CONVERSE — Owen Jackson experienced a little deja vu in the New Haven Semi-State at Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday, and not necessarily in a good way.
But in the end, it all worked out for the Oak Hill junior.
Jackson was one of the pace-setters as the 180-runner field sprinted away from the starting line. And his placement at the start ended up being an important factor in his run to a season-best time (16:03) and 10th-place finish that earned him a trip to Saturday’s State Cross Country championship in Terre Haute for a second-strait year.
The deja vu for Jackson occurred about a mile into the 3.1-mile race when he heard the time of 4:40 being yelled out to the front pack of runners.
“After we hit that first mile and everyone was saying 4:40, my gut kind of dropped and I was pretty scared,” Jackson admitted Thursday afternoon prior to his final workout at the school before heading south. “That’s pretty close to what I went out at the Wildcat. I was really hoping I didn’t die on that back stretch, but I was able to keep up.”
The Wildcat, as in the Wildcat Invitational on the same IWU course on Sept. 10, was Jackson’s first competitive race since track season in April. It was his first race since he suffered a broken ankle playing baseball that cut his promising track season short just a week before sectional.
Jackson set blistering pace and led for nearly half the five kilometer distance of the Red, or Elite Division race at the Wildcat Invite.
However, his nearly two months away from training while healing caught up and he faded to a disappointing 30th-place finish with a 17:05 clocking.
Lesson learned and quickly employed.
“It helped me a ton because I realized that I really don’t need to be going out that fast even if I’m breaking 16 (minutes),” Jackson said. “That pace was what some of the top people in the country should be running.”
“I think that was his wake-up call. After that race, I said that’s your one,” said Oak Hill XC coach Paige Brunner of the Wildcat experience. “We weren’t happy with the results and it’s not what we wanted him to do.
“That was him dipping his toes in the water and seeing what was going on and it did not go well, obviously,” he continued. “I think that kind of reaffirmed for him that I’ve got to run off of people and I’ve got to think my way through races. He’s still working on that. The next weekend he ran a brilliant race at West Noble.”
Brilliant indeed.
Jackson dropped nearly a minute off his time in just a week. His 16:09 was best out of the 215 runners competing in the West Noble Invitational on Sept. 17. The win was the first of his high school career in a big invitational and came with a huge confidence boost.
“When I was able to go out with those guys and hold the pace and run with them (at West Noble),” Jackson said was when he really first felt like he was close to being 100% this fall. “The only races I’d won before were CIC and Grant Four. It boosted my confidence so much.”
Jackson won his second-straight individual championships in the Grant Four and CIC, then became the first Oak Hill runner since Cameron Balser in 2007 to win a sectional title. The next week he became only the fifth Golden Eagle to win a regional, and first since Balser in 2008.
Jackson is still working towards reaching and bettering his career-best time of 15:49 set last fall at the Columbus North Invitational.
“Part of the element that makes him special is when it comes to competition and it comes to his expectations competitively, I think he just reacts and wants to compete,” Brunner said. “It’s almost animalistic. … He’s an in the moment, now type of guy.
"When you’re coming out of an injury like that … It was a struggle to get him to understand that you’re not going to come out and run 15:40s and 15:50s. We may not get there at all," he added. “He literally did not run a step in May or June. It was the second or third week in July that he was able to go up to camp in Michigan.”
Brunner said he was worried about how fast the race and Jackson went out at semi-state.
“I know how he wants to race. He’s from the Brennan Butche school of you pin your ears back, get after it and let things happen,” Brunner said of Jackson. “I think he can do that when he’s had a full season under his belt. Once you get up to that level, you are splitting hairs. Those kids are that good.
“When you’re talking about being top 10 at semi-state, those nine kids that beat him, those guys had full summers and a full base underneath them," he added. "He got himself out there, he fought and held on."
Aside for chasing a sub-16 minute time in the state championship race, Jackson’s primary goal is to finish higher than the 56th position from last year.
Jackson will toe the starting line on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. He believes his experience and knowledge of the course from last fall will be a big benefit.
He’s also got a plan for the race in mind.
“I’m going to go out with the group that runs about 4:50 for that first mile and if I can hang with them, I’m just going to hope I can get pulled along through the rest of the meet,” Jackson said. “I’m hoping for top-35 or top-40, at worst do better than last year.
“This year they’re moving up there in the front. Even with me running faster than I did last year there’s a possibility (to finish lower).”
Brunner believes Jackson has the goods to reach, or exceed, his goals in Terre Haute.
“The hope and belief is, especially with the way he looked this week in practice, he’s just getting better and they’ll be some guys coming back to the pack and we can have another solid run on Saturday,” Brunner said. “At the end of the day, it’s about passing people and being able to race.
“I think if he’s feeling good he can run sub-16 on that course no problem. But he’s gonna have to have a pretty solid race from start to finish and kind of channel what he did at West Noble.”
