After Southern Wells tied the game, Liddick spent a timeout to make both defensive and offensive adjustments and it paid immediate dividends.
Eastbrook switched to a man-to-man defense and its trio of athletic guards started to wreak havoc on the Raiders backcourt.
Three more Southern Wells turnovers followed and the Panthers closed the half with a 10-0 run over the final 3:20 to take a 26-16 lead to halftime.
The second half began as the first half ended and a 14-1 run that included four more takeaways gave the Panthers an nearly insurmountable, 40-17 lead just over four minutes in to the third quarter.
Eastbrook prevented the Raiders from making a field goal for more than 12 minutes of the middle two quarter before Georgia Hanauer made a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining in the third broke the drought for Southern Wells.
“We just started executing a lot better on both ends of the court,” Liddick said. “I think our man-to-man kind of took them out of what they wanted to do, that was to get Hanauer spot-up looks on the perimeter and flash their post in our (zone) gaps.
“Obviously, the defense is always huge for us. We always want to be able to play solid defense and give ourselves a chance to win,” he added. “I was really proud of our effort on both ends. We were getting the ball out and pushing it. We were running the court. If we were getting a good look in our break we were taking it, if not we were kicking it out and and getting into our offense and executing that way. Just proud of how they responded after that 16-16 tie.”
Freshman guards Olivia Howell and Sophia Morrison along with junior Johwen McKim provided Eastbrook’s spark on both ends of the floor. The trio accounted for 11 steals and scored 39 of the Panthers’ 65 points.
Morrison scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter and added six rebounds and two steals. McKim finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists while Howell scored eight points and had six steals and two assists.
“Jo and Liv, they’ve got one gear and that’s overdrive,” Liddick said of McKim and Howell. “Sometimes that overdrive gear causes them to rush things on the offensive end, especially when they are the ones shooting it. … Their athleticism is huge. Sometimes (assistant coach) Susan (Zent) has to tug on my shirt tail and say listen Jeff, they need a break. It’s hard for me to take them out just because they are that motor that runs for us.”
Eastbrook limited Southern Wells to 8-of-50 (16%) shooting from the field, 3-of-28 in the second half.
Lexi Binkerd had six points, four rebounds and two blocked shots and Sedah McKim added four points and four boards for the Panthers’ starters.
Eastbrook also had excellent bench production. Rachel Manning scored seven points and added two rebounds and two steals. Lily McLaughlin scored six points, grabbed two boards and had a steal and blocked shot. Kristin Goff had two points and five boards while Gabby Scott scored one point with four boards and an assist.
“Depth wise, we’re starting to get where I was hoping we would be early in the season,” Liddick said. “We’re starting to get to a point, execution wise, where I want to be going into these last three games and sectional.”
The win was Eastbrook’s 12th of the season, which matches its win total from last year. The Panthers are allowing two-points less (36.8) per game than in 2019-20 while scoring nearly 18 more points than last year.
Eastbrook (12-6) hosts Madison-Grant Saturday, travels to Huntington North Tuesday, and closes the regular season with a visit from Blackford on Jan. 29.
Every girls’ team in Indiana will learn their sectional opponent Sunday when the IHSAA conducts the tournament drawing for its 46th-annual state tournament at 7 p.m. Sectional week starts on Feb. 2.
Liddick is pleased by the season his team has put together so far, but sees room to grow as well.
“I still think we’re a couple steps away from where I’d like to be. We’re doing some really good things,” he said. “The thing we need is just the consistency piece and the execution.
“I tell them every game I know you’re not going to play a perfect game, you saw tonight. We had a big stretch there we weren’t executing on either end of the court,” Liddick continued. “Those are things we’re not going to be able to do these last few games, especially not in the sectional, if we want to find ourselves back in the championship game.”
