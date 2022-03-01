Success in diving for Grant Cates has come partly through the trust he’s continually developed since he started the sport in third grade.
Trust in training. Trust in process. Trust in his routine.
The Oak Hill freshman leaned on all that experience, and maybe a little more, when he stepped on the board in IUPUI’s Natatorium for his last of 11 dives Saturday morning at the IHSAA state championship.
Cates admitted to some manageable nerves through his Friday practice session and his first sets of dives in the competition, but nothing that matched what he was feeling prior to the last one.
“I thought I was going to pass out before I stepped on the board,” Cates shared Monday afternoon sitting beside Oak Hill’s pool. “I couldn’t feel my legs. It’s normally a good dive for me, but I was so scared that it wasn’t going to be and I needed it to be really good. It was fine.”
Fine and dandy, indeed.
Cates final dive moved his 11-dive total to 454.20 points, which was good enough for him to finish in fifth-place on the biggest stage the high school sport has to offer in Indiana in his maiden voyage.
Trust in the process and a little positive self talk helped Cates calm his nerves and nail most of his dives on Saturday, especially that final one.
“It’s all in like breathing for me,” he said, before noting his confidence reinforcing thoughts. “It’s gonna be fine. This dive is good. You’re in a really good position right now after the last round. All we’ve got to do is keep that. It kind of made me more comfortable seeing everyone else being nervous and making huge mistakes. It was also a little bit scarier because I didn’t want to do that.
“Then having a routine every meet,” Cates added. “It was all about the routine of breathing before my dive, the models, the drying off, then when I get on the board, it’s all in routine. If you can get into that routine for a meet you’re more nervous for, you can really calm down.”
The trust, process and routine worked all day for Cates and allowed him to walk onto the podium and out of the Natatorium with a medal hanging proudly around his neck.
Cates scored 197.65 points with his first five dives and sat in ninth position after the preliminary round completed by all 32 competitors.
The top 20 advanced into the semifinal round of three dives where Cates scored 113.75. His 311.40 total moved him up one spot in the standings and was more than enough to ensure his spot in the 16-man, three-dive finals.
“In the morning after the first five I wasn’t feeling that great because I didn’t necessarily hit all my dives like I wanted to,” Cates said. “After the next three I was in a more comfortable position because I had easier dives in the middle three.
“The last three everyone started messing up so I just had to stay focused and not make any big mistakes,” he added. “My hardest dive is my first of the last three. I got up there and knew I could hit it. I was still a little bit scared to throw it because sometimes it messes up. I did it just fine. It was my highest scoring dive of the day. The next one is a little bit iffy and I was really nervous to do that one, but it turned out alright.”
And the last one was obviously alright, too.
“It all went fine. Noting went too good. Nothing went too bad,” Cates said.
Oak Hill diving coach Chris Simmons said there’s really so secret to why Cates has become one of Indiana’s best high school divers as just a freshman.
“He’s the hardest working kid I’ve met since I’ve been coaching,” said Simmons, who just completed his third year working as Oak Hill’s diving coach. “I’ve never seen anyone work so hard. It helped him having Caiden Lake win state before he got into high school. It set a goal for him.
“Every year at the beginning of the year I make all my kids set down and set goals for the year,” he added. “He has absolutely met every goal that he wanted, if not more, so I couldn’t be more proud.”
Cates said the most difficult dives in his state repertoire were ones he only started working on at the beginning of this season. He anticipates he will add more difficulty to his dive list this summer.
“I learned a lot of my dives at the beginning of the season instead of over the summer,” Cates said. “I’ve got four dives that I’m working on (now) that I think I can do relatively soon, like in the next few weeks. We can just practice over and over again for next year and it will really make me more competitive.”
And as for his first trip to state, Cates thinks his performance was satisfactory, but not totally satisfying.
“It was really nice, but it’s my freshman year so I didn’t want to care about this meet too much,” he said. “I just wanted make it and have the experience.
“I do think I learned a lot from it, which was the biggest thing I was thinking about. I’ve set myself up to do good for the next few years. How can I do better?”
The answer to that will likely be found in trust, process and routine along with a few hundred more trips off the end of a one-meter diving board.
