Mississinewa’s junior No. 1 doubles tandem of Ella Frantz and Hallie Sullivan put up a strong fight but ultimately had their season end Saturday at the Kokomo Regional in the individual portion of the IHSAA state tourney.

Frantz and Sullivan dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to juniors Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor of Covington, who went on to win the championship match over Lafayette Central Catholic to advance to the state finals with an 18-0 record.

