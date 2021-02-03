CONVERSE — Having options is always a good thing, especially when you’re a high school senior pursuing an opportunity to continue your athletic career.
Oak Hill senior Mark Sevier most definitely had some different options to continue his academic and sporting life.
Sevier played an integral role for the Golden Eagles soccer sectional championship team last fall and also displayed his booming and accurate leg as place kicker for Oak Hill’s football team.
Something Sevier always brought to the field, other than his talent, was his passion to play. Though his love for soccer and football was always apparent, baseball is where his true passion lies, and his heart will keep him on the diamond for the next four years.
With family, teammates and coaches gathered around in the library at Oak Hill, Sevier signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday to play baseball at NAIA national power, Indiana Tech.
“I went on a couple of visits as far as football and baseball and I just love the atmosphere there and the campus was really nice,” said Sevier of his future home in Fort Wayne. “The coaches follow faith and stuff and I like that. I fell in love with it.
“I just love baseball so much I didn’t want to give it up. I don’t want to say goodbye to that.”
Thanks to COVID-19 canceling 2020 high school spring sports, Sevier has just one season, 18 games, of varsity baseball under his belt, primarily as an outfielder for the Golden Eagles.
But he’s been part of the Indiana Prospects travel ball organization, where he also plays for Oak Hill coach Shane Edwards, and the opportunity to play last summer furthered Sevier’s development and got him on the radar of college programs, including Indiana Tech.
“Huge. Absolutely huge,” Edwards said of the role travel baseball has played in his senior’s growth as a player. “Being able to play, get some innings in and have that opportunity that most kids didn’t have at the high school was important.
“It’s been neat to see his progression. A lot of kids obviously missed the season last year and I think...it would have been something pretty positive for him,” Edwards added. “Very athletic kid, very driven. I see his maturity academically, and he’s starting to figure out the importance of that as well. I’m really excited for him to have an opportunity to keep playing at a great program like Indiana Tech.”
Indiana Tech started its baseball program in 1991, and five-straight sub .500 seasons followed. Since 1996, Warrior teams have finished below .500 just once (2005) and at .500 twice (2006, 2008).
In the 22 seasons prior to the shortened 2020 campaign, Indiana Tech teams have won 15 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference titles, either regular season or postseason tournament. The Warriors have qualified for the NAIA National Tournament 20 times, missing out only in 2015 and '16 when they still won 30 games.
Tech has also been to the NAIA World Series on eight occasions, finishing in the top five three times with a program-best runner-up finish in 1998.
Indiana Tech also won 40 or more games in the four seasons prior to 2020, where they started 11-5 and were ranked No. 11 before the pandemic’s onset.
The Warriors are ranked No. 12 in the current NAIA preseason poll and begin the 2021 season in Tennessee on Feb. 13.
Competition for playing time early in his career will likely be stiff, but Tech assistant coach Brett Alwine said he believes Sevier could immediately get in the mix to earn appearances.
“He’s an athlete, which is what we need,” said Alwine while clutching Sevier’s letter of intent. ”It’s a little different once you get to college, but athletes play and I think he will sooner than later. It’s always a transition for freshmen and I think he’ll make the transition smoother than most.”
Alwine also spoke to the biggest transition faced by incoming freshmen baseball players.
“The speed of the game. It’s kind of like when you go from little league to 13 (year old), to 14, to high school, it just gets faster,” he said. “The players get better and everything’s just a step faster. We scrimmage a lot in the fall which helps our freshmen get to the pace of play.”
Sevier said he plans to major in business administration.
