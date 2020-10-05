GAS CITY — The growth of Mississinewa's football team under first-year coach Kyle Buresh continued Friday night and the Indians celebrated homecoming week with a win over Alexandria.
Ole Miss exploded for 35 first-quarter points, including the first 21 in the first six minutes, en route to a 48-18 win over the Tigers. It was the Indians second-straight win and helped them move to 3-4 on the season.
“Just trusting the process, trusting the grind and getting better every single day is what we’ve talked about,” Buresh said of the keys to that growth after Mississinewa dropped its first three games of the 2020 season.
“Football is grind. We’re in that part of that season,” he added. “Guys are still continuing to develop with the scheme, technique you name it. It’s been exciting to see the improvement and we’re just going to keep it rolling.”
Mississinewa got it rolling very quickly against Alex. Landry Rock connected with Elijah Standridge on an 83 yard touchdown pass just 35 seconds after kickoff to put the Indians up 7-0.
Less than 90 second later, Carson Campbell scored on a 35-yard run to make it 14-0. He scored again for a 7-yard run with 6:45 to play in the first and Ole Miss was in firm control up 21-0.
Rock scored on a 12-yard run and Campbell added a 27-yard TD run less than two minutes apart to extend the Mississinewa lead to 35-6 before the end of the first quarter.
The Indians' lead grew to 48-6 midway through the second quarter as Rock threw two more touchdown passes, a 63-yarder to Campbell and a 48-yard strike to Jayden Crick.
Rock completed 9-of-16 passes for 250 yards.
Campbell carried 10 times for 153 yards and added two catches for 72 yards to go with his four TDs.
“Operationally, offensively we’ve been much better and we’ve been much better up front just assignment-wise,” Buresh said. “We’ve been playing faster and more physical and the execution is coming with that.”
The Indians amassed 515 total yards of offense.
Hayden Nelson finished with 70 yards on 12 carries and Mississinewa totaled 265 yards on the ground. Standridge hauled in three passes for 102 yards and Crick caught two passes for 54 yards.
Mississinewa hosts Blackford on Friday.
Marion 49, Muncie Central 6
The Giants moved into to second place alone in the North Central Conference race with the win in Muncie on Friday.
Marion picked up over 200 of its 363 total yards on the ground and have five different players score rushing touchdowns.
Khalid Stamps led the Giants with 135 yards on 11 carries and one TD. Malachi Silmon added seven carries for 65 yards and a scored. Cubie Jones carried just three times for 35 yards and a TD while Ty Coleman carried twice and scored on runs of nine and 24 yards.
Jones completed 6-of-8 passes for 87 yards with a nine-yard touchdown to Josh Balfour included.
Zaimar Burnett returned a punt 50 yards for another Giants’ TD.
Marion (4-3, 4-1 in NCC) hosts former coach Craig Chambers and Indianapolis Tech on Friday at 7 p.m.
Oak Hill 48, Frankton 7
Sophomore running back Kyle Turanchick exploded for 216 yards and five touchdowns on just 14 carries to lead the Golden Eagles to a homecoming win on Friday.
Blake Fox finished with 95 on 11 carries and also had a rushing touchdown as Oak Hill rolled up 342 of its 388 total yards on the ground.
Trey Castanon returned an interception for a score and Mark Sevier converted 6-of-7 of his extra-point kicks.
Oak Hill (4-3, 4-1 in CIC) visits Alexandria on Friday.
Eastbrook 56, Blackford 13
Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook rushed for 330 of its 431 total yards on Friday and moved a step closer to defending its CIC championship by beating the visiting Bruins.
Isaiah Dalton picked up 130 yards on nine carries for the Panthers while Alden Miller carried 10 times for 71 yards and scored four touchdowns. Raef Biddle, Logan Collins and Jett Engle all scored rushing touchdowns as well.
Engle complete 3-of-5 passes for 101 yards and completed a 51 yard to pass to Collins.
Eastbrook (6-1, 5-0 in CIC) can clinch a share of the league championship when Elwood visits on Friday.
Elwood 51, Madison-Grant 43 (OT)
The host Panthers snapped a 26-game losing streak with their win over the Argylls in a shootout on Friday.
The Argylls took a 21-20 lead to halftime on the strength of touchdown runs by Tanner Brooks (11 yards), Seth Lugar (42 yards) and Jack Thompson (23 yards).
Brooks returned the opening kickoff of the second half for 75-yard touchdown, then after a Thompson interception, Clayton Powell scored on a 48-yard run with 7:44 to play in third extending the Argylls’ lead to 35-20.
Elwood stormed back to a 43-35 lead in the fourth, but Thompson returned a kickoff 80 yards and Powell ran in the 2-point conversion to make 43-43 with 7:00 to play.
Elwood scored on the first possession of overtime then stopped the Argylls on 4-and-goal from two to end the game.
Madison-Grant (1-4, 1-3 in CIC) travels to Frankton on Friday.
