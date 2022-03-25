The 2021-22 high school boys basketball season in Grant County featured some memorable performances and games, a few surprises, but most of all, a group of talented young players.
Some of that youth only started to scratch the surface of their potential after being thrown into the fire of varsity basketball and having to learn on the fly. Others, who had some experience entering the season, showed the fruits the sweat equity they invested into their offseason work with continued growth..
The county wasn’t without upperclass standouts as well, as is shown by the Chronicle-Tribune’s All-Grant County basketball team, but some of those seniors had to adjust to more prominent roles after having limited prior experience.
All five of the county’s teams experienced varying degrees of success, though none were able to parlay the growth and development of the year into a sectional title and a deeper journey into postseason.
Records show that coach Kevin Renbarger’s all-underclass roster at Oak Hill put together the best season of all among county teams. The Golden Eagles finished 18-6, ran the table (7-0) to claim the Central Indiana Conference championship before enduring a heart-breaking, one-point loss to Norwell, another team with no seniors, in the 3A sectional 23 championship game.
After graduating five of its top seven players, including its four leading scorers from the 2020-21 CIC champs, Madison-Grant faced numerous unknowns under first-year coach Josh Hendrixson. The Argylls were the epitome of grit and toughness and ended 14-11. M-G led Tipton into the fourth quarter before falling in the 2A sectional 39 championship.
Marion also faced a lot of unknowns after losing eight seniors, most notably Jalen Blackmon, the all-time leading scorer in school and North Central Conference history. However, coach James Blackmon welcomed a highly-touted freshman class that made an instant impact, but only through the school of hard knocks. Marion finished 8-14, but showed a lot of improvement throughout the season and appears to have a bright future.
Eastbrook featured the most veteran roster in the county with eight seniors to start, and the Panthers 10-13 record was more wins than in coach Greg Allison’s previous three years combined. A pair of starters quit the team in the last month of the season and Eastbrook lost eight of its final 10 games, but the Panthers pushed Madison-Grant to double overtime before their season ended in a sectional semifinal.
Mississinewa was hit hard by graduation after winning the first sectional championship in 67 years in finish the 2020-21 season, and the Indians struggled to just two wins in their first 12 games. However, Ole Miss won four of its first five games to start the second half of the season and strung together three-straight wins late, that included a shocker at Noblesville, on the way to finishing 9-14.
All five county teams had players that were integral to their successes and those individuals earned deserved recognition as All-County performers.
Following is the 2021-22 Chronicle-Tribune All-County boys basketball team.
Player of the Year
Landon Biegel, Jr., Oak Hill
Biegel’s game has steadily improved from the first time he stepped on the floor at Oak Hill as a freshman. If not for Jalen Blackmon, chances are he would now be a two-time Grant County Player of the Year. There’s also a good chance he could earn the award for a second time as a senior.
Collectively, Oak Hill averaged just under 56 points per game this season. Biegel was responsible for 40 percent of that output. He scored 535 points and went over 1,000 for his career in the Eagles’ sectional semifinal win over Bellmont.
Biegel led Grant County and the CIC at 22.3 points per game, which ranked him 20th in Indiana. He was 204-of-407 on his field goal attempts for just better than 50 percent. The number of makes were 27th most in the state. Biegel also shot 36 percent (50-of-140) from 3-point range and finished 77-of-101 from the free throw line.
Because of his versatility and added strength, Biegel often saw gimmick defenses and multiple defenders from Oak Hill’s opponents on a night basis. Still, the 6-5 junior scored in double digits all 24 games, went over 20 points 15 times and had 30 or more points in five games.
He poured in a career-high 37 points against Alexandria on Jan. 21, and just 10 days prior, collected career highs of 14 rebounds and nine assists against Southwood.
Biegel averaged nearly seven rebounds per game, which led Grant County and was fourth in the CIC. He was also Oak Hill leader in steals (36) and was second on the team by handing out 2.3 assists per game.
Earlier in the week, Biegel, who was the only player to be named to the All-CIC team for the second-straight year, was give All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).
All-County Team
Jase Howell, Jr., Madison-Grant
The Argylls grit and toughness was personified by the 5-foot-8 Howell, and there were few players anywhere that carried as much importance to his team.
Howell set the tone for M-G on both ends of the floor. He led the team at 15.7 points per game, and led the county and CIC by averaging 5.8 assists (13th in the state) and four steals, which was fourth best in Indiana.
Howell’s 96 steals broke the single-season school record set by Randy Matthrews in the 1984-85 season and was eighth most in the state. He had eight steals against Northfield (Jan. 8) and collected multiple steals in all but one game.
Howell shot 42 percent (69-of1-65) from 3-point range and scored a career-high 28 points against Bluffton on Jan. 29. He also twice handed out 10 assists and ended the season with an impressive 2.78 assist to turnover ratio.
