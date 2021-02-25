There was a brief moment of panic for Oak Hill senior Dalton Scheffer and his coach Kendrick Vester at the beginning of the 50-meter freestyle finals in the Hamilton Southeastern Sectional on Saturday.
Scheffer entered the championship race as the favorite after recording the fastest time in the preliminary round two days earlier, but achieving the fastest times in the down-and-back event that takes around 20 seconds to complete often requires perfection.
“A lot of the 50 is about technique in the start and the turn,” Scheffer said Wednesday afternoon. “When you’re on top of the water it’s just pull and kick as hard as you can.”
The trepidation for Scheffer and Vester came immediately at the starting gun.
“He had a really bad start in the finals,” Vester said. “He was the last one off the block, his foot slipped. I was sweating.”
“When that happened my first thought was ‘man, I’m going to be disqualified for a false start,'” added Scheffer. “After the race I didn’t hear the official say anything so I was like thank God. It made my day.”
Any time that Scheffer lost at the start he more than made up for, and 21.35 seconds later he was a sectional champion and state finals qualifier. His time was nearly two-tenths of a second quicker than his preliminary swim. It was also 0.12 of a second faster than the school record he set earlier in the season.
Scheffer touched nearly a quarter-second ahead of runner-up, Gannon Crosser (21.58) from Yorktown.
“I touched and I witnessed a few other people touching. I looked up at the board but couldn’t see my time,” Scheffer said. “I leaned back a little bit and saw it and was like yes!”
Most importantly, Scheffer will be the first Oak Hill boys’ swimmer to compete in the state finals since Grant Brown finished runner up in the 100 butterfly and earned a call back on time in 2015.
Scheffer is also the first Golden Eagle to win a sectional championship since Jake Althouse won the 50 freestyle in 2010.
“You mess up once and that could be the race. The start and the turn for the 50 free are the most important aspects,” Vester said. “To have him have a slow, bad start says a lot (about his talent).
“He was just a smidge behind the guys next to him off the start. He came out of the turn ahead and pulled away.”
Scheffer also finished second in the 100 free style and learned Monday night his time of 47.23 seconds, which also broke his own school record, was good enough to earn a call back and spot among the top 32 swimmers in that event as well.
“I’ve been thinking about being a state qualifier for years now. I made state back in 2017 as an eighth-grader and that’s what gave me the taste of it,” Scheffer said. “Ever since I started swimming, I thought it would be the best thing to make state, and it finally happened.”
Scheffer started swimming in the Oak Hill Swim Club at the tender age of six as a first-grader and credits his experience through the years with helping him achieve becoming one of the top competitors in Indiana.
“It was major. I swam as much as I could and pushed myself to be the best I can be. Club helped out a lot,” he said. “(Club founder and former) Coach (Mark) Yordy, Grant Brown seeing his records and practicing with him every now and then was big help also.”
Scheffer is the only senior swimmer of the 15 on Oak Hill’s roster this season, and there is a relatively small number of boys currently involved with the youth program.
Vester hopes Scheffer’s success, combined with 2021 now being an Olympic year, will help generate more interest in young kids striving to be Golden Eagle swimmers at the entry level.
“I’m hoping some kind of spark hits these guys or other kids that might be interested in swimming. This program is successful,” Vester said. "I’ve been here four years and I still fell like it’s very successful. I hope it brings a little bit more attendance, especially for our boys team.
“The club is huge to this program’s success,” Vester continued.
The 2021 boys state swimming finals will have a different look to it than past years. The preliminary swims are being split into two sessions.
Scheffer will take to the water during the first session, which starts at noon on Friday in IUPUI’s Natatorium. Second session swimmers will convene at 5:30 p.m. The top 16 times combined from both sessions in each event plus divers return Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to compete in the consolation and championship finals.
Scheffer went through a tapered workout Wednesday afternoon at Oak Hill’s pool. He eschewed his traditional wet suit for long sleeves and sweat pants to provide resistance training while lightly swimming laps with a few of his teammates.
He’ll enter the 50 free competition with the 20th fastest time of the 32 qualifiers and is seeded 25th in the 100 free.
However, the goal for the day and weekend won’t change from what its been all season or in any of the 12 years he’s spent training for the moment: go faster.
“My goal is to break into the 20 second range,” Scheffer said, “but even if I lower my time a few tenths of second, I’ll be happy.”
Vester, who was a state medalist (eighth place) in the 100 breaststroke and finished 11th in the 50 freestyle for Clinton Central High School in his senior year of 2012, was in agreement with Scheffer, though a big goal has already been attained.
“In the end, we made it to state and that’s the end goal,” he said. “If we just drop a little bit of time it’s a huge success. If not, it’s still a huge success.”
