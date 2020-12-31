FAIRMOUNT — The cliche ‘defense wins championships’ is cliche because its truth and it was once again reinforced by the Eastbrook girls basketball team in the Grant Four championship game Wednesday night.
The Panthers took control in the third quarter of a close game by forcing five turnovers and limiting Oak Hill to just two points through the first six minutes, then pulled away for a 50-27 win by allowing just one point in the fourth quarter.
The Grant Four title was the first for Eastbrook since the 2015-16 season, and coach Jeff Liddick hopes its just the first trophy his youthful team puts in a collection this season.
“I challenged them at halftime because I felt like the execution and the effort was inconsistent,” said Liddick while his girls laid claim to the nets at Madison-Grant. “I challenged them to come out with fire in your eyes … that’s the way they played.”
Eastbrook held a 9-8 lead at the first quarter break then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter in just over three minutes to extend to an 11-point advantage. But Oak Hill battled back and closed its deficit to 23-18 after Audrey Leak swished home a buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before intermission.
Freshmen Olivia Howell and Sophia Morrison each scored a bucket following Oak Hill turnovers in the first 90 seconds of the second half before Kate Hornocker’s basket provided the Eagles’ only points in the first six minutes of the third quarter.
By the time Oak Hill scored again, Eastbrook had pulled away to a 33-20 advantage.
“I heard (Oak Hill) Coach (Clay) Bolser say it early on in the third quarter, I heard him tell his girls ‘they are out hustling you in every aspect of the game,’” Liddick shared. “That was the challenge: just go out on both ends of the court and make them hate to guard you and when we’re on the defensive end, make them hate being guarded. I thought we did a good job of that in the second half.”
Particularly so in the fourth quarter.
Eastbrook limited the Golden Eagles to only five field goal attempts through the final eight minutes and only Lori Miller’s free throw with 4:29 to play kept Oak Hill from being shutout in the period. The Panthers won the final quarter, 12-1 to pull away for the decisive 23-point win.
Morrison led the Panthers with 16 points and three steals while Howell finished with seven points and six rebounds. Juniors Kristin Goff and Johwen McKim along with sophomore Sehdah McKim scored six points apiece. Sehdah McKim also had three steals.
As satisfying as it was to win the tournament, Liddick was even more satisfied by the effort given by the Panthers.
“Our effort is always great. Everybody that played today gave great effort, played extremely hard,” Liddick said. “Every coach is going to take pride in saying their (team) played with the most effort. I would like to think that we did that.
“I thought at times we played extremely great team basketball,” he added. “It wasn’t just four girls sitting back watching one, it was five girls involved in the process. … If we can find some consistency on those things we’ll be pretty tough going into tournament time. Hopefully that’s the point we get to over the next four or five weeks.”
As pleased as Liddick was with Eastbrook’s effort, Bolser was his polar opposite when it came to Oak Hill’s.
“Incredibly disappointed with our effort,” he said. “We didn’t play well the first half. We turned the ball over in some situations where they were not pressuring us. We just came in very lethargic and went through the motions offensively and were still in the game.
“They came out of halftime and just kind of rolled over,” Bolser continued. “That’s not every single kid, but this is a team sport. You can’t collectively come in with two or three kids that play their hind ends off. To be honest with you, the rest of those kids should feel disappointed to the kids that worked their tails off in the game. That’s part of being a team.”
Carlee Biddle scored six points to lead the Eagles while juniors Treniti Thurman and Joy McDivitt score five points each.
Bolser said McDivitt was one of Oak Hill’s bright spots on a tough night.
“Joy is going to make mistakes, every kid on our roster is going to make mistakes, but Joy works her tail off and does everything I ask her to do,”. Bolser said. “That’s why she is effective. What I need for her to do is shoot the ball a little more. She has a great looking shot.”
Another bright spot for the Golden Eagles on Wednesday was Hornocker. She battled foul trouble and scored only two points but led the team with six rebounds in the championship after her 11-point, 14-rebound effort in the semifinals against Madison-Grant.
Hornocker was recognized as the WCJC Sportsmanship Award winner for 2020 Grant Four tournament.
“Kate is just a great human being. She has a great attitude,” Bolser said. “There have been times she has struggled offensively and there are times she has been really good like she was this morning, Kate is the same all the time.
“Our kids need to look up at Kate and understand the kind of human being that she is and the type of effort she is going to give night in and night out,” he continued. “That’s what you hope for as a coach. Being able to develop a relationship with her the last several months has been a blessing.”
Consolation game
Madison-Grant 46, Mississinewa 41
The Argylls and Indians waged an entertaining back-and-forth battle in the third-place game.
Azmae Turner scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead M-G and the Argylls outscored Ole Miss, 14-3 over the final four-plus minutes to rally for the win.
Zoey Barnett finished with 15 points and Maddy Moore scored seven to aid the Argylls attack.
Madison-Grant led 14-11 after one, but Ole Miss took a 24-23 to halftime and edged in front 34-32 entering the fourth quarter.
“When we got to halftime we stressed it was going to be a battle of attrition, who could win the mental battle,” said M-G coach Brandon Bradley. “Fight through tired, fight through sore, those types of things. Every timeout and quarter break we hit on that with them and they stayed positive they were smiling and enjoying themselves.
“When (Mississinewa) got up 38-32 a little panic actually set in me, but then we go on an 8-0 run and take the lead,” he added. “Then it was just a battle or wills down the stretch. We played through that fatigue really well and I was proud of them for that.”
Mia Catey led Ole Miss with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Karmen Swindall finished with 17.
“We had some positives throughout the night … We did some things really well, but we had an awful fourth quarter,” said Ole Miss coach Laura Friday. “We’ve got to figure out how to put a full game together.”
