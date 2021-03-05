No ground is more sacred to a high school baseball coach than the field where he imparts his wisdom and passion for the game.
The most beloved coaches build their legacy from teaching baseball fundamentals and life lessons, sometimes synonymously, and leave a lasting imprint on their players, their schools and their communities.
Grant County’s baseball community lost one of its most revered and beloved coaches and personalities when Rick Atkinson died on Feb. 23 after battling cancer for two years.
Atkinson’s more than half century love affair with baseball, and his passion for sharing wisdom and teaching young people, positively impacted an immeasurable number of lives.
Nearly two dozen of those lives he impacted gathered Monday at Mississinewa High School, where Atkinson was a 1965 graduate.
More specifically, at the behest of Atkinson’s long-time assistant coach and lifelong friend, Mike Burchette, the group of former players and a couple bat girls that spanned his nearly three decades of coaching his alma mater, gathered in a circle between home plate and the pitching mound on Atkinson Field to share, remember and reminisce about his importance to their lives.
“I don’t know how to put it in any other word than to say fraternity that goes through generations,” said Mike Mitchener, a 1985 Ole Miss alum and one of the most decorated players to ever don an Indians’ uniform.
Players from Atkinson’s first team in the mid-1970s to his final teams in the mid-1990s attended the tribute and shared their thoughts. A few, like Mitchener, made a long-distance journey to pay their final respects.
“We’re all part of the same family and Rick was the father of that family,” Mitchener said. “So I’m very pleased to see that many people come out and share their stories. It’s a fraternity. It’s a brotherhood that will never end.
Mitchener played baseball for three years at Armstrong State University then was drafted and spent three years in the Chicago White Sox minor-league system. He returned to his hometown from his current home in Florida for the memorial service.
Kurt Warner from the Ole Miss class of 1982 traveled from South Bend. James "Jimmy" Ruth, class of ’83, came up from Morristown, Tennessee. Both played college baseball at Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee.
Several of the former players still live in Grant County, and all shared similar sentiments in their memorial to Atkinson.
“Rick wanted you to be your best. That’s what he expected and how he coached,” recalled Ruth. “He was always trying to learn. In the summertime he would go to some camp … from some of the top coaches in the nation. He would always go down and get pointers from them and bring it back to us.
“It would give us another edge to win,” he continued. “Coach was always like that, win or lose play the game as hard as you can. Sometimes the ball bounced for you, sometimes it would go against you. Always work hard, teach the younger guys to be as good or better than you are and we’ll have some good teams.”
Mitchener recalled one of his most valuable lessons, one he carried through the entirety of his professional days.
“Respect the game was heard multiple times throughout my career here,” he said. “The game is not about you. The game will go on forever. When you’re done the game will still be there, so you have to respect this game that’s been around for so long.”
Another attendee was Charlie Arrendale, a 1967 Marion High School graduate, who never shared the same dugout with Atkinson, but spent many afternoons and evenings on the opposite side of a field.
Arrendale was a heralded pitcher in high school and pitched for two years in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor-league system. He said he never faced a better hitter than Atkinson.
“It was pretty intimidating to be a skinny little right-hander out there throwing against Rick Atkinson,” Arrendale said. “He was my toughest out. He was consistently the best hitter that I faced. I could get two strikes on him but just couldn’t seem to get that third one by him. He’d hit a rope someplace."
Arrendale and Atkinson played opposite one another when fast-pitch softball was in the height of its popularity in Grant County. Atkinson was a member of the Plymouth Club Bombers, while Arrendale played for Bob and Betty’s.
The two rivals also coached against one another when Arrendale led the Marion Giants from 1995-1998. Through competition on a ball diamond, a bond and friendship was formed and forged. Arrendale admitted meetings with Atkinson were more infrequent as years passed, but time was always cherished.
“There’s a half a dozen guys that over my life I just loved running into,” Arrendale shared. “Rick Atkinson just made your day better when you had an opportunity to talk to him. It was kind of hard to pull away once you got started talking. It was a pleasure to know him, and I’m going to miss him greatly.
“He played so hard but he was such a big teddy bear when he was off the field. Quick to smile and laugh,” he continued. “Really loved being around him and I think he enjoyed seeing me too. That’s always a nice feeling when somebody reciprocates the feeling you have for them. He was part of my life and I’m glad he was there.”
There’s likely no one, other than Atkinson’s wife Sondra, who spent more time with him than did Burchette through nearly two decades coaching together at Ole Miss.
Burchette graduated from Mississinewa in 1968, and his relationship with Atkinson started in his teenage years.
“He was a legend. The very best baseball player to ever play at Mississinewa High School,” Burchette said, noting he was teammates with Atkinson in American Legion and semi-pro baseball. “I always looked up to him. I admired him for the talent he had, but he was a humble guy. Never cocky. He hit baseballs farther than I could hit a golf ball.”
A couple years into their coaching career together, Burchette went to a vending machine in the Mississinewa cafeteria while Atkinson was showering following a game. He retrieved a cherry pie and Cherry Coke for each one, and suddenly a new tradition was born.
“He said this is a pretty good idea. We’ve got to do this from now on after every win,” Burchette recalled. “I said, ‘What about a loss?’ and he said, ‘We’re not going to lose any.' I said, ‘Good point. I like that attitude coach.’
“Every victory, and I’m sure we had some losses where we had a cherry pie and Coke too.”
Burchette and Atkinson have also now shared a battle against cancer. Burchette was originally diagnosed 11 years ago.
Early in the memorial on Atkinson Field, Burchette pulled a cherry pie and Cherry Coke out of his pocket and talked about what it meant to him to share that postgame treat with Atkinson, including for the final time.
Burchette visited Atkinson in his home a couple of weeks before his death with the sweet treats in tow.
“He ate the cherry pie I took him. Sondra told me how much that meant to him and to her,” Burchette said. “He had not been eating and he was so weak; he couldn’t hold his head up to talk.
“I’ve fought cancer for 11 years, he only fought it for two years, but multiple myeloma, bone cancer, Rick gave it his best shot,” he added. "We just had a good time having that cherry pie and Cherry Coke together. It brought some joy to him. He hadn’t said much or smiled for few days. His wife told me today at the viewing how much that meant to him.”
Atkinson’s impact on Grant County baseball extended to his three years as a player at Taylor University. Once he stepped out of the dugout at Mississinewa, he returned to the institution in Upland and spent 18 more years sharing his passion and wisdom as a Trojans’ assistant.
“It is impossible to put into words what Coach A has meant to Taylor baseball,” wrote TU Athletics Director and head baseball coach Kyle Gould in a press release from the university. “His unmatched love of the game of baseball was surpassed only by his passion for the players he coached.
“I am forever indebted to him for the two years he was my coach, the 16 years we spent coaching together and for the investment he made in my life,” Gould added. “He was a daily example of what it means to be a man and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed enough to share a dugout with him.”
Atkinson’s on-field legacy is remembered in the Taylor University Athletics, Grant County Sports and Indiana High School Baseball Halls of Fame.
Off the field, Atkinson will always be remembered by the hundreds of lives he touched through his days on the diamond and in the dugout.
