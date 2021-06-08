Marion senior Anna Wuertley was one of 12 girls selected to the All-District 4 singles team, the only No. 2-position player to receive the honors. Giants’ junior Jaden Sebastian was ranked-third in the district and was also part of the team.
Marion senior Anna Wuertley was one of 12 girls selected to the All-District 4 singles team, the only No. 2-position player to receive the honors. Giants’ junior Jaden Sebastian was ranked-third in the district and was also part of the team.
Mississinewa’s junior No. 1 doubles tandem of Ella Frantz and Hallie Sullivan put up a strong fight but ultimately had their season end Saturday at the Kokomo Regional in the individual portion of the IHSAA state tourney.
Frantz and Sullivan dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to juniors Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor of Covington, who went on to win the championship match over Lafayette Central Catholic to advance to the state finals with an 18-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.