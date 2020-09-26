Oak Hill’s Hope Mygrant is going back to the IHSAA state girls golf championships.
Mygrant fired a 75 around the Noble Hawk Golf Course on Saturday in Kendallville, which equaled the fifth best score in the field at the East Noble Regional. Her total was the best score for an individual not on an advancing team.
Now for the second time in three seasons, Mygrant will play among the state’s top golfers starting Friday in the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Mygrant shot nine-hole scores of 38-37 to lead the Eagles to a ninth-place finish in the 18-team tourney. Holly Gillespie finished with 94, Bailey Dewitt shot 100, Abby Malott had 106 and Jaycie Pearce had 132 as the Golden Eagles shot 375.
Madison-Grant shot 391 and finished 13th. Abbie Hostetler shot 94 and Allie Hostetler had 96 to lead the Argylls. Nancy Chapel shot 100 and Allie Vetor had 101 to round out M-G’s scoring.
Oak Hill and Madison-Grant both established program-record regional placings on Saturday.
Defending state champion Homestead used a 66 from both Madison Dabaglia and Simone Senk, along with Megan Yoder’s 70 and Amelie Frazier’s 73 to claim the top-four spots on the leaderboard and easily win the team championship with 275.
NorthWood (334) and Concord (345) finished behind Homestead and will advance to the state finals.
College tennis
IWU sweeps league titles
The Indiana Wesleyan women’s and men’s tennis teams kept firm grasp on their Crossroads League reign with sweeps in tournament championship matches Saturday at Sutter Tennis Center.
The 11th-ranked women won the program’s 29th-straight postseason tourney title with a 4-0 win over Marian.
Maddie Bemisderfer and Thewuni Devaraja (6-1, No. 1), Lena Golz and Thais Mendez (6-2, No. 2) and Ellie Snider and Aynara Armas (6-2, No. 3) won doubles sets to earn IWU’s first point.
Bemisderfer (No. 1 singles) won 6-0, 6-1, Golz (No. 2) won 6-2, 6-1 and Mendez (No. 4) won 6-1, 6-1 to score the decisive points.
“Our ladies team played amazing tennis today,” said IWU coach Eddy Shigley in a university press release. “We played with incredible confidence and poise. … I look forward to this team playing for a national championship this spring.”
IWU’s 14th-ranked men got a pair of 6-3 wins from Martin Carrizo and Stefano Di Aloy (No. 1) and Eli Steiner and Mariano Jalif (No. 3) to earn the doubles point in their 4-0 win over Grace.
Carrizo (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-1, Eli Steiner (No. 3) won 6-2, 6-2 and Isaac Steiner (No. 5) won 6-4, 6-1 to score the championship-winning points in the Wildcats second-straight league title and third in four years.
“We played phenomenal tennis today. Grace has a great team and is for sure a top-15 team in the nation,” Shigley said. “(Grace) will make the national tournament.”
Both IWU teams will compete in the ITA Midwest Regional Oct. 1-3. Both also clinched automatic berths into the NAIA national tournament May 18-22 in Mobile, Alabama.
College volleyball
IWU 3, Taylor 0
The host Trojans challenged the Wildcats but Indiana Wesleyan earned a 29-27, 25-13, 25-23 sweep in Ole Arena Saturday afternoon.
Allison Sparrow led IWU with 11 kills, Rachel Klitzing Ana Collar each put down nine kills while Courtney Watkinds and Marci Miller finished with seven kills apiece. Collar also picked up 18 digs and Havyn Gates had 13. Seabring Mak dished out 43 assists.
IWU totaled 46 kills with only 11 hitting errors and hit a sizzling 0.324 percentage. TU had 37 kills and 22 errors and hit at a 0.129-percent clip.
Grace Issacs and Amanda Adams each recorded 11 kills to lead the Trojans. Erin Peugh had 10 digs and Adams added eight digs. Kacy Bragg handed out 26 assists and had nine digs.
Taylor (2-6, 2-5 in Crossroads League) hosts Mt. Vernon Nazarene on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
IWU (6-1, 6-1 in CL) hosts defending national champion Marian on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
High School XC
New Haven Classic
at Huntinton University
Girls A division
Freshman Olivia Howell (21:07) raced to a sixth-place finish and led Eastbrook to finish third in the 17-team race.
The Panthers totaled 123 points and finished behind Fairfield and South Adams (123).
Freshmen Claire Lakanen (31st, 22:47) and Ellie Hallis (33rd, 22:58), junior Rebekah Hammond (35th, 23:01) and freshman Josie Goble (36th, 23:02) all finished in scoring positions for Eastbrook. Senior Laynie Craw (54th) and junior Lauren Felver (63rd) also competed for the Panthers in the 138-runner field.
Senior Sarah Busch of Fort Wayne Luers won the individual race in a time of 19:29, nearly a minute ahead of runner-up McKenzie Sturwold (20:24), a junior from South Adams.
