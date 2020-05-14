Although Ean VanWinkle was entering his first season as track coach at Mississinewa, he knew the type of talent and potential the six seniors on his girls team possessed.
VanWinkle started coaching Carli Fones, Aurora Fisher, Raegan Tippey, Haleigh Skeens, Mary Zerbe and Jenna Dawson when they first started competing at the middle school level in track and cross country. He then took over the Ole Miss cross country program when the class of 2020 started as freshmen in high school.
Over the past four years, VanWinkle has watched and helped develop each into tough competitors, strong leaders and great students. Four of his seniors will move on to compete at the college level.
Fones will graduate from Ole Miss as one of the most decorated female athletes ever. A three-time semistate qualifier in cross country, she was Grant County’s sprint queen for her three seasons of track.
Fones won sectional championships in 100 as a freshman and sophomore, a 200 title also as a sophomore then added a 400 crown last year. She dominated the CIC and Grant Four in all three events as well.
About the only thing Fones didn’t accomplish was earning a trip to the state championships, something VanWinkle had his sights set on helping her do this season.
“One of my main goals this season was to get her to Bloomington. I wanted to figure out how to get her down there,” VanWinkle said. “It’s too bad it didn’t come to fruition, but I felt like we had a good chance of getting her down there.”
Fones will take her considerable talent to the track at Taylor University starting this fall. She takes along with her a unique blend of speed, strength and endurance.
VanWinkle wasn’t yet sure what Fones would have competed in, other than the 400, from night to night this spring, but knew she would compete for blue ribbons.
“She’s got so much athletic talent we could put her in a lot of track events and not hurt by doing that,” VanWinkle said, noting the long jump and 800 as potential new events. “We could get points with her in a lot of different events. ... We were kind of gonna get selfish with her and put her in certain events to see if she could break records.
“For Carli, making it to three semistates out of four (in cross), being a great sprinter but having the mentality to run a cross country race … trying to handle that mental strength of 20 minutes of hard-nosed running,” he continued. “I think that’s going to make her stronger. ... She’ll be able to be mentally tough regardless of the situation. That’s going to help her tremendously.”
VanWinkle also said Fones was a tremendous help during winter workouts in helping teach a big group of freshmen and sophomores how to train for track. Fones had trained with former TU coach David Neville, also a former Olympian, and was passing along that wisdom.
“Her wealth of knowledge and her training with people … she knew how to demonstrate anything we wanted kids to try to do,” VanWinkle said. “(Fones) was like Raegan but on the sprint side. She did a great job of leading, showing kids proper technique and being a great model and example in the different drills.”
Tippey will compete at IWU in both cross country and track. She was limited to just two seasons of cross country after she transferred to Mississinewa from Carroll (Fort Wayne), but had worked her way into being a standout distance runner.
Like Fones, Tippey was sharing her knowledge and helping VanWinkle further develop his program.
“She was always a great leader and amped it up more this season. I think great things were coming to her in track this season,” VanWinkle said of Tippey.
“It’s priceless having kids that, you almost consider them a coach at the peer level,” he added. “You teach a kid something and show them what leadership is, then they just take it to the nth degree. … Raegan could be a very successful boss in any capacity I could see her falling into. She just gets it done. She’s been great to have.”
It’s been a tough year for Fisher, another three-time semistate qualifier in cross country. The only reason it wasn’t four year was a stress fracture she was forced to deal with in the fall, which completely wiped out that season for her.
Fisher will still graduate as one of, if not the best female distance runner in Mississinewa history. She was just ready to return to training when the season was canceled. Fisher will compete at IU-Kokomo starting in the fall.
“It didn’t take long to find out freshman and sophomore year, that Aurora was the cream of the crop on my team. She was the best I had and there was no denying that,” VanWinkle said. “The injury she had this year, it might turn a negative into a positive with her completely healing up for college. I would really like to see her be successful in college and I think she can be.”
Zerbe will also attend IU-K and compete in both track and cross country. She and Fisher both started as hurdlers in middle school, and Zerbe stuck with that path through high school track. Zerbe has also dealt with the loss of track time due to injuries at Ole Miss, but worked through everything to earn a chance to compete in college.
“She’s a really big success story considering the ups and downs in high school,” VanWinkle said of Zerbe. “She got through them all and had a real good senior season in (cross country). She wanted to have one last shot of trying to qualify in 300 hurdles and make it to regional. She was really, really disappointed.
“I’ve been very, very pleased with her work ethic and attitude her senior year,” he added. “She kind of turned into a leader that I didn’t really expect. She was a great leader at track workouts during the winter.”
Skeens was another versatile athlete for VanWinkle. She competed in short-sprint events as well as long jump and high jump. VanWinkle said Skeens brought a lot more to the team than just talent, and was happy she decided to compete as a senior.
“She has a good, positive attitude and is a lead by example kind of kid,” he said. “Always smiling. Always positive.
“She wanted to finish out her senior year. Some seniors after three and half years of competing at a high level and the grind of high school academics and activities, they’re wanting to take a break sometimes,” VanWinkle added. I was really happy she came out again. … She’s a great athlete and she can do about anything.”
VanWinkle said Dawson was a swimmer for Ole Miss for a couple of years and he was looking forward to having her compete in track for a variety of reasons.
“(Dawson is) really quiet, but she’s a pretty good athlete. Her mom coached her and she was the only swimmer we had at Mississinewa that I know of,” he said, noting Dawson competes in meets with Marion’s team as an individual.
“She ran cross (country) one year and was really competitive. She just didn’t like it. She loved the 800 and that was what she was going to do and maybe distance medley relay team,” VanWinkle added. “Great attitude and great academically. Really all the girls, Jenna and Raegan both are qualified for the Indiana girls’ coaches association all-(state) academic team. Jenna is such a high academic and you always love having those kids on the team.”
