Experience is often the best teacher and it turned out to be a key for Mississinewa’s boys tennis team in a Marion Regional semifinal match against Delta Tuesday evening.
More specifically, it was the experience gained by Ole Miss’ No. 1 double team of seniors Ryan Scott and Ethan Sample that led the duo to score the clinching point in the Indians’ 4-1 win over Delta, who had won eight of the past nine Marion Regional championships.
Senior John Oliver quickly earned the first point for the 25th-ranked Indians with a 6-0, 6-1 win over senior Eli Arnold at No. 3 singles.
Within a couple minutes of Oliver’s win, Delta seniors Mason Wrisley and Landon Freiburger finished their 6-1, 6-0 win over sophomore Kannen Smith and freshman Garrett Spencer at No. 2 doubles to pull the Eagles back even.
Senior Hayden Rowley then put Ole Miss back in front, 2-1, with a 6-3, 6-1 decision over junior Owen Vest at No. 2 singles.
The first three completed matches went nearly identically to when the two teams met in the Carroll (Fort Wayne) Invitational on Sept. 4. That morning the Indians swept all three singles positions and earned a 3-2 win over Delta.
Scott and Sample essentially played their first match together as doubles partners against Delta at Carroll. And though it was highly competitive, Delta senior Walker Boyle and sophomore Dalton Royal claimed a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win.
“We found out that we can compete with them,” said Mississinewa coach Bruce Fleming of Scott and Sample’s first meeting against Delta’s top doubles team. “If we battle and battle and battle, make a few adjustments to what they’re doing, we’ve got a chance, and some confidence and some skill.”
The Indians’ duo battled confidently, showed their skill and used that experience to make some key adjustments early on in the first set and turn the tide.
Boyle, who played in the individual doubles’ state championship match last fall with now graduated partner, Brandon Jackson, showed dominant net skills and a powerful overhead anytime he could get his racquet on the ball. He helped the Delta duo win two of the first three games.
“The biggest thing is you either gotta drive the ball or get it completely over him because his net play is so strong,” Scott said of Boyle. “And he can he hit an overhead a mile. We emphasized driving the ball as hard and as fast as we can and it worked.”
Scott and Sample deftly mixed cross court shots out of Boyle’s reach with shots directly at the standout, or hit lobs over his head. There was also the occasional hard shot down the line just to keep the Delta team off balance.
“After the Carroll Invitational we kind of knew what we were getting into and that’s what we worked on in practice,” Scott said. “We worked hard on those things we picked up in the Carroll match and Coach Fleming did an awesome job breaking that match down.”
Scott and Sample won the next two games to go up 3-2, and after each team held serve over through the following three games, the Indians got a service break and won the final two to earn a 6-4 decision in the first set.
Momentum took turns on each side of the court throughout the second set.
Delta again grabbed the early advantage, but Ole Miss bounced back to go up 3-2. Scott and Sample rallied from love-30 down to win the sixth game before each team again held serve to make it 5-4 in favor of the Indians.
Delta broke Sample’s serve then held the next game to take a 6-5 lead, but the Indians’ won Scott’s service game to force a second-set tiebreaker.
Very quickly it looked like a third set would be needed when the Eagles raced to a 5-1 lead, needing only seven points to take the set win.
From behind the fence, Fleming urged his seniors to keep battling and affirmed that they could still win the tiebreaker, and that’s exactly what they did.
“Coach has taught us so well to take the ball as it is. It doesn’t matter what the score is,” Sample said. “So down 5-1, I just thought alright, win this next point. None of the other points, past or future, matter. It’s just this point. It got us back into the game.”
Ole Miss ran off four-straight points to tie it up, then after the two exchanged points, Scott and Sample won the final two to finish off their tiebreaker win, 8-6, and send the Indians to the regional championship for the first time since 2012, when Mississinewa lost to Delta, 4-1.
The No. 1 doubles match had an added bit of pressure and drama to it for Ole Miss because senior Riley Fuqua had dropped his first set to Adam Altobella, 6-2, at No. 1 singles. However Fuqua seemed to feed off the momentum generated by Scott and Sample and rallied to win the final two sets, 6-4, 6-1.
“He had a hard time getting his confidence early in the match. I don’t know why, it wasn’t anything his opponent was doing, maybe a little bit of nerves,” Fleming said of Fuqua. “At the end of that first set he started turning it around. We did make some adjustments on his court … It certainly helped. His confidence built and he just said I’m going to do this.
“I was glad to see him finish it out with us getting the fourth (point) so these kids don’t doubt themselves that maybe luck had a little bit to do with it,” he added. “We took care of business.”
And the next order of business for Ole Miss in trying to win its first-ever regional championship Wednesday against Lapel. The Bulldogs quickly dispatched Union City, 5-0, then turned into interested observers as the battle between the Indians and Eagles raged on.
After such an emotional win to set up a potential piece of history for Ole Miss tennis, Fleming said he’s not too concerned about a possible letdown and will again draw on some recent experience to get the Indians ready for the championship match.
“We’re going to lean on last week. Last week we drew Marion first round, so we have to beat them. Then we still have to be on our toes the second match knowing Madison-Grant is going to challenge us if we do have a let down,” he said. “If you guys want to win, we’ve got to do the work.
“They did a great job not celebrating. They loved beating Marion, but we didn’t celebrate the sectional championship until we got it,” Fleming added. “I’m gonna just remind them, it worked last week so let’s do that same thing.”
First serve between Mississinewa and Lapel will be at 5 p.m. at Marion High School's Bill Beekman Courts.
