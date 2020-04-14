Improvement in any sport doesn’t come without work, but that can be further amplified in the game of golf.
There may be no better example in Grant County’s Class of 2020 for what hard, smart and determined effort can bring to a golfer than what Mississinewa senior Bryce Luedkte has shown over the past three spring seasons.
Luedkte has been in the Ole Miss varsity lineup since his freshman year when he shot 101 at Timber Ridge in Bluffton playing in the No. 5 slot. The next year he moved up to the No. 4 spot and helped the Indians advance to the Muncie Central Regional with a third-place team finish.
Mississinewa was poised to have a fairly young team this year, with Luedkte being their only upperclassmen, and he was returning after earning an individual trip to regional last year by shooting a 77 and finishing tied for third in sectional.
“He played well and he improved all year last year,” said Mississinewa coach Andy Varner of Luedkte on Tuesday. “We were really looking forward to see what he would do this year as well. It’s too bad it was stripped away from him and he didn’t get a chance to showcase his talents.”
Despite his senior year being cut short athletically, Luedkte will graduate with many more good memories than just his improvement and two regional trips on the golf course.
Luedkte helped the Indians win a pair of Class 4A football sectional championships, including last fall when he played a significant role on the Ole Miss defense as a defensive back. He finished the season with 53 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
He also appeared in every game for the 19-5, Central Indiana Conference-champ Ole Miss basketball team. Luedkte averaged just under two points per game but scored a career-high 10 points against Elwood.
“He is an amazing young man. Very intelligent. Very hard working and I think a very valuable part to all three of the programs that he has been a part of in his time at Mississinewa,” said athletic director Chanse Young. “Just one of those kids that is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team be successful. He’s always looking for ways to constantly improve. Just one of those kids coaches all enjoy having as part of their program.”
Young said he had seen the way Luedkte went about his business from a distance as AD over the senior’s first three years of high school. He got a more intimate look during the winter when he returned to the bench as an assistant coach for James Reed during the basketball season.
“I thought he always played hard in every sport and competed hard in every sport,” Young said. “But this year seeing it on a daily basis within the basketball program, his work ethic, he’s certainly one of the hardest workers that we had. One of those kids you could count on every day in practice to bring energy and enthusiasm and set the tone with how hard he was going to work at whatever we asked him to do.”
Luedkte’s work ethic also helped make him a leader, according to Young.
“His work and effort and intelligence really kind of put him in those leadership positions,” Young said. “Bryce had the ability to know times when he needed to maybe say something verbally to the team, but also knew the times he needed to set the tone with how hard he worked.”
Social distancing has obviously kept Luedtke away from his coaches, teammates and fellow students. Varner said he reached out to Luedkte when the spring sports season was formally canceled a couple of weeks ago.
“I know he’s a really good, solid kid and has a bright future ahead of him whether it’s in golf or whatever he wants to do in life,” Varner said.
