A goal set in sixth grade was accomplished by the seniors on the Mississinewa boys tennis team Thursday evening on Bill Beekman Courts.
The 25th-ranked Indians efficiently and decisively earned a 5-0 win over Madison-Grant to claim the fifth Marion Sectional championship in boys’ tennis program history, the first for five seniors who have formed a close-knit bond and done a lot of winning in their high school careers.
“Off the court we’re brothers, we do everything together,” said senior Ryan Scott, who teamed with classmate Ethan Sample to take win 6-0, 6-0 over M-G’s only two seniors, Mason Richards and Bryce Metzger, at No. 1 doubles. “We set this goal sixth-grade year, we’ve been together since sixth grade and it feels really nice to do it with this group of guys,”
Scott has been a stalwart at No. 1 doubles and he won the 70th match of his career in the sectional finals, which ties him for second-most wins all time at Ole Miss with Abram Fleming (2013).
It was Sample’s 53rd-career win, which bumped him into 11th on the all-time list, but he’s had to adjust to playing doubles as a senior after filling a singles role in past seasons.
“Ryan is one of my best friends so getting to play with him was always fun, but the adjustment was massive,” Sample said. “I never come up to the net when I play (singles), now I’m at the net most of the game. He’s been there for me for a lot of it, coach has been there to help me so it’s made the adjustment easier, but it was not easy at first.”
Sample wasn’t the only player to find himself in a new role in 2021 as coach Bruce Fleming used a few different lineup combinations through the regular season trying to figure out how to make the Indians as strong as possible for the tournament.
Fleming said his lineup shuffling didn’t necessarily come with an instant buy-in from the players.
“I think they will now, but it hasn’t been 100 percent with 100 percent of the kids, so far,” Fleming said “Questions on a lot of things that we do, but I hope they think that it’s all worth it now.”
One of the biggest moves Fleming made was moving senior Riley Fuqua from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles. Fuqua and Scott advanced to the regional championship in the individual doubles state tournament last season.
Fuqua beat M-G freshman Luke Gilman, 6-1, 6-2 to win his 74th-career match, which extends his program-record total.
“Over the summer I was working hard and coming into the season I was open to really playing any position,” Fuqua said. “Coach talked to me and said I feel like you deserve this spot and you can do it. So I was like alright, I’ll take on the challenge.
“This was ultimately the goal, to get this sectional trophy,” he added. “We’ve been through a lot in all the years. It started in sixth grade and we’ve created a brotherhood like no other. It feels so good to earn this victory together.”
Mississinewa’s first point against the Argylls came courtesy of senior Hayden Rowley at No. 2 singles. Rowley finished off his 6-0, 6-0 win over sophomore Christopher Fox mere seconds ahead of Scott and Sample closing out their win.
Rowley has played at a singles position for most of his career claimed his 62nd win, which stands eighth all-time.
“Being a part of this team is like nothing I’ve ever experienced before,” Rowley said. “Just the camaraderie and the friendship we have with each other, it’s something you can’t find somewhere else. I’m so thankful for this group of guys, they keep us accountable and we just have a good time.”
Rowley trails senior teammate John Oliver on the all-time list by just two wins. Oliver earned his 64th career victory, 6-1, 6-0 over M-G sophomore Clayton Hull at No. 3 singles in the final match to be completed.
Oliver filled the No. 1 singles role for two seasons, but played some doubles and singles this year upon the wishes and directives of Fleming.
“He’s been such a great coach and provided instruction, not just with tennis, but with life,” Oliver said. “If we need help with like AP calc, he’ll help us. In tennis and just helping us become better people, he’s been a great mentor for us.”
While Mississinewa’s seniors scored the first two and last two points in the sweep, it was sophomore Kannen Smith and freshman Garrett Spencer that sealed the victory in between. Smith and Spencer topped Argyll sophomores Ty Evans and Brogan Brunt, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
“I’m so happy for these seniors. They’ve put in a lot of work, they’ve stuck together,” Fleming said. “They had to endure some times where I had to be honest with them and they’ve done a great job. I love them. They’re awesome.”
Just a year ago, Madison-Grant set a school record for wins in a season, but coach Tony Pitt faced a major rebuild in 2021 with only Richards and Metzger having significant varsity experience.
Still, a young M-G team finished 14-9, and just one win shy of equaling the record set last season. This year’s Argylls resemble Mississinewa of a couple years ago that is now a sectional champion.
“We ran into a buzz saw today. Yes, they’re great, but it’s not just because they are seniors,” Pitt said of Mississinewa. “Beyond that, it’s the hours they put in on the tennis court. I’ve seen that first hand. I’ve known a lot of those kids since they were in middle school.
“Working at in the summer, of course, they’re on the courts all the time. In the winter as well, taking lessons and doing some leagues and tournaments in Greentown,” he continued. “That’s kind of where it starts, putting in the mileage on the court. They’ve worked at it really hard. Hopefully we can get to that point at some point down the road.”
Mississinewa (18-3) stands just one win away from equaling the program record for wins in a season set in fall of 2012 . The Indians three losses came to traditional tennis powers in No. 1 Carmel, No. 10 Carroll (Fort Wayne) and No. 17 Homestead.
While the Indians celebrated winning the program’s first sectional championship since 2016, they fully expected to do just that before the season ever started.
Ole Miss also set its sights on much higher aspirations, most notably winning the first regional title in program history.
The Indians won’t know their next opponent until Saturday afternoon when the Delta Sectional championship between the host-Eagles and Muncie Burris is played. However, its safe to say Delta is favored, as its won an incredible 28-consecutive sectional titles along with eight regional championships in the past nine years.
Ole Miss topped Delta, 3-2 on Sept. 4 in the Carroll Invitational.
“I’m going to let them enjoy it. We’ll celebrate a little bit in practice (Friday),” Fleming said. “Then we will become laser focused and have hard practice on Saturday and Monday then come back here on Tuesday,
“We’ve seen them. We know what they’re going to do They’re going to adjust during the matches,” he added of Delta. “We already know their tendencies, that doesn’t mean you can counter it. … It’s going to make me more comfortable making a good practice plan and I think these guys will feel onboard with alright, coach has come up with what we need to do, let’s go ahead and do it.”
