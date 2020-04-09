The legacy being left behind by the three seniors on the 2020 Mississinewa girls tennis team is one of winning.
Heidi Rowley, Tyra Stanley and Maggie Herring helped the Indians to a 39-13 record over the past three seasons, along with a 2018 sectional championship, an outright Central Indiana Conference championship the same year and a share of last season’s CIC title.
Ole Miss had high hopes for the 2020 campaign, which were squashed by the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the IHSAA canceling the spring sports season that was to begin this week.
Indians coach Bruce Fleming said he held a video chat with his seniors on Monday, mainly so they could see each other’s faces again and so he could check on their wellbeing and help them keep perspective during this unprecedented situation.
“I wanted to give them a chance to talk a little bit. They are all so mature in the way that they are taking this,” Fleming said Wednesday afternoon. “Their perspective on things is pretty mature, especially for those who have really made sacrifices to prepare to compete.
“I told them I was very, very proud of them and I told that for me, the journey is just as important and just as meaningful as the destination,” he continued. “We still had all that time together preparing. I told them it's not like we’ve lost everything, we’ve just lost the ability to kind of compete and to prove it to people. … I told them I’ve totally enjoyed the journey and I’m so thankful for having three years at the high school with all of them. I wish it could have been four. I kind of feel like we’re all being punished, you know, we can’t see each other.”
Fleming’s pride, gratitude and disappointment became even more clear as he started talking about the three girls individually, and also what they collectively have meant to his tennis program.
“They would have finished in the top five winningest players in Mississinewa history,” Fleming said. “They were all projected to have good seasons, all worked really hard in the offseason. So that’s kind of a bummer they won’t be able to see where they fit.”
Where Rowley, Stanley and Herring fit already is among the winningest players to ever wear the Indians’ red and white.
Rowley is tied for ninth with 52 wins, while Stanley is 11th with 50 and Herring won 45 times to stand 13th all time. No other class has more than two girls in Mississinewa’s top-13 for all-time wins.
But their value to Fleming’s program has run much deeper than just wins, especially over the past two seasons.
“We end every practice, we end every match with a short meeting. I talk a little bit and then we have our leaders say something real quick to the rest of the team,” Fleming said. “Last year we didn’t have any seniors so our leaders were these three seniors. They were the captains again this year.
“They’ve done so much in giving guidance and help, motherly advice, watching out for and helping the rest of the team,” he added. “They’ve done a super job together of leading. I’m so glad they had an opportunity to lead the team last year and I know it would have even been greater this year because of the practice that they had. They’ve given so much leadership collectively.”
Rowley earned second-team all-state honors in singles from the Indiana Tennis Coaches Association as a junior. She was also a first-team all-CIC selection all three years of high school. Fleming said there was no secret to Rowley’s success and he’d seen much more than just growth in her game.
“She works awfully hard. She is so gifted but yet she works for everything, she earns everything she gets,” he said. “It’s not that it’s easy for her, it’s because she puts in that time, that effort.
“Heidi came in and she was a real shy person,” Fleming added. “She got out of her comfort zone in order to do what was best for the team, to allow herself to excel. She’s done an amazing job and I’m just so proud of her.”
Stanley was honorable mention all-state her junior season and was also a three-time all-CIC performer playing No. 2 singles.
“Tyra, you know, she’s just a little fireball. She’s not gonna back down from anything and she wants to win so badly,” Fleming said. “She controls it pretty well but she’s got a lot of fire in her and refuses to lose.”
After being a singles players through past seasons, Stanley was going to play No. 1 doubles this spring with freshman Madison Fuqua moving into a singles position.
“I know we were going to be very strong at the one doubles spot. She was going to be a good leader for her teammate,” Fleming said. “Tyra is very competitive, she’s worked very hard on some of the weaknesses of her game to make them even stronger. She gives so much of that fire and spirit to the rest of team.”
Herring was a two-time all-CIC first-team selection and was honorable mention as well. She started as a doubles player for the Indians her sophomore season because Fleming thought it was best for the team that season.
Fleming said Herring was frustrated at first by playing doubles, but came to understand what was best that sectional championship season. It also helped her grow as a singles player and a leader.
“We had several talks about what was best for the team overall and she finally settled in and did a good job there,” Fleming said of Herring. “It helped her in her singles game she played last year. … She had a lot of faith, she kept her leadership up, she kept optimistic and never really shared that frustration away from the team.
“She’s the one when we talk, when we have the captains talk, she’s the one who goes last,” he continued. “The one who goes last usually has the most profound things to say and that’s why they end up going last. She’s done a great job. When she starts talking the girls listen.”
The disappointment in Fleming’s voice was discernible when talking about his team, his seniors. Though the question of what might have been for 2020 will go unanswered for the Ole Miss girls tennis team, the emotions of it ending would have been the same no matter when it happened.
“Losing these three seniors, it’s extremely sad for me,” Fleming shared. “It would have been sad even if we would have played all year and I had to say goodbye to them.
“All three of them do get to leave with a sectional championship and we would have loved to see how far we could have gone this year.”
