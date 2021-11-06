GAS CITY — For the third time in five seasons, the Mississinewa Indians are a Class 4A sectional football champion.
Ole Miss won for the ninth-consecutive week Friday night on Charlie Fisher Field by using a familiar formula: a dominant performance at the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively, and an explosive running game featuring backs Carson Campbell and Hayden Nelson.
Campbell carried for 192 yards and four touchdowns while Nelson added 98 yards and another score as the Indians routed Fort Wayne Wayne, 42-6 to claim the sectional 20 championship.
What seemed improbable three weeks into the regular season for Ole Miss, has turned into an opportunity for the Indians to compete for a regional championship at Northridge on Friday.
“They’ve worked extremely hard for these moments since the end of last year,” said Mississinewa coach Kyle Buresh. “This group has been extremely determined to get back here and give themselves a shot to go win a sectional championship and we’re here.
“We came out and played extremely well, made huge plays in crucial situations and got it done tonight,” he added. “Obviously that ended in a crazy fashion but we’re not going to let that overshadow a huge sectional championship for us.”
The crazy ending Buresh referred to was a fight that broke out on the field near the Wayne sideline with 7:05 remaining in the fourth quarter that prompted the officiating crew to end the game.
Campbell’s 34-yard touchdown run with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter enacted the mercy rule and started a running clock throughout the rest of the second half. A series of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and the ejection of one of Wayne’s players served to increase tensions and ultimately led to the premature ending.
“Dumb mistakes on both parts, just not good football,” stated senior Ole Miss lineman Lucas Asbury of the game-ending incident. “I don’t know exactly what happened. I was trying to get out of it. Whatever happened we’ll take full responsibility for. It was just bad football and nothing we want to be a part of.”
Asbury and his line-mates have played a huge role in Ole Miss’ turnaround after a tumultuous start to the beginning of the season.
The Indians lost their opener at Pendleton Heights along with starting senior quarterback Landry Rock to a season-ending ACL injury. Ole Miss lost the opportunity to play Marion in week two thanks to a bout with covid and the associated quarantine. Then came a 42-7 loss at rival Eastbrook, but the Indians’ tail-spin stopped the next week and the process of becoming a sectional champion started.
“It was a rough time for all of us when we found out Landry Rock tore his ACL and was out for the season,” Asbury said before noting the trials of the next two weeks early in Ole Miss’ season. “We had that moment it was like ‘Hey, we’re playing these teams that we’re better than, but this is where we start coming together, where we get our stuff together.
“Maybe at first it seemed hopeless after losing to Eastbrook like that, but we had guys step up,” he continued. “(Freshman) Jackson Ott stepped up. Nolan Quaderer stepped up. Nobody thought (Quaderer) was going to get reps at quarterback, he was playing wide receiver all summer. He came in and has done so well. Carson, Hayden the whole O-line. It was a great team win.”
Quaderer, a sophomore, made his first start at quarterback at Eastbrook, and predictably struggled, not unlike more seasoned signal callers do against the Panthers.
He hasn’t been asked to throw a lot this season, but Quaderer delivered a pair of big plays in big moments for the Indians on Friday.
Quaderer only attempted three passes in the game, the first was intercepted, but the second was a 42-yard completion on third-and-11 a play prior to Campbell scoring on a four-yard run with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter. Mason Reel’s second of six extra-point kicks gave Ole Miss the lead for good at 14-6.
Following a Nelson interception and 57-yard return in the final minute of the first half, Quaderer and Crick hooked up for a 35-yard touchdown pass that extended Mississinewa’s lead to 35-6 at halftime.
“I’m going to be honest, I did not,” said Campbell, when asked he envisioned winning a sectional title after the rough start to the Ole Miss season. “We kept our hopes up. We believed in Nolan Quaderer and started playing with a lot of energy.
“Tons of work, tons of reps in practice,” he added. “I don’t think Q was ready to take the spot, but he showed up and put the work in and we’re really proud of him.”
Campbell scored on a 55-yard run with 7:37 to play in the first quarter to give the Indians a 7-0 lead. He added a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter and capped the scoring for the night with a 35-yard burst in the third.
Nelson’s 5-yard touchdown run with 3:24 to play in the first half put Ole Miss on top, 28-6.
“I think it was just consistency, play-after-play,” Buresh said of the key to the Indians’ performance. “We felt like we had a good plan going in. We thought (Wayne) would be a little more physical than they were and our lines on both sides of the ball came out and dominated.
“We took it to them play-after-play and that wore on them,” he continued. “We were able to make some huge plays in the pass game … That opened up everything for us.”
Northridge (8-4), the Indians’ regional opponent, authored perhaps the biggest upset of the tournament with a 27-26 overtime win over previously unbeaten and 4A No. 2 Leo.