Boys A division
Eastbrook senior Thane Syswerda (18:36) and freshman Andrew Bryant (18:37) finished 37th and 39th, respectively, while Devon Legg (19:37) was 73rd and Jonathan Lora (22:29) was 154th in the field of 192 runners.
The Panthers didn’t record a team score with only four runners. Wapahani (47) topped Monroe Central (59) for the team win with 24 schools represented.
Southwood senior Braden Sweet (16:07) won the race and led the Knights to finish eighth.
Girls AA
Senior Kinzie Robey (20:27) finished eighth and senior Selah Jackson (20:49) was 12th to lead Oak Hill to a runner-up finish in the 20-team race.
The Golden Eagles scored 97 points to finish only behind Leo (75), who placed three runners in the top-10. Marion (472) finished 17th and Mississinewa competed with only two runners.
Freshman Sadie Wisner (22nd, 21:14), senior Kate Hornocker (27th, 21:35) and freshman Leah Highley (28th, 21:38) finished in scoring positions for Oak Hill. Sophomore Emma Bledsoe (29th, 21:39) and junior Mallory Cheek (59th, 22:52) also compete for Oak Hill.
Marion scored with senior Carynna Aguila (71st, 23:26), freshman Molley Steenbergh (101st, 24:16), freshman Emily Luckey (109th, 24:40), junior Chloe Hamilton (118th, 24:58) and sophomore Macey Summers (123rd, 25:16).
Freshmen Faith Bolden (135th, 25:33), Kathleen Robinson (153rd, 26:36) raced for Ole Miss.
Delta freshman Nicki Southerland (18:04) won the race by more than 40 seconds and helped her team finish third with 140 points.
Boys AA
Mississinewa (468) finished 20th and Marion (652) was 23rd in the 24-team division.
The Indians were led by senior Jon Alsup (18:22) in 48th place and senior Sam Bolden (18:38) in 58th. Also scoring for Ole Miss were senior Tony Parish (122nd, 19:44), freshman Brayden Pumroy (124th, 19:47) and senior Josh Terrell (166th, 20:41).
The Giants scored with junior Jonathan Reynolds (102nd, 19:24), senior Matthew Kelley (127th, 19:49), senior Jackson Vice (160th, 20:34), sophomore Mario Jiminez (175th, 21:03) and senior Clayton Payne (185th, 21:37).
Angola junior Izaiah Steury (15:55) was the individual race winner while NorthWood (62) beat South Bend Riley (92), Angola (104) and New Haven (106) for the team win.
Girls AAA
Led by race winner Zoe Duffus (17:35), No. 1 Carroll placed three girls in the top 10 to score 71 points and edge No. 8 Penn (86).
Boys AAA
Oak Hill scored 280 points and finished 11th in the 20-team, 231-runner big school race.
Junior Sol O’Blenis (16:37) finished 18th to lead the Golden Eagles. Oak Hill also scored with senior Jacob Winger (33rd, 17:09), sophomore Landon Biegel (51st, 17:30), freshman Trenton Sweet (93rd, 18:08) and junior Landon Ashley (96th, 18:12).
Junior Karsten Schlegel (15:34) won the individual race and led defending state champion and No. 10 Fort Wayne Concordia (94) to the team win. No. 18 Goshen (119) was runner-up followed by No. 21 Penn (120), Homestead (148) and No. 25 Westview (191).
High school tennis
Giants runner-up at Kokomo
Marion split at pair of 3-2 decisions en route to finishing runner-up in the Wildkat Open Invitational Saturday morning in Kokomo.
The Giants opened by beating Twin Lakes. Vikram Oddiraju (No. 1), Jack Falser (No. 2) and Alex Spitzer (No. 3) all won singles matches.
Oddiraju and Fauser were also victors in Marion’s loss to Peru while Spitzer dropped a tough, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 decision.
Fauser now has 84 wins in his career and is tied for seventh most all time with Vinai Oddiraju (2014). Vikram Oddiraju won his 78th match on Saturday and is tied for 11th with Alex Lyons (2016).
Marion finished the regular season 14-5 and ranked second in District 4. The Giants will learn their opening round opponent for Wednesday’s Marion Sectional Monday evening.
Boys soccer
Marion 5, Kokomo 0
Alex Powell scored four goals an added an assist to lead the Giants over the host-Wildkats in the fifth-place game of the North Central Conference tournament on Saturday.
Jeremiah Watts also scored for the Giants and Kyle Coryea assisted on four goals.
Marion (6-8) closes its regular season with matches at Yorktown on Tuesday and at home against Indianapolis Attucks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa 4, Tipton 1
The Indians scored all four goals in the first half and beat the host-Blue Devils for their fifth-straight win.
Mason Reel, Colin Yoder, Holden Brown and Elliot Williams on PK, each found the net for Ole Miss.
Mississinewa (8-4) visits Eastbrook on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the nightcap of girls/boys doubleheader.
Girls soccer
Kokomo 6, Marion 0
The Giants finished sixth in the NCC with the loss and host Tipton on Monday at 6 p.m. to close the regular season.
