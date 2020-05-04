Finding head coaching candidates and filling open positions is rarely an easy task, but it’s become even more challenging for some of Grant County’s schools and athletic directors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeding under the assumption fall sports will go on with some semblance of normalcy, Marion High School is trying to fill its varsity head volleyball coaching position along with an assistant’s spot for girls soccer.
Finding qualified and interested candidates for high school volleyball has become increasingly difficult over the past several years. Marion athletic director Steve Moritz was deep into the process before schools and sports were shut down for the spring. Former Giants’ coach Larry Hinshaw resigned in March to become the volleyball coach at Oakland City University.
“To be honest with you, it’s just almost put everything to a complete stop. Not a good situation at all,” Moritz said. “We do have two very viable candidates that we are looking at, but both of them are as much up into the air with what their future lives are going to look like in the summer and the fall as we are.”
“One is looking for a full-time position (in Marion Community Schools). We thought prior to the pandemic that that might be a possibility. Now we have no idea whether that’s going to be a possibility,” he added. “The other one is not looking for a full-time position but is not even sure if she will be back in the Grant County area because of a job situation. So what can you do? There’s just absolutely nothing.”
Oak Hill AD Ryan Fagan is facing a similar situation at Oak Hill in finding a replacement for girls basketball coach Todd Law, who retired in February after 33 years as a coach with the last 16 leading the Golden Eagles girls at his alma mater.
Fagan said he received about 20 applications and that and a committee formed to find the right person is working towards that end.
“We talked with them through Google Meets. … It’s just not the same as being in a face-to-face and I certainly want to meet the person before we hire them, so it’s just a slow down,” Fagan said of the process.
“I’m hoping that we can recommend somebody by the 11th of May but it may be towards the end of May,” he added. “Everything has just slowed way down because you can’t meet with people face to face. … With the internal openings, what are we going to have? What teaching positions are we going to have open? Those kinds of things. Everything is just kind of at a crawl right now.”
One Grant County coaching search that has reached its conclusion is for the Madison-Grant boys basketball coach, though M-G AD Ryan Plovick couldn’t release the name of the selection until after Monday night’s school board meeting, which didn’t end until after press time.
After parting ways with former coach Brian Trout in late March, Plovick said he received about 30 applicants and the process to find a successor went about as smoothly as possible given the circumstances.
Through a series of Google Meet sessions with Madison-Grant’s four-person hiring committee, they found the man to present to the board.
“It wasn’t nearly as bad as I thought it would be,” Plovick said Monday afternoon. “I’m very much a person that would want to sit across the table from these individuals and I get a true sense of who they are. In this situation we weren’t able to do that.”
