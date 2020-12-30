FAIRMOUNT — Oak Hill and Eastbrook each earned their way into the Grant Four girls basketball championship game Wednesday at Madison-Grant.
The Golden Eagles overcame a a six-point, fourth-quarter deficit against the host Argylls then need an overtime period to claim a 47-43 win in the opening semifinal game.
In the second semifinal, the Panthers closed the first half with a 10-0 run to begin asserting control over defending-champion Mississinewa before eventually pulling away to a 55-40 triumph.
Madison-Grant opened a 16-9 lead at the first-quarter break in game one and led 18-11 just a minute into the second. But Oak Hill limited the Argylls to just a single bucket over the the next six minutes and put together a 10-2 run to edge in front, 21-20 with 1:16 to play in the first half.
The Eagles’ lead was brief as Maddy Moore’s basket with a minute remaining provided the final points of the first half and sent M-G to intermission with a slim 22-21 advantage.
The third quarter was tightly contested throughout. Treniti Thurman scored the first basket of the second half to give Oak Hill a one-point lead before the score was tied at 23 and 25.
Azmae Turner converted a 3-point play to give M-G a 28-25 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter and he Argylls held a 32-29 with 1:48 remaining. However, Carlee Biddle and Melissa Kluevein scored buckets a minute apart to send the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a 33-32 lead.
The Argylls held Oak Hill without a point for the first two-plus minutes of the fourth and used a 7-0 run to move in front 39-33. But the Eagles returned the favor by holding M-G without a point for the next five minutes and scored eight-consecutive points.
Nikki Alston knocked down a pair of free throws to give Oak Hill a 40-39 lead with 2:10 remaining and Audrey Leak made 1-of-2 with 48.5 seconds left to put the Eagles up by two.
Zoey Barnett swished home two foul shots to tie the score with 45 seconds left and regulation time expired with a 41-41 tie.
Moore scored the first two points of overtime just over 90 seconds in to give M-G a brief advantage before Biddle scored to tie the score once again at 43.
Leak’s 15-foot jumper with 40 seconds remaining broke the tie and provided the winning points for the Eagles. Biddle made two free throws with 13.8 seconds to play to reach the four-point final margin.
“I thought when we were down we kept our composure and did a lot of (good) things defensively,” said Oak Hill coach Clay Bolser. “We were able to kind of plug back.
“We got huge contributions coming off the bench with Joy McDivitt and Kluevein,” he added. “We got ourselves in foul trouble and we never panicked with that. I was pleased with the play of Audrey Leak, the way she ran the point when Carlee was out.”
Kate Hornocker led Oak Hill with 11 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. Thurman chipped in nine points, Leak added seven and Biddle had six. McDivitt hit two free throws in the fourth quarter for her only points but added a pair of rebounds, two steals and an assist. Kluevein finished with five points and a steal.
Turner scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds while Barnett added 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Madison-Grant. Moore finished with six points and Daya Greene scored five to account for all of M-G’s scoring.
Although disappointed with the loss, Argylls’ coach Brandon Bradley was pleased by his team’s effort.
“I thought it was about as gutsy of an effort as we’ve had in three years,” Bradley said. “If you go back the three years that I have been here, my first year all 23 games were double figures, even our three wins were double figures. Last year we had two or three possession games against good teams down the stretch but it wasn’t one possession with a minute or two to go, that's an adjustment we have to make.
“We have to learn how to make basketball plays in those situations because we don’t have 17 timeouts,” he added. “As far as their effort, their focus and their sense of urgency, it was phenomenal. I can’t praise them any more.”
Eastbrook jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in game two but saw Mississinewa close the first quarter with a 6-2 run to close within 14-12 at the break.
Ole Miss also outscored the Panthers 6-2 in the first four minutes of the second quarter to take their only lead of the game at 18-16.
Turnovers have been problematic for the Indians all season and that continued on Wednesday. Ole Miss made four of their 24 in the game over the final 3:30 of the first half to help spark Eastbrook’s 10-0 run and 26-18 halftime lead.
“Once we get that first entry pass, we’re fine. For some reason we’ve been struggling with that entry pass,” said Ole Miss coach Laura Friday. “I felt like we played really well for two, two-and-a-half quarters then we fell off a little bit in the third. That’s something we need to improve.”
Eastbrook maintained at least a seven-point lead throughout the third and took a 41-28 lead into the fourth after Kristin Goff hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game. Goff finished with 16 points to lead the Panthers.
The Panthers then scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to open a 48-28 advantage and cruised into the championship game.
Mississinewa employed a triangle and two defense, with some success, guarding Eastbrook’s leading scorers Sophia Morrison and Johwen McKim man-to-man while the other three players played zone.
“That was something we started working on Saturday just going through the game scenarios, if I was playing us what would I do,” said Panthers coach Jeff Liddick. “We haven’t seen a triangle-and-two yet this year so we worked on it in practice.
“I thought we handled it well, executed well as far as getting good looks. We just weren’t hitting shots,” he added of his teams 21-of-48 field goal shooting. “We were getting great looks, but give them credit, they were challenging shots and making things difficult for us. That contributed to a lot of those misses.”
Morrison and her freshman classmate Olivia Howell each finished with nine points. Sehdah McKim scored seven, Lexi Binkerd had six while Johwen McKim and Rachel Manning had four points apiece.
Senior Alayna Webb scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and also had five blocked shots and two steals to lead Ole Miss. Junior Mia Catey finished with 13 points, nine boards and two steals. Sophomore Karmen Swindall added seven points and 11 rebounds while junior Kate Ramey had four points.
