Becoming a collegiate student-athlete is something lots of kids dream about.
Oak Hill girls soccer standout Carlee Biddle estimates her dream of playing college soccer started to take form when she was about 12 years old and playing for the Marion Lightning.
“I feel like everybody has that dream then though,” she said after scoring four goals and adding an assist on Wednesday at Marion. “Once I got into high school it was actually more like, OK this is what I want to do. That solidified it then.”
Starting next fall, Biddle will realize her dream as she recently signed her letter of intent to play soccer for the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. The Cougars are members of the Crossroads League, meaning Biddle will have an opportunity, at least twice a season, to play in front of friends and family in Grant County when USF visits Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor.
“I like the campus. It’s like more homey,” Biddle said of her decision. “I didn’t want to go someplace big where I wasn’t going to feel like part of it. It’s far away. but I’m also kind of a homebody so it will be close. I’ve know the coach since my sister (Shye Biddle) played there (in 2013-14).”
Biddle showed she belonged on the varsity pitch right away, scoring 18 goals, which still stands as a season-best in her career, as a freshman. That mark could well be bested before the end of the 2020 season. She already has nine goals through the Golden Eagles’ first seven matches this season.
In between she netted 15 goals as a sophomore and 17 more as a junior, but Biddle has been more than just a goal scorer for the Golden Eagles. She also has 24 career assists, five this season.
“She’s outstanding. She’s the hub that makes the wheel roll,” said Oak Hill head coach Alex Kenworthy, who was an assistant Biddle’s first two years of high school. “She does everything you ask her to do or hope she would do.
“She’s always looking to give the ball to somebody else,” he added. “She’s got that selfless attitude. If she sees an open player she’s going to get them the ball.”
Biddle started playing soccer in first grade and said her passion for the sport started to develop a couple years later when she started playing travel soccer for the Lightning. She spent 10 years in the local program. Biddle also played five years at the Marion PAL and spent three years playing for an Indy Premier travel team.
Biddle was also a reserve for Oak Hill’s 2019 state champion girls basketball team and has been a member of the Golden Eagles track program throughout her career as well.
But the time, effort and work she’s put in on the soccer pitch has earned her the opportunity to pursue her dream of being a college athlete.
“It’s extremely exciting. I’m so proud of her. She deserves it,” Kenworthy said. “To my knowledge, she’s one of three that have gone on to play college soccer from Oak Hill. Olivia Smith and Carlee’s sister (are the other two).”
Saint Francis’ future matches with IWU will hold a bit of extra interest as Biddle will once again compete against Eastbrook senior and future Wildcat Sarah Foulk.
“I love playing against Sarah. Sarah is probably my favorite player to play against all year,” Biddle said. “It’s super cool that we’re going to get to keep playing against each other for four more years.
“It’s so fun to play against her because we both battle it out, but at the end of the game we’re hugging and congratulating each other, taking pictures.”
Biddle plans on studying pre-veterinary medicine and hopes to one day be a veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.