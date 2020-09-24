For the fifth-consecutive season and the 13th time in program history, the Mississinewa boys tennis team is the Central Indiana Conference champion.
The Indians wrapped up the 2020 title efficiently and emphatically in a 4-1 win at Frankton Wednesday evening.
John Oliver (No. 1 singles), Ethan Sample (No. 2), Hayden Rowley (No. 3) along with Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott (No. 1 doubles) all captured 6-0, 6-0 decisions to quickly finish off the win.
Mississinewa (14-3) finished with a 5-0 record in CiC matches. The Indians will host Muncie Burris on Monday to finish the regular season.
Pairings for the 2020 Marion Sectional, which begins on Wednesday, will also be announced Monday evening.
High school volleyball
Tipp. Valley 3, Marion 1
The visiting Vikings topped the Giants 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 Wednesday evening.
Aniyah Rogers led the Giants with seven kills, Issy Leach added six kills, Alyssa Lockwood had five kills and Aylivia Mellon finished with four. Isabelle Bento had three aces and two blocks. Alaina Wesling picked up 36 digs and Leach added 22 digs. Lucia Persinger finished with 22 assists and 11 digs.
Marion (5-14) visits Shenandoah on Thursday.
Mississinewa 3, Elwood 0
The Indians moved to 3-2 in Central Indiana Conference matches with the 25-21, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of visiting Elwood on Wednesday.
No individual statistics were reported.
Mississinewa (15-8) is scheduled to visit Blackford on Tuesday.
Alexandria 3, Oak Hill 0
The CIC co-leading Tigers topped the Golden Eagles, 25-17, 25-9, 25-17 in Alexandria on Wednesday.
Alyssa Thompson paced Oak Hill with seven kills and nine digs. Julianne Gosnell added four kills. Mia Edwards picked up 15 digs while Alivia Shaw had 12 assists and three aces.
Oak Hill (3-16, 1-4 in CIC) hosts Tippecanoe Valley at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Wabash 3, Madison-Grant 2
The Apaches battled to a 16-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 16-14 win over the Argylls in Fairmount on Wednesday.
Madison-Grant (12-10, 3-0 in CIC) visits Frankton (11-7, 3-1 in CIC) for a key conference match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Men’s soccer
Marian 5, Taylor 1
Taylor’s Jack McNeil scored with an assist from Quinn Partain only 13:30 in to Wednesday’s Crossroads League match in Upland to give the Trojans an early, 1-0 advantage, but the Knights dominated the rest of the way.
Marian owned a 13-7 differential in shots on goal TU’s Joaquin Hansen made seven saves.
Taylor (0-4-0, 0-3-0 in CL) hosts Indiana Wesleyan at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Women’s soccer
IWU 3, Goshen 0
The Wildcats dominated from start to finish in earning a Crossroads League win at Goshen on Wednesday.
IWU owned a 29-3 shot advantage, including 17-1 in shots on goal.
Lauren Turner scored in the seventh minute with an assist from Emily Carter to put the Wildcats up 1-0. Under 10 minutes later, Sydney Brown scored an unassisted goal to make it 2-0. Brown added another goal early in the second half, with an assist from Kenzie Millar, to finish the scoring.
Indiana Wesleyan (3-0-1, 2-0-1 in CL) hosts Taylor at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Marian 4, Taylor 0
The 2nd-ranked and 2019 national runner-up Knights held a 19-4 advantage in shots on goal and broke up a close match with three second-half scores to top the Trojans Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Erin Oleksak scored the first of her two goals just 2:25 after kickoff to start the scoring for Marian.
Hannah Brackenbury made 13 saves in net for the Trojans.
Taylor (3-1-0, 2-1-0 in CL) visits Indiana Wesleyan Saturday at 7 p.m.
College volleyball
Spring Arbor 3, Taylor 1
The host-Cougars waned a 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18 win over Taylor on Wednesday.
Grace Isaacs led TU with 18 kills and three blocks while Amanda Adams added 17 kills and 10 digs. Kacy Bragg dished out 25 assists and had nine digs. Erin Peugh had 12 digs and four kills off TU’s bench.
Taylor (2-5, 2-4 in CL) hosts Indiana Wesleyan at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.