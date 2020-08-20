GAS CITY — The difference in the girls soccer match between Manchester and Mississinewa was as simple as taking advantage of opportunities.
The Squires did so more often and spoiled the Indians’ season-opener by a 4-1 decision.
Manchester senior Emma Garriott scored two of her three goals in the first half and junior goalkeeper Kindra Stetzel and the Squire defense made connecting passes a challenge for Ole Miss.
“Their goalie was good,” said Indians’ coach Andrea Wilson of Stetzel, who was credited with 12 saves. “We struggled at first to get some through balls through. Once we get those, we send a ball through and we’re going to beat people on speed. We did tonight. We just didn’t find the back of the net.
“But we struggled to get it through them,” she added. “They were pretty tight back there.”
Garriott staked Manchester to a 1-0 nearly 17 minutes into the first half, but over the next 12 minutes Mississinewa used long passes and speedy attackers to get behind the Squire defenders and create good scoring opportunities.
Ole Miss senior Alyana Webb had her first shot turned away by Stetzel. A couple minutes after, both sophomore Lia Luchetti and senior Taylor Ulerick had one-on-one chances against the Squire keeper and each shot sailed just wide.
With 11 minutes remaining until half, Luchetti once again found herself one-on-one with Stetzel, who repelled two shots before corralling the ball.
Luchetti scored the equalizer for the Indians with 5:16 to play in the half by knocking in a rebound after Stetzel made a save on a shot by Webb.
“It could have been a totally different game. We could’ve been up four at half,” Wilson said of her team’s missed first-half chances. “Three different opportunities that we beat ourselves up there and then we’re in our own heads. Trying to get them out of it and move on isn’t always easy.”
Less than two minutes after Ole Miss tied the score, Garriott showed off her speed and ball handling ability by weaving through the defense and sending a shot into the net past Indians keeper Savannah Herrera.
Manchester took its 2-1 lead to intermission.
“She is huge for us this year,” said Manchester coach Jen Birch of Garriott. “Just the way she can move with the ball on her foot. Her speed and her breakaway is huge for us and we’re big on working as a team. She gives credit to the passes coming to her. She knows that it starts in the back and works all the way up. She’s a phenomenal player.”
Garriott’s hat-trick goal came with just over 21 minutes remaining in the game and senior Beletu Stout added an another insurance goal less than four minutes later.
Manchester opened its season with a loss at Columbia City on Monday and used lessons from that match to improve against Ole Miss.
“We connected our passes a whole lot better,” Birch said. “The first half we kept trying to pound it right up the middle. Finally in the second half we were spreading the field, moving it and using drop passes.
“They definitely connected more in the second half,” she added. ”Just getting used to the speed of the ball (on artificial turf). We play on grass non-stop so a lot of new people that are not used to it. By the second half it was better.”
Wilson was not only disappointed by the loss for Ole Miss, she was frustrated with the overall performance of her team, particularly the way the Indians handled and passed the ball.
“I feel like we’ve worked on ball touches, but apparently we need to work a little more. Our traps, we just were not touching the ball well,” she said. “Even our skill players that always trap a ball well, they were just rough tonight. It’s not really like us. I don’t know if it was first game jitters or what, but they better get over it.”
To compound problems for Ole Miss, Webb, who led the team with 22 goals last season, had to be carried off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the second half.
Mississinewa is set to host Delta on Saturday at 10 a.m. Wilson said she’ll be looking for a better all-around effort from her team then.
“We know what we need to work on,” Wilson said. “I feel like we’ve worked on a lot of it, but obviously we need more work in practice.
“We need Saturday to find our energy,” she continued. “… Their energy just wasn’t there. It wasn’t there in warmups, I could tell. Usually you can tell as soon as they come out there, we’re going to have it tonight or we’re going to struggle and i knew they were going to struggle.”
Manchester hosts Wawasee on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
