CONVERSE — Just three years ago, Oak Hill freshman Grant Cates was a spectator in IUPUI’s Natatorium as Golden Eagle senior Caiden Lake claimed the 2019 IHSAA state championship in diving.
Cates was more than an interested viewer of the competition that day, simply because he had already been diving for three years himself, and he saw what Lake accomplished as a challenge to chase for his future in the sport.
The first attempt for Cates to chase that challenge is now.
After finishing third in the Fishers Sectional last weekend and at the Fort Wayne South Regional on Tuesday, Cates earned a spot among the top-32 high school divers in Indiana and will compete for a state title on Saturday. He’s one of only two freshman to earn a trip to state.
“Caiden winning, when he won state I was like ‘Oh dear, now I’ve got to do it,’” Cates admitted Thursday afternoon prior to going through one of his final preparations for the weekend. “Now I’ve got to be better than him. I’m not there yet, but I’m really trying. He is the bar and I’m going to try to go over it.”
Lake graduated with all the diving records at Oak Hill in his history making senior season, but in just his first year, Cates has shown those records likely won’t be safe.
When he won the Jay County Dive Invite in early January, Cates more than doubled the score of the second-place competitor and ended up just 13 points shy of Lake’s 11-dive record of 525 points.
Perhaps ironically, Lake shattered all the records of Chris Simmons, a 2010 Oak Hill graduate and first Golden Eagle to qualify for state in the event. Simmons now coaches Cates and runs the Oak Hill dive program and club.
Cates, Simmons and Lake were all trained by former Eagles’ coach, Bobby Hart, who stepped away after Lake won the championship.
Simmons also helped Hart with the Springin’ Eagles Dive Club and met Cates shortly after he started the freshman started his pursuit of diving excellence prior to entering the third grade.
“He’s always been a hard worker and he makes it easy on me,” Simmons said. “He had a great foundation built already when I started coaching him. (Hart) definitely deserves a lot of the credit too, as far as Grant’s concerned. He’s gained a lot through me and a lot through him and I think it’s helped having multiple coaches.”
Cates agreed with Simmons and said both offered up the same advice for how he needs to approach Saturday’s competition.
“Both of them were saying it has to be one dive at a time,” Cates shared. “Don’t go in there thinking about making it to finals or making it to top eight. If I focus on what’s going to happen at finals, doing my reverse one-and-a-half, which is an iffy dive in front of so many people, I’ll mess up my front eight and won’t even make it.”
Simmons is convinced if Cates dives to his potential, a spot on the podium (top-8 finish) is well within reach. Cates will enter the preliminary round with the sixth-best score from all four regionals and among the 32 qualifiers.
“He’s a great diver, as long as he’s calm and confident and he stays focused,” Simmons said. “Other than that, he’s been training for this, working at it for a long time, so the biggest thing is just keeping his head on straight.
“If he dives the way that he can dive, just about everyone that will beat him at state is either a junior or a senior,” Simmons added. “There’s not very many underclassmen that will keep up with him right now.”
Though Cates is making his first trip to the high school state finals, he’s no stranger to big stages in the sport and pressure-packed competitions. He’s a veteran of several national diving meets from early on in his club days.
Cates is also familiar with the boards and venue at the IUPUI Natatorium and believes his experience will be a benefit on Saturday.
“I’ve practiced in the Natatorium and I’ve had several meets there over the past few years,” Cates said. “I’ve done a lot of dives I’m doing now. Being able to use those boards and see what’s going on, because of my experience, I’ll not be too scared by the scale and all the spectators.”
While Cates has worked for years to perfect some of the dives he’ll use on his list of 11 at state, there’s obviously been some more difficult dives added in that will help him pursue a place on the medal podium.
“His dive list has changed drastically since I started coaching him,” Simmons said. “The degree of difficulty, other than his voluntary dives, all his other dives are pretty much brand new. As he gets bigger and stronger, they’ll become easier. He’s got the skill to do it. … He definitely hasn’t hit his peak yet.”
“The dives that are most consistent, I don’t really worry about those. Those are going to be fine,” Cates said. “The ones that are worse, are the ones I have to hit: back-one-and-a-half, reverse-one-and-a-half, which I can hit, but I don’t normally. If I can hit them it will really put me in a position to be in the top eight.”
A top-eight finish is the goal, but not necessarily the biggest factor in having a good day for Cates.
“A good performance,” is what Cates said will make him happy. “Going vertical on all my dives and not messing up anything that I normally hit.”
Simmons said his advice to Cates before he steps on the board will be simple and consistent with what he’s been saying throughout this season.
“Stay calm and confident. Through the season we had some meets where he got real nervous and it kind of messed with him,” Simmons shared. “As long as we can keep him calm, I think he’s going to dive really well.”
The IHSAA’s state swimming and diving championships begin with the preliminary swim races Friday at 6 p.m. in Indianapolis.
Diving preliminaries will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. All 32 competitors will take five dives, with the top 20 advancing to the semifinal round, which begins immediately after prelims. Following the three-dive semis, the top-16 divers advance to the finals to take three more dives at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $8 per session of $15 for both days. All tickets are digital only through mobile phones and my be purchased via GoFan.