A first-team All-CIC selection, Howell was also given IBCA All-State honorable mention.
Jaymen Townsend, Fr., Marion
It took very little time for Townsend to make the adjustment from eighth-grade hoops at McCulloch to varsity basketball for the Giants, and he looked like belonged at the varsity level from the start of the season.
Townsend didn’t reach double-figure points until the Giants’ third game, but scored at least 10 points in 16 of the last 20 games. He scored over 20 points four times and set his career high at 30 against Fort Wayne Snider in the last game of the regular season on Feb. 25, though that’s likely just the beginning.
The 6-5 Townsend ended the year with a 14.6 points per game average and led the Giants at nearly six rebounds a game, with a season-best of 14 boards at Muncie Central on Feb. 22. He also dished out nearly two assists and had over a steal per game.
Townsend was named to the All-North Central Conference first-team.
Hayden Ulerick, Sr., Mississinewa
Like Howell was to Madison-Grant, Ulerick was equally important to Ole Miss in providing energy, toughness and hustle.
The senior was the Indians only double-digit scorer on the season and his 15.9 point average ranked second in the county and fourth in the CIC.
The All-CIC first teamer also handed out 3.2 assists and collected more than three rebounds and two steals a contest.
Ulerick exploded for county-best 39 points against Huntington North on Nov. 27 and added games of 34 (vs. Wabash, Jan. 18) and 30 (at Noblesville, Feb. 22).
Caleb Kroll, Jr., Oak Hill
Kroll was an integral secondary scorer to Biegel for the Golden Eagles. He finished the season averaging 14.3 points and scored 20 or more points in five games, including a career-high 25 against Northwestern on Feb. 22.
Kroll shot 52 percent (123-of-235) from the field and 80 percent (78-of-97) from the free throw line. He also averaged more than three rebounds, nearly two assists and over a steal per game.
Kroll joined Biegel as a first-team All-CIC selection.
Taden Metzger, So., Marion
Metzger was a second-team All-NCC selection after leading the Giants at 15.3 points per game.
He scored more the 20 points seven times and had a career high 29 against Mississinewa on Nov. 24. Metzger shot 44 percent (60-of-138) from 3-point range and averaged 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Unfortunately for Giants fans, Metzger left the school a couple weeks ago and is now enrolled at Fishers High School.
Braxton Bowser, Sr., Eastbrook
Bowser was the Panthers leader at 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds, which was sixth best in the CIC.
He scored a season-high 21 points against South Adams on Feb. 24 and collected a career-high 12 rebounds against Madison-Grant in the Grant Four on Dec. 28. Bowser also had 11 boards against the Argylls in the March 4 sectional game.
Bowser was a first-team All-CIC selection.
Seth Lugar, Sr., Madison-Grant
Lugar provided M-G with toughness in the post and averaged 12.3 points and four rebounds per game. He shot 53 percent (125-of-234) from the field and averaged more than assist and a steal per game.
Lugar, a first-team All-CIC selection, scored a career-high 26 points against Elwood on Dec. 10 and had a career best 12 rebounds against Eastbrook in the Argylls’ sectional win.
Cubie Jones, Sr. Marion
Jones played an important leadership role for the Giants along with scoring nearly 13 points per game.
As the most explosive athlete on the Giants, Jones used his speed, leaping ability and instincts to average more than four rebounds and two steals a game. As a floor general, Jones dished out over three assists a night as well.
Jones scored a career-high 21 points against Warsaw (Feb. 9), had 10 assists and five steals at Logansport (Jan. 28) and collected six steals against Lafayette Jeff and Fort Wayne Northrop.
Matthew Strange, Jr., Oak Hill
Strange was an important third scorer some nights for Oak Hill (6.5 points), but he flourished more as a facilitator, primarily for Biegel and Kroll.
Strange dished out nearly five assists per game and ranked second to M-G’s Howell in the CIC. He had a career high 11 assists against Logansport (Feb. 5) and dished out 10 against Alexandria.
An 84 percent free throw shooter, Strange was All-CIC honorable mention.
Peyton Southerland, Jr., Madison-Grant
Southerland was a break-out performer in his first year of varsity hoops for the Argylls. He averaged just under 11 points per game and led M-G at better than five rebounds.
Southerland also handed out 3.4 assists per game, and his 82 helpers was fourth most in the CIC.
Honorable mention
Eastbrook: Jett Engle, Sr., Brody Brodkorb, Sr.
Madison-Grant: Chad Harbert, Sr.
Marion: Dominic Cardwell, Sr.
Mississinewa: Ty Newsom, Sr.
Oak Hill: Grant Elzinga, Jr.
