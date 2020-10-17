FAIRMOUNT — The Eastbrook football team added to a quite impressive streak Friday night and is finding its stride with the postseason on the horizon.

The Class 2A No. 2 Panthers put together an efficient first half en route to a 61-8 win over Madison-Grant to secure their second-consecutive outright Central Indiana Conference championship and fourth in six years.

Eastbrook has now won 20-straight regular-season CIC games and is 44-2, counting tournament games, against conference foes in a the six-year span. Mississinewa handed the Panthers both losses and won the CIC in 2016 and ’18.

“It’s always one of the goals,” said Eastbrook coach Jeff Adamson of winning the CIC. “I know we weren’t together all through June, but we were still talking about it in Zoom meetings and things like that. It’s a neat deal.”

Eastbrook took a 7-0 lead on Jason Hale’s 43-yard punt return touchdown and David Shutt’s extra-point kick only 2:13 after kickoff and the knockout punches came almost as quickly.

The Argylls played without starting quarterback Jack Thompson and had almost no success moving the football on offense.

M-G created some good fortune by recovering a fumble near midfield after punting on its second possession.

Clayton Powell rushed for 11 yards on first down, M-G’s only first down of the first half, but the Panthers forced a turnover on downs after four plays and took possession at their own 43-yard line.

Isaiah Dalton capped a 4-play, 57-yard drive with a 10-yard TD run to increase Eastbrook lead to 13-0 with 3:46 to play in the first quarter.

The Panthers covered 39 yards on just two plays on their third possession. Quarterback Jett Engle connected with Hayden Raikes for 23 yards on the first play, then threw a short pass to Dalton who turned it into a 16-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 with 1:13 to play in the opening quarter.

Engle also had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Logan Collins in the second quarter sandwiched between TD runs of one and six yards by Alden Miller.

Hale added a five-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds to play in the first half and the Panthers took a 47-0 lead to the locker room.

Engle completed 4-of-5 passes for 97 yards and his passing ability gives defensive coordinators for Eastbrook’s future opponents yet another reason to be concerned.

“He’s just very intelligent. In some ways he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities just because of the way games have gone,” Adamson said of Engle, who transferred from Western to Eastbrook last summer. “He’s very competitive. He does the option stuff really well too. He’s a dynamic player for us and he’s been a great fit with the rest of the guys.”

Miller led the Panthers with eight carries and 88 yards. Eastbrook employed 10 different ball carriers and rushed 37 times for 303 yards. Devin Stupples had a 59-yard TD run and Logen Roush a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Most of Madison-Grant’s 71 yards of total offense came on the Argylls scoring drive late in the third quarter. Trey Vetor set it up with a 38-yard run then Tanner Brooks swept around left end for a 6-yard TD and Powell scored the two-point conversion.

“One thing we keep telling them is it’s 0-0 the whole game, you play the whole entire game like it’s the first play,” said Argylls coach Brady Turner. “That’s what we keep trying to preach to them and for the most part we did that.”

Eastbrook finished the season 8-1 and 7-0 in the CIC. The Panthers open their title defense in Class 2A sectional 36 by hosting Blackford at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Madison-Grant (2-5, 1-6 in CIC) welcomes a bye week in Class A sectional 43. The Argylls will travel to face either Monroe Central (6-1) or Taylor (1-8) on Oct. 30 in a semifinal game.

Turner plans to put M-G’s week off to good use.

“This week we’ve got to get healthy. We’ve got to get some kids back. We’ve got a bunch of bumps and bruises,” he said “We’re going to use this week to work on the small things, tackling and covering kicks, that kind of thing. Work on the fine stuff then the following week we’ll work on who were playing.”

Marion 31, McCutcheon 0

Malachi Silmon rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns while Marion’s defense forced five turnovers and scored a touchdown in Lafayette on Friday.

The Giants used a 99-yard drive to score first on an 11-yard run by Cubie Jones with 3:47 to play in the first quarter. The first of four Kyle Coryea point-after kicks put Marion up 7-0.

Silmon scored on a 4-yard run with 6:44 to play in the first half to make it 14-0 before Coryea’s 37-yard field goal on the final play of the half extended the lead to 17-0.

Marion’s final points of the first 24 minutes were set up by Zaimar Burnett, who intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned nearly 70 yards before being tackled with two seconds remaining.

Silmon scored on a 13-yard run early in the third quarter then Ty Coleman returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with just over three minutes to play in the third to finish the scoring.

The game was called early in the fourth quarter when a transformer fire caused all the lights in McCutcheon’s stadium to go out with the Giants leading 31-0.

Marion ran for 280 yards and held the Mavericks to just 27 on the ground. McCutcheon was 10 of 16 on pass attempts for 91 yards and three interceptions.

A week after being penalized 12 times for more than 100 yards against Indianapolis Tech, Marion drew just two flags for 10 yards on Friday.

The Giants finished the season 6-3 and 6-1 in the NCC to end as runner-up to Lafayette Jeff.

Marion will open Class 4A sectional 20 play at Mississinewa on Friday at 7 p.m.

Oak Hill 28, Blackford 0

The Golden Eagles will roll into play in Class 3A sectional 27 riding a five-game winning streak after winning at Blackford on Friday.

Sophomore running back Kyle Turanchick rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth-straight game, He carried 17 times for 135 of Oak Hill’s 275 yards rushing and scored a touchdown. Senior Blake Fox finished with 93 yards on 12 carries and also scored a TD.

Eagles’ quarterback Clay McCorkle complete 7-of-13 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown past Mason McKinney. McCorkle also rushed four times for 26 yards and a score. McKinney caught four passes for 54 yards and Tristen Hayes had two grabs for 36 yards. Turanchick caught one for 26 yards.

Mark Sevier made all four of his extra-point kicks.

Oak Hill finished the regular season 6-3 and ended runner up to Eastbrook in the CIC with a 6-1 mark.

The Golden Eagles travel to Bellmont on Friday for the opening round of sectional 27.

Mississinewa 56, Elwood 6

The Indians finish the season on a four-game winning streak with their win in Elwood on Friday.

The story will be updated as soon as statistical information and scoring details are made available.

Ole Miss will host Marion on Friday in the opening round of 4A sectional 20.